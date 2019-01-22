Log in
MB Financial : Current Report

01/22/2019 | 06:19am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 22, 2019

MB FINANCIAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland

001-36599

36-4460265

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File No.)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

800 West Madison Street, Chicago, Illinois 60607

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(888) 422-6562

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company [ ]

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 22, 2019, MB Financial, Inc. issued a release containing its fourth quarter and annual 2018 results of operations. A copy of the release, including unaudited financial information contained therein, is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MB FINANCIAL, INC.

Date:

January 18, 2019

By:

/s/Randall T. Conte

Randall T. Conte

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Financial Officer)

Disclaimer

MB Financial Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 11:18:15 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 644 M
EBIT 2018 371 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 18,71
P/E ratio 2019 13,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,61x
Capitalization 3 757 M
Chart MB FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
MB Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MB FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,2 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell S. Feiger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. Harvey Chairman
Randall T. Conte Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Bolger Independent Director
James N. Hallene Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MB FINANCIAL INC12.54%3 757
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.56%182 007
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 709
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.07%53 388
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD5.18%51 396
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC1.54%50 232
