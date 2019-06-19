Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Mazzal Holding Corp    

MAZZAL HOLDING CORP
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Znergy Announces Purchase Order for Nationwide Grocery Chain Upgrade to New LED Lighting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Syracuse, IN, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) (the ”Company”) a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses, is pleased to announce that a national grocery store chain has chosen Znergy to upgrade a group of initial store locations from legacy lighting to new LED lighting.

Discussions are continuing for the conversion of all of the company’s US locations. Reducing energy consumption and lighting maintenance saves money and simultaneously reduces the company’s national carbon footprint.

Znergy Chief Executive Officer, Dave Baker, commented, “We were chosen over other competitors because of our product quality and installation quality, utility rebate strategies and our robust 10-year warranties. Over the coming months we look forward to securing additional projects with this customer.”

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) is a provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts, rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana. For more information, see our web sites at www.znergyworld.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corporate
Rick Mikles
(813) 486-1114
rick.mikles@znergyworld.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAZZAL HOLDING CORP
11:41aZnergy Announces Purchase Order for Nationwide Grocery Chain Upgrade to New L..
GL
05/02ZNERGY : Completes Nationwide Retail Chain Pilot Store Upgrade to New LED Lighti..
AQ
05/01Znergy Completes Nationwide Retail Chain Pilot Store Upgrade to New LED Light..
GL
04/22ZNERGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22Znergy Expands Sales & Service HUB Locations
GL
03/13Znergy Upgrades Anna Maria Community Center Lighting System to New LED
GL
03/08ZNERGY : Appoints Jerry Horowitz to Board of Directors
AQ
03/07ZNERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Znergy Appoints Jerry Horowitz to Board of Directors
GL
03/06Znergy Appoints New Independent Auditor
GL
More news
Chart MAZZAL HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Mazzal Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David Baker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard D. Mikles Chairman & Chief Marketing Officer
Arthur E. Fillmore Independent Director & General Counsel
Kevin Harrington Director
Jennifer Peek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZZAL HOLDING CORP0
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.60%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE29.67%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.90%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION15.66%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.08%31 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About