MB Financial : EXHIBIT 99.1

EXHIBIT 99.1 4Q18 MB FINANCIAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2018NET INCOME CHICAGO, January 22, 2019- MB Financial, Inc. (the 'Company') (NASDAQ: MBFI), the holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A., today announced fourth quarter 2018net income of $75.9 millioncompared to $42.7 millionlast quarter and $144.2 millionin the fourth quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.85in the fourth quarter of 2018compared to $0.47last quarter and $1.67in the fourth quarter a year ago. Annual net income for 2018was $213.9 millioncompared to $304.0 millionfor 2017. Diluted earnings per common share were $2.55for 2018compared to $3.49for 2017. Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and full year 2017 were positively impacted by a $104.2 million, or $1.23 per common share, tax benefit due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the 'TCJ Act'). Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 were also positively impacted by TCJ Act tax benefits of $8.2 million, or $0.10 per common share, and $2.2 million, or $0.03 per common share, respectively. Operating Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) The table below reconciles net income, as reported, to operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment. As previously announced in April 2018, we have discontinued our national mortgage origination business (substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area). Therefore, we believe operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment better reflect our primary operations until the wind down of the segment is complete, as we are retaining the mortgage servicing asset and certain residential mortgage loans on our balance sheet and continue to originate residential mortgage loans in the Chicagoland area. Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Net income - as reported $ 75,911 $ 42,714 $ 38,533 $ 56,757 $ 144,194 $ 213,915 $ 304,040 Non-core items, net of tax (1) (3,696 ) 12,889 18,679 614 (96,814 ) 28,486 (92,938 ) Operating earnings 72,215 55,603 57,212 57,371 47,380 242,401 211,102 Operating earnings (loss) - Mortgage Banking Segment 3,141 1,067 (3,359 ) (295 ) (815 ) 554 5,494 Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment 69,074 54,536 60,571 57,666 48,195 241,847 205,608 Dividends on preferred shares 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 2,000 12,100 8,007 Operating earnings available to common stockholders, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment $ 66,074 $ 51,536 $ 57,571 $ 54,566 $ 46,195 $ 229,747 $ 197,601 Diluted earnings per common share - as reported (2) $ 0.85 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 0.81 $ 1.67 $ 2.55 $ 3.49 Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment $ 0.77 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 2.70 $ 2.33 (1) Non-core items represent the difference between non-core non-interest income and non-core non-interest expense net of tax as well as other non-core tax items. See 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section for details on non-core items starting on page 25. (2) The $0.81 diluted earnings per common share in the first quarter of 2018 were positively impacted by a $15.3 million, or $0.18 per common share, return from preferred stockholders due to the redemption of our 8% Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock. The $15.3 million represents the excess carrying amount over the redemption price of the Series A preferred stock. Key Items (4Q18 compared to 3Q18) On May 20, 2018, we signed a definitive merger agreement with Fifth Third Bancorp ('Fifth Third'). We received the necessary stockholder approvals on September 18, 2018. The merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. • Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, grew by $14.5 million, or 26.7%, to $69.1 millioncompared to the prior quarter. These results were attributable to the following items (net of income taxes): a $1.3 million increase in net interest income, a $4.7 million increase in lease financing revenue, a $7.0 million decrease in provision for credit losses, and a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals, partly reduced by a $3.2 million increase in non-interest expenses. • Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $0.77compared to $0.60in the prior quarter. • Loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $107.2 million(+0.8%, or +3.1%annualized) to $14.0 billiondue to growth in commercial loan balances partly offset by decreases in construction and commercial real estate loan balances. • Average loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $44.5 million(+0.3%, or +1.3%annualized) to $13.8 billion. • Average yield on loans, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14 basis points to 4.82% from 4.68% in the prior quarter as a result of increases in short-term interest rates. • Although the mix improved with an increase in non-interest bearing deposits offset by a decrease in money market account balances, low-cost deposits decreased $16.7 million(-0.1%, or -0.5%annualized) to $12.3 billion. • Average low-cost deposits decreased $109.5 million(-0.9%, or -3.4%annualized) to $12.5 billiondue to decreases in non-interest bearing and money market account balances. • Average cost of total deposits increased sixbasis points to 0.60%due to increases in interest rates paid on deposits. • Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14basis points in the quarter to 3.84%. This increase was due to higher loan yields as a result of increases in short-term interest rates. • Average cost of funds increased twobasis points to 0.74%due to higher rates paid on deposits reduced by a decrease in the average cost of borrowings. Operating Segments (4Q18 compared to 3Q18) • Operating earnings were $59.1 million, an increaseof $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter. • This increasewas due to a decrease in provision for credit losses and state income tax accruals partly offset by an increase in non-interest expenses. • Operating earnings were $10.0 million, an increaseof $2.8 million, or 39.8%, compared to the prior quarter. • This increasewas mostly due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts. • On April 12, 2018, we announced the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, which includes substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area. • Operating earnings were $3.1 millioncompared to $1.1 millionin the prior quarter. • The wind down of our national mortgage origination business is proceeding as planned. We project that, excluding any impact of our pending merger with Fifth Third, our remaining mortgage operations will earn quarterly pretax income of approximately $7 million in 2019, consistent with prior projections. Key Items - Full Year (2018 compared to 2017) • Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, increased $36.2 million, or 17.6%, to $241.8 millioncompared to the year ended December 31, 2017. • The growth in operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, resulted from the following items (net of income tax): a $30.5 million increase in net interest income; a $14.7 million increase in our key fee initiatives revenue, mainly lease financing revenue; a $4.9 million increase in earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies; and an approximate $33 million decrease in income tax expense resulting from a lower effective tax rate. These items were partly offset by a $25.1 million increase in non-interest expense with more than half of the increase in salaries and benefits due to higher health insurance costs, annual salary increases, and higher bonus expense, and a $19.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, mostly due to higher charge-offs related to one loan relationship. • Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $2.70compared to $2.33in the year ended December 31, 2017. Guidance on Selected Financial Items In light of our pending merger with Fifth Third, we no longer provide forward-looking financial guidance or update previously provided financial guidance except as otherwise provided in this release with respect to our mortgage operations. 2 The Company currently has three reportable operating segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. Our Banking Segment generates revenues primarily from its lending, deposit gathering, and fee business activities. Our Leasing Segment generates revenues through lease originations and related services. As a result of the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, we expect to stop operating the mortgage business as a defined segment with separate Mortgage Banking Segment reporting in 2019. The financial information below was adjusted for funds transfer pricing and internal allocations of certain expenses and excludes non-core non-interest income and expense and non-core tax items. The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Banking Segment for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 153,426 $ 152,003 $ 146,614 $ 140,471 $ 140,180 $ 592,514 $ 550,499 Provision for credit losses 11,340 21,439 5,746 7,579 501 46,104 16,555 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 142,086 130,564 140,868 132,892 139,679 546,410 533,944 Non-interest income: Lease financing revenue, net 2,400 3,420 2,165 1,535 1,795 9,520 5,763 Treasury management fees 14,287 15,226 15,066 15,156 15,234 59,735 58,930 Wealth management fees 9,204 9,089 8,969 9,121 9,024 36,383 34,744 Card fees 5,851 5,362 5,654 4,787 5,032 21,654 18,596 Capital markets and international banking fees 3,637 1,913 3,785 2,998 3,999 12,333 15,708 Other non-interest income 9,733 10,987 11,838 10,675 9,359 43,233 39,260 Total non-interest income 45,112 45,997 47,477 44,272 44,443 182,858 173,001 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits expense: Salaries 43,598 44,933 45,103 44,821 44,782 178,455 176,017 Commissions 790 1,097 941 953 1,119 3,781 4,224 Bonus and stock-based compensation 13,487 10,774 11,533 10,610 10,418 46,404 41,672 Other salaries and benefits (1) 17,576 17,339 15,721 15,207 14,119 65,843 55,126 Total salaries and employee benefits expense 75,451 74,143 73,298 71,591 70,438 294,483 277,039 Occupancy and equipment expense 13,153 13,400 13,308 14,089 13,769 53,950 50,556 Computer services and telecommunication expense 8,814 8,324 9,384 9,741 9,664 36,263 33,540 Professional and legal expense 2,570 1,347 4,846 1,359 1,967 10,122 6,261 Other operating expenses 18,399 18,479 18,665 16,745 18,817 72,288 72,622 Total non-interest expense 118,387 115,693 119,501 113,525 114,655 467,106 440,018 Income before income taxes 68,811 60,868 68,844 63,639 69,467 262,162 266,927 Income tax expense 9,715 13,468 15,237 14,539 25,734 52,959 81,881 Operating earnings $ 59,096 $ 47,400 $ 53,607 $ 49,100 $ 43,733 $ 209,203 $ 185,046 Total assets (period end) $ 17,070,713 $ 16,677,552 $ 16,581,205 $ 16,582,585 $ 16,448,960 $ 17,070,713 $ 16,448,960 (1) Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses. Banking Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter. • Net interest income increased due to higher yields on loans partly offset by a higher cost of deposits. • Provision for credit losses decreased as the prior quarter was unfavorably impacted by higher charge-offs on one loan relationship. • Non-interest income decreased $885 thousandcompared to the prior quarter. • Lease financing revenue decreased due to lower earnings from equity investments in leases and lower residual gains. • Treasury management fees declined as a result of an increasing earnings credit rate for our commercial customers and lower average non-interest bearing deposits. • Other non-interest income decreased as a result of lower earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies ('SBICs'). 3 • These decreases were partly offset by an increase in capital markets and international banking fees as a result of higher swap and international banking fees. • Non-interest expense increased $2.7 millioncompared to the prior quarter. • Salaries and employee benefits increased due to higher temporary help as a result of higher employee turnover and higher bonus expenses due to better than expected performance, reduced by decreases in salaries and health insurance expense as a result of fewer claims. • Professional and legal expenses increased as a result of higher consulting expense related to information technology security. • Fourth quarter income tax expense includes a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals as a result of income allocation to lower income tax rate jurisdictions. Banking Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $24.2 million, or 13.1%, compared to the prior year. • Net interest income increased due to higher average loan yields and balances partly offset by a higher cost of funds. Our average yield on loans and cost of funds increased as a result of an increase in short-term interest rates. • Provision for credit losses increased as a result of higher charge-offs during the second half of 2018 related to one loan relationship. • Non-interest income increased $9.9 millioncompared to the prior year. • Lease financing revenue increased due to higher earnings from investments in leasing companies and higher residual gains. • Card fees increased as a result of increased sales and volume in prepaid cards and higher credit card usage. • Other non-interest income increased due to stronger earnings from investments in SBICs. • These increases were partly reduced by a decrease in capital markets and international banking fees due to decreases in swap and syndication fees. • Non-interest expense increased $27.1 millioncompared to the prior year. • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased due to higher health insurance costs as a result of an increase in claims, higher bonus and stock based compensation expense, annual salary increases, and higher 401(k) and profit sharing contributions expense. • Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to higher building and software depreciation. • Computer services and telecommunication expense increased due to previous investments in new technology. • Professional and legal fees increased as a result of case settlements, other legal fees, and consulting expense related to information technology security. • Income tax expense decreased as a result of a decline in the effective tax rate related to the TCJ Act. 4 The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Leasing Segment for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 2,572 $ 2,160 $ 2,349 $ 2,482 $ 2,602 $ 9,563 $ 9,902 Provision for credit losses 638 90 500 (24 ) 3,184 1,204 3,858 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,934 2,070 1,849 2,506 (582 ) 8,359 6,044 Non-interest income: Lease financing revenue, net 29,263 21,810 21,435 23,938 22,576 96,446 82,837 Other non-interest income 328 1,304 1,160 899 1,168 3,691 3,043 Total non-interest income 29,591 23,114 22,595 24,837 23,744 100,137 85,880 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits expense: Salaries 7,112 5,926 6,021 5,917 5,361 24,976 19,823 Commissions 2,023 2,662 1,892 2,520 2,777 9,097 9,792 Bonus and stock-based compensation 1,661 1,207 1,205 974 1,761 5,047 4,989 Other salaries and benefits (1) 1,211 1,338 1,613 1,809 1,329 5,971 6,005 Total salaries and employee benefits expense 12,007 11,133 10,731 11,220 11,228 45,091 40,609 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,242 1,128 1,110 1,167 1,090 4,647 4,115 Computer services and telecommunication expense 693 474 492 505 595 2,164 1,940 Professional and legal expense 422 353 323 373 457 1,471 1,651 Other operating expenses 3,306 2,480 2,500 2,212 2,101 10,498 8,867 Total non-interest expense 17,670 15,568 15,156 15,477 15,471 63,871 57,182 Income before income taxes 13,855 9,616 9,288 11,866 7,691 44,625 34,742 Income tax expense 3,877 2,480 2,324 3,300 3,229 11,981 14,180 Operating earnings $ 9,978 $ 7,136 $ 6,964 $ 8,566 $ 4,462 $ 32,644 $ 20,562 Total assets (period end) $ 1,464,380 $ 1,340,901 $ 1,354,940 $ 1,360,117 $ 1,403,690 $ 1,464,380 $ 1,403,690 (1) Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses. Leasing Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $2.8 millioncompared to the prior quarter. • Provision for credit losses increased as a result of the increase in loan balances during the quarter. • Lease financing revenue increased due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts. • Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff partly reduced by a decrease in commissions due to higher deferrals of indirect costs resulting from more deals during the quarter. In addition, non-interest expense increased due to higher marketing expense at promotional events. • Total assets increased mostly due to growth in lease investments. Leasing Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $12.1 million, or 58.8%, compared to the prior year. • Lease financing revenue increased as a result of higher residual gains, rental income due to an increase in operating leases, and promotional income attributable to our investment in sales and other revenue generating staff. • Provision for credit losses was lower due to decreased loan charge-offs. • Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as a result of increased salaries related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff and an increase in other operating expenses. 5 The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Mortgage Banking Segment for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 7,507 $ 7,685 $ 10,106 $ 10,428 $ 10,611 $ 35,726 $ 41,976 Provision for credit losses (7 ) (26 ) (27 ) (47 ) (42 ) (107 ) 1,180 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,514 7,711 10,133 10,475 10,653 35,833 40,796 Non-interest income: Mortgage origination revenue 1,349 1,907 13,334 17,854 18,146 34,444 86,871 Mortgage servicing revenue 8,277 8,009 5,592 7,193 4,228 29,071 22,353 Other non-interest income - 13 11 1 - 25 1 Total non-interest income 9,626 9,929 18,937 25,048 22,374 63,540 109,225 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits expense: Salaries 3,888 5,375 12,033 13,849 12,322 35,145 47,317 Commissions 753 1,189 4,790 3,962 4,407 10,694 21,834 Bonus and stock-based compensation 442 392 115 471 1,153 1,420 3,425 Other salaries and benefits (1) 1,739 2,149 4,539 4,924 4,705 13,351 19,381 Total salaries and employee benefits expense 6,822 9,105 21,477 23,206 22,587 60,610 91,957 Occupancy and equipment expense 927 1,273 2,032 2,138 1,868 6,370 7,756 Computer services and telecommunication expense 945 1,263 1,677 1,673 1,779 5,558 6,877 Professional and legal expense 632 174 266 162 490 1,234 2,152 Other operating expenses 3,527 4,368 8,159 8,749 7,673 24,803 32,170 Total non-interest expense 12,853 16,183 33,611 35,928 34,397 98,575 140,912 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,287 1,457 (4,541 ) (405 ) (1,370 ) 798 9,109 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,146 390 (1,182 ) (110 ) (555 ) 244 3,615 Operating (loss) earnings $ 3,141 $ 1,067 $ (3,359 ) $ (295 ) $ (815 ) $ 554 $ 5,494 Total assets (period end) (2) $ 1,671,933 $ 1,701,518 $ 2,030,412 $ 2,224,821 $ 2,234,290 $ 1,671,933 $ 2,234,290 (1) Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses. (2) The decrease in total assets subsequent to the first quarter of 2018 was due to the decrease in loans held for sale as a result of the wind down of the national mortgage origination business. On April 12, 2018, the Company announced that it will be discontinuing its national mortgage origination business, which includes substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area. As expected with the wind down, total non-interest income declined faster than expenses. The first phase of staff reductions was completed in early July 2018, and staff reductions continued through the remainder of 2018. The wind down is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. We project that, excluding any impact of the pending Fifth Third merger, remaining operations will earn quarterly pre-tax income of approximately $7 million, consistent with prior projections. We also expect one-time exit expenses to be approximately $35 million, which is down from the previously announced range of $37 to $41 million. We recognized approximately $32 million of such expenses in the year ended December 31, 2018. 6 Additional Mortgage Banking Segment Data The following table presents additional information regarding the Mortgage Banking Segment (dollars in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Mortgage origination revenue: Gain on sale revenue, net $ 691 $ 1,303 $ 9,756 $ 11,652 $ 13,376 $ 23,402 $ 64,081 Origination fees (1) 658 604 3,578 6,202 4,770 11,042 22,790 Total mortgage origination revenue $ 1,349 $ 1,907 $ 13,334 $ 17,854 $ 18,146 $ 34,444 $ 86,871 Mortgage servicing revenue: Servicing fees $ 16,314 $ 15,953 $ 15,707 $ 16,068 $ 14,802 $ 64,042 $ 57,133 Amortization/prepayment of mortgage servicing rights (2) (7,377 ) (8,418 ) (8,894 ) (8,015 ) (9,037 ) (32,704 ) (32,001 ) Fair value changes of mortgage servicing rights (4,285 ) 2,521 1,193 10,890 7,231 10,319 9,594 Economic hedge activity, net 3,625 (2,047 ) (2,414 ) (11,750 ) (8,768 ) (12,586 ) (12,373 ) Fair value changes of mortgage servicing rights net of economic hedge activity (3) (660 ) 474 (1,221 ) (860 ) (1,537 ) (2,267 ) (2,779 ) Total mortgage servicing revenue $ 8,277 $ 8,009 $ 5,592 $ 7,193 $ 4,228 $ 29,071 $ 22,353 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value: Beginning balance $ 295,803 $ 296,629 $ 291,561 $ 276,279 $ 261,446 $ 276,279 $ 238,011 Originations/purchases 757 5,071 12,769 12,407 16,639 31,004 60,675 Amortization/prepayment (2) (7,377 ) (8,418 ) (8,894 ) (8,015 ) (9,037 ) (32,704 ) (32,001 ) Fair value changes (4,285 ) 2,521 1,193 10,890 7,231 10,319 9,594 Ending balance $ 284,898 $ 295,803 $ 296,629 $ 291,561 $ 276,279 $ 284,898 $ 276,279 Mortgage servicing book (unpaid principal balance of loans serviced for others) $ 21,886,440 $ 22,382,822 $ 22,643,179 $ 22,362,896 $ 21,993,128 $ 21,886,440 $ 21,993,128 Mortgage servicing rights valuation 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.30 % 1.26 % (1) 2017 amounts were revised as certain costs to originate mortgage loans were reclassified from mortgage origination revenue to other operating expenses. (2) Changes due to collection or realization of expected cash flows. (3) Approximately $500 thousand of the second quarter 2018 fair value change was due to an increase in delinquencies in the quarter resulting in higher than anticipated collection costs and lower mortgage servicing rights asset value. In addition, approximately $300 thousand of the fair value change was due to higher than expected prepayments of mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter of 2018. Approximately $800 thousand of the fourth quarter 2017 fair value change was due to an increase in delinquencies in the quarter. 7 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS When used in this document and in reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases 'believe,' 'will,' 'should,' 'will likely result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'is anticipated,' 'guidance,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'plans,' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These statements may relate to our future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial items. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the ability to satisfy closing conditions to our pending merger with Fifth Third on the expected terms and schedule; (2) the ability to obtain regulatory approvals required to complete our pending merger with Fifth Third, and the timing and conditions for such approvals; (3) delays in closing our pending merger with Fifth Third; (4) disruptions to our business resulting from our pending merger with Fifth Third; (5) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for loan losses, resulting both from originated loans and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (6) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (7) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (8) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior, net interest margin and the value of our mortgage servicing rights; (9) if changes in interest rates negatively impact the value of our mortgage servicing rights; (10) the impact of repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (11) fluctuations in real estate values; (12) results of examinations of us and our bank subsidiary by regulatory authorities and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, require us to change our business mix, increase our allowance for loan and lease losses, write-down asset values or increase our capital levels, or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; (13) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the market place; (14) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (15) our ability to realize the residual values of our direct finance, leveraged, and operating leases; (16) the risk that funds obtained from capital raising activities will not be utilized efficiently or effectively; (17) expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits from our other merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (18) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (19) changes in financial markets; (20) changes in economic conditions in general and in the Chicago metropolitan area in particular; (21) the costs, effects, and outcomes of litigation; (22) new legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the 'Dodd-Frank Act') and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in capital requirements pursuant to the Dodd-Frank Act, changes in the interpretation and/or application of laws and regulations by regulatory authorities, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws, including but not limited to the TCJ Act, or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (23) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and (24) future goodwill impairment due to changes in our business, changes in market conditions, or other factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made. TABLES TO FOLLOW 8 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 503,153 $ 342,933 $ 373,448 $ 332,234 $ 397,880 Interest earning deposits with banks 147,254 87,740 119,672 50,624 181,341 Total cash and cash equivalents 650,407 430,673 493,120 382,858 579,221 Investment securities: Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,855,682 1,710,636 1,647,260 1,679,011 1,408,326 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 901,684 923,082 923,036 933,319 959,082 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 11,075 10,901 10,922 11,124 - Non-marketable securities - FHLB and FRB Stock 113,957 107,407 115,453 118,955 114,111 Total investment securities 2,882,398 2,752,026 2,696,671 2,742,409 2,481,519 Loans held for sale 45,550 51,834 423,367 561,549 548,578 Loans: Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans 13,951,082 13,843,880 13,719,244 13,824,990 13,846,318 Purchased credit-impaired loans 84,101 91,072 101,001 109,990 119,744 Total loans 14,035,183 13,934,952 13,820,245 13,934,980 13,966,062 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses 161,578 155,411 162,790 161,712 157,710 Net loans 13,873,605 13,779,541 13,657,455 13,773,268 13,808,352 Lease investments, net 487,776 429,843 433,505 408,798 409,051 Premises and equipment, net 270,614 274,006 281,458 281,791 286,690 Cash surrender value of life insurance 208,581 207,280 205,982 204,710 203,602 Goodwill 999,925 999,925 999,925 1,003,548 1,003,548 Other intangibles 46,914 49,114 50,968 52,864 54,766 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 284,898 295,803 296,629 291,561 276,279 Other real estate owned, net 9,182 10,933 10,869 10,528 9,736 Other real estate owned related to FDIC transactions 1,182 2,661 2,908 4,185 4,788 Other assets 445,994 436,332 413,700 449,454 420,810 Total assets $ 20,207,026 $ 19,719,971 $ 19,966,557 $ 20,167,523 $ 20,086,940 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,152,163 $ 6,036,012 $ 6,347,208 $ 6,385,149 $ 6,381,512 Interest bearing 8,502,050 8,672,781 8,575,455 8,585,444 8,576,866 Total deposits 14,654,213 14,708,793 14,922,663 14,970,593 14,958,378 Short-term borrowings 1,470,055 903,355 651,462 717,679 861,039 Long-term borrowings 349,681 451,677 730,292 851,221 505,158 Junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts 121,118 133,995 194,450 194,304 211,494 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 577,111 556,822 518,997 499,379 541,048 Total liabilities 17,172,178 16,754,642 17,017,864 17,233,176 17,077,117 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock 194,719 194,719 194,719 194,719 309,999 Common stock 862 862 861 860 858 Additional paid-in capital 1,708,319 1,703,404 1,698,057 1,692,650 1,691,007 Retained earnings 1,199,485 1,147,060 1,127,814 1,112,323 1,065,303 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,864 ) (17,186 ) (9,818 ) (3,719 ) 3,584 Treasury stock (63,673 ) (63,530 ) (62,940 ) (62,486 ) (60,928 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,034,848 2,965,329 2,948,693 2,934,347 3,009,823 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,207,026 $ 19,719,971 $ 19,966,557 $ 20,167,523 $ 20,086,940 9 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Interest income: Loans: Taxable $ 170,283 $ 168,190 $ 164,401 $ 157,119 $ 154,631 $ 659,993 $ 587,234 Nontaxable 2,508 2,146 2,330 2,271 2,362 9,255 10,665 Investment securities: Taxable 11,323 10,366 10,578 7,934 7,696 40,201 33,975 Nontaxable 9,474 9,387 9,439 9,476 9,677 37,776 39,218 Other interest earning accounts and Federal funds sold 356 1,650 244 131 600 2,381 1,354 Total interest income 193,944 191,739 186,992 176,931 174,966 749,606 672,446 Interest expense: Deposits 22,367 20,485 17,386 15,032 13,552 75,270 40,685 Short-term borrowings 3,337 2,317 2,769 2,516 3,257 10,939 14,697 Long-term borrowings and junior subordinated notes 4,735 7,089 7,768 6,002 4,764 25,594 14,687 Total interest expense 30,439 29,891 27,923 23,550 21,573 111,803 70,069 Net interest income 163,505 161,848 159,069 153,381 153,393 637,803 602,377 Provision for credit losses 11,971 21,503 6,219 7,508 3,643 47,201 21,593 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 151,534 140,345 152,850 145,873 149,750 590,602 580,784 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking revenue 9,626 9,916 18,926 25,047 22,374 63,515 109,224 Lease financing revenue, net 31,657 25,205 22,918 24,710 23,620 104,490 86,587 Treasury management fees 14,287 15,226 15,066 15,156 15,234 59,735 58,930 Wealth management fees 9,204 9,089 8,969 9,121 9,024 36,383 34,744 Card fees 5,851 5,362 5,654 4,787 5,032 21,654 18,596 Capital markets and international banking fees 3,637 1,913 3,785 2,998 3,999 12,333 15,708 Consumer and other deposit service fees 3,031 3,051 2,929 2,912 3,261 11,923 13,333 Brokerage fees 1,182 1,138 1,050 864 942 4,234 4,321 Loan service fees 2,252 2,103 2,148 2,245 2,197 8,748 8,317 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 1,301 1,298 1,272 1,108 1,511 4,979 5,421 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 89 (85 ) (86 ) (174 ) 111 (256 ) 562 Net loss on disposal of other assets (10 ) (32 ) (397 ) (357 ) (2,016 ) (796 ) (2,323 ) Other operating income (427 ) 5,657 6,072 4,385 4,534 15,687 15,954 Total non-interest income 81,680 79,841 88,306 92,802 89,823 342,629 369,374 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits expense 95,683 101,885 123,478 106,514 109,247 427,560 419,179 Occupancy and equipment expense 15,448 16,117 16,451 17,429 16,846 65,445 62,556 Computer services and telecommunication expense 10,745 12,684 10,871 11,156 11,304 45,456 40,591 Advertising and marketing expense 2,783 3,432 3,342 3,863 3,271 13,420 12,235 Professional and legal expense 4,162 2,586 8,887 1,898 2,957 17,533 10,207 Other intangible amortization expense 2,199 1,854 1,896 1,902 1,979 7,851 8,193 Branch exit and facilities impairment charges 613 3,292 340 - (327 ) 4,245 8,353 Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned and other related expense 841 248 1,048 47 (104 ) 2,184 1,344 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,507 6,255 - 3,136 - 11,898 - Goodwill impairment loss - - 3,623 - - 3,623 - Other operating expenses 16,657 20,191 23,056 21,941 30,655 81,845 98,685 Total non-interest expense 151,638 168,544 192,992 167,886 175,828 681,060 661,343 Income before income taxes 81,576 51,642 48,164 70,789 63,745 252,171 288,815 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,665 8,928 9,631 14,032 (80,449 ) 38,256 (15,225 ) Net income 75,911 42,714 38,533 56,757 144,194 213,915 304,040 Dividends on preferred shares 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 2,000 12,100 8,007 Return from preferred stockholders due to redemption - - - (15,280 ) - (15,280 ) - Net income available to common stockholders $ 72,911 $ 39,714 $ 35,533 $ 68,937 $ 142,194 $ 217,095 $ 296,033 10 Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Common share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 0.82 $ 1.69 $ 2.58 $ 3.53 Diluted earnings per common share 0.85 0.47 0.42 0.81 1.67 2.55 3.49 Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment 0.77 0.60 0.68 0.64 0.54 2.70 2.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share 84,414,900 84,369,519 84,253,966 84,065,681 83,946,637 84,277,230 83,836,732 Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted earnings per common share 85,337,028 85,335,109 85,251,810 84,896,401 84,964,759 85,206,300 84,823,456 Common shares outstanding (at end of period) 84,276,514 84,220,671 84,194,594 84,052,547 83,917,892 84,276,514 83,917,892 Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.53 % 0.85 % 0.77 % 1.15 % 2.84 % 1.07 % 1.55 % Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average assets (1) 1.52 1.19 1.35 1.32 1.07 1.35 1.18 Annualized return on average common equity 10.38 5.71 5.20 10.32 21.87 7.90 11.71 Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average common equity (1) 9.40 7.41 8.42 8.17 7.10 8.36 7.82 Annualized cash return on average tangible common equity (2) 16.87 9.46 8.70 17.12 36.90 13.02 20.23 Annualized cash operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average tangible common equity (3) 15.32 12.18 13.89 13.62 12.21 13.76 13.62 Efficiency ratio (4) 59.24 60.35 66.80 65.62 65.38 63.02 63.72 Efficiency ratio, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment (4) 58.09 57.90 60.40 59.72 59.48 59.00 58.46 Annualized net non-interest expense to average assets (5) 1.29 1.35 1.57 1.43 1.44 1.41 1.36 Core non-interest income to revenues (6) 33.68 32.49 35.34 37.45 36.18 34.75 36.97 Core non-interest income to revenues, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment(6) 32.04 30.63 31.43 31.97 31.38 31.52 30.67 Net interest margin - fully tax equivalent basis (7) 3.91 3.81 3.73 3.67 3.63 3.78 3.70 Net interest margin - fully tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans (8) 3.84 3.70 3.62 3.55 3.49 3.68 3.52 Cost of funds (9) 0.74 0.72 0.67 0.58 0.51 0.68 0.43 Loans to deposits 95.78 94.74 92.61 93.08 93.37 95.78 93.37 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans (10)to total loans 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.55 % Non-performing assets (10)to total assets 0.40 0.43 0.40 0.36 0.43 0.40 0.43 Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans (10) 229.61 210.78 237.56 263.72 205.33 229.61 205.33 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.15 1.12 1.18 1.16 1.13 1.15 1.13 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, excluding loans held for sale (annualized) 0.21 0.82 0.15 0.10 0.16 0.32 0.03 Capital Ratios: Tangible equity to tangible assets (11) 10.43 % 10.33 % 10.10 % 9.89 % 10.32 % 10.43 % 10.32 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (12) 9.42 9.28 9.07 8.87 8.70 9.42 8.70 Tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (13) 10.37 10.07 9.99 9.85 9.71 10.37 9.71 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (14) 13.67 13.48 13.75 13.57 14.23 13.67 14.23 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (14) 11.25 10.96 10.81 10.64 11.20 11.25 11.20 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (14) 10.14 9.83 9.68 9.51 9.40 10.14 9.40 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) (14) 10.50 9.99 9.74 9.73 10.02 10.50 10.02 11 Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Performance Ratios: Per Share Data: Book value per common share (15) $ 33.70 $ 32.90 $ 32.71 $ 32.59 $ 32.17 $ 33.70 $ 32.17 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of benefit, per common share 12.27 12.30 12.32 12.40 12.44 12.27 12.44 Tangible book value per common share (16) $ 21.43 $ 20.60 $ 20.39 $ 20.19 $ 19.73 $ 21.43 $ 19.73 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.96 $ 0.82 (1) Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average assets is computed by dividing annualized operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, by average total assets. Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average common equity is computed by dividing annualized operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, less dividends on preferred shares by average common equity. Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, is defined as net income as reported less non-core items, net of tax and less operating earnings (loss) from our Mortgage Banking Segment. (2) Annualized cash return on average tangible common equity is computed by dividing net cash flow available to common stockholders (net income available to common stockholders, plus other intangibles amortization expense, net of tax benefit) by average tangible common equity (average common stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average other intangibles, net of tax benefit). (3) Annualized cash operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average tangible common equity is computed by dividing annualized cash operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment (operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, plus other intangibles amortization expense, net of tax benefit, less dividends on preferred shares) by average tangible common equity. Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, is defined as net income as reported less non-core items, net of tax and less operating earnings (loss) from our Mortgage Banking Segment. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense excluding non-core items by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total non-interest income less non-core items, and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance. The efficiency ratio, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment is calculated the same as the efficiency ratio but excludes the non-interest expense, net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, and non-interest income from the Mortgage Banking Segment. (5) Equals total non-interest expense excluding non-core items less total non-interest income excluding non-core items plus the tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance divided by average assets. (6) Core non-interest income to revenues is calculated by dividing total non-interest income excluding non-core items and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total non-interest income less non-core items, and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance. Core non-interest income to revenues, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment is calculated the same as core non-interest income to revenues but excludes the non-interest income and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis from the Mortgage Banking Segment. (7) Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017, as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (8) Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (9) Equals total interest expense divided by the sum of average interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits. (10) Non-performing loans exclude purchased credit-impaired loans and loans held for sale. Non-performing assets exclude purchased credit-impaired loans, loans held for sale, and other real estate owned related to FDIC transactions. (11) Equals total ending stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit. (12) Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit. (13) Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by risk-weighted assets. Current quarter risk-weighted assets are estimated. (14) Current quarter ratios are estimated. (15) Equals total ending common stockholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding. (16) Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by common shares outstanding. See 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section for details on non-GAAP measures and reconciliations starting on page 25. BALANCE SHEET DETAILS TO FOLLOW 12 The following table sets forth, by type, the carrying value of our investment securities, excluding marketable equity securities and non-marketable FHLB and FRB stock, as well as the unrealized (loss) gain, net of our investment securities available for sale as of the dates indicated (in thousands): 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Securities available for sale: Fair value U.S. Treasury securities $ 75,141 $ - $ - $ - $ - Government sponsored agencies and enterprises 5,024 5,002 5,026 22,885 23,007 States and political subdivisions 341,477 343,256 350,061 366,906 379,325 Mortgage-backed securities 1,434,040 1,357,314 1,269,003 1,251,229 924,734 Corporate bonds - 5,064 23,170 37,991 70,197 Equity securities (1) - - - - 11,063 Total fair value $ 1,855,682 $ 1,710,636 $ 1,647,260 $ 1,679,011 $ 1,408,326 Unrealized gain (loss) U.S. Treasury securities $ 2 $ - $ - $ - $ - Government sponsored agencies and enterprises (52 ) (85 ) (72 ) (63 ) (6 ) States and political subdivisions 9,429 8,222 11,134 11,848 15,512 Mortgage-backed securities (11,867 ) (28,026 ) (20,502 ) (15,166 ) (8,414 ) Corporate bonds - (1 ) (9 ) (29 ) 42 Equity securities (1) - - - - (173 ) Total unrealized gain $ (2,488 ) $ (19,890 ) $ (9,449 ) $ (3,410 ) $ 6,961 Securities held to maturity, at cost: States and political subdivisions $ 887,028 $ 899,865 $ 884,576 $ 874,306 $ 878,400 Mortgage-backed securities 14,656 23,217 38,460 59,013 80,682 Total amortized cost $ 901,684 $ 923,082 $ 923,036 $ 933,319 $ 959,082 (1) Reflected in marketable equity securities on the consolidated balance sheet following the adoption of the new investments in equity securities guidance on January 1, 2018. The Company has no direct exposure to the State of Illinois, but approximately 20%of the state and political subdivisions portfolio consisted of securities issued by municipalities located in Illinois as of December 31, 2018. 13 The following table sets forth the composition of the loan portfolio (excluding loans held for sale) based on balances as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial-related loans: Commercial $ 5,169,763 36 % $ 4,936,536 35 % $ 4,816,545 35 % $ 4,790,803 34 % $ 4,786,180 34 % Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans) 2,084,170 15 2,065,588 15 2,100,460 15 2,095,189 15 2,113,135 15 Commercial real estate 3,720,255 27 3,832,032 28 3,929,327 28 4,093,045 29 4,147,529 30 Construction real estate 506,837 4 548,882 4 495,805 4 479,638 4 406,849 3 Total commercial-related loans 11,481,025 82 11,383,038 82 11,342,137 82 11,458,675 82 11,453,693 82 Other loans: Residential real estate (1) 1,397,598 10 1,403,087 10 1,352,625 10 1,391,900 10 1,432,458 10 Indirect vehicle 817,108 5 790,573 5 749,983 5 692,642 5 667,928 4 Home equity 172,890 1 181,477 1 192,785 1 202,920 1 219,098 2 Consumer 82,461 1 85,705 1 81,714 1 78,853 1 73,141 1 Total other loans 2,470,057 17 2,460,842 17 2,377,107 17 2,366,315 17 2,392,625 17 Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans 13,951,082 99 13,843,880 99 13,719,244 99 13,824,990 99 13,846,318 99 Purchased credit-impaired loans 84,101 1 91,072 1 101,001 1 109,990 1 119,744 1 Total loans $ 14,035,183 100 % $ 13,934,952 100 % $ 13,820,245 100 % $ 13,934,980 100 % $ 13,966,062 100 % Change in total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans: From prior quarter +0.8 % +0.9 % -0.8 % -0.2 % +0.7 % From same quarter one year ago +0.8 % +0.7 % +1.9 % +8.1 % +9.8 % (1) Reflects a $75.5 million transfer as of September 30, 2018 from loans held for sale of GNMA loans previously sold that were eligible for repurchase. The following table sets forth the composition of the loan portfolio (excluding loans held for sale) based on average balances for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands): 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial-related loans: Commercial $ 4,943,611 36 % $ 4,906,844 35 % $ 4,770,098 34 % $ 4,750,035 34 % $ 4,638,618 34 % Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans) 2,050,265 15 2,029,053 15 2,065,688 15 2,084,396 15 2,074,655 15 Commercial real estate 3,793,329 27 3,883,132 28 4,033,421 29 4,133,826 30 4,131,179 30 Construction real estate 516,238 4 511,193 4 491,440 4 443,329 3 410,416 3 Total commercial-related loans 11,303,443 82 11,330,222 82 11,360,647 82 11,411,586 82 11,254,868 82 Other loans: Residential real estate 1,397,719 10 1,355,501 10 1,371,020 10 1,415,374 10 1,430,219 10 Indirect vehicle 806,139 5 770,047 5 720,052 5 676,590 5 663,474 4 Home equity 178,585 1 187,347 1 199,334 1 211,729 1 223,445 2 Consumer 85,414 1 83,677 1 82,189 1 76,606 1 76,249 1 Total other loans 2,467,857 17 2,396,572 17 2,372,595 17 2,380,299 17 2,393,387 17 Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans 13,771,300 99 13,726,794 99 13,733,242 99 13,791,885 99 13,648,255 99 Purchased credit-impaired loans 86,872 1 94,916 1 105,781 1 113,942 1 127,781 1 Total loans $ 13,858,172 100 % $ 13,821,710 100 % $ 13,839,023 100 % $ 13,905,827 100 % $ 13,776,036 100 % Change in total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans: From prior quarter +0.3 % -0.1 % -0.4 % +1.1 % +1.3 % From same quarter one year ago +0.9 % +1.9 % +5.3 % +10.1 % +10.5 % 14 The following table presents a summary of criticized assets (excluding loans held for sale and excluding other real estate owned acquired as part of our FDIC-assisted transactions) as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Non-performing loans: Non-accrual loans (1) $ 67,616 $ 72,437 $ 64,515 $ 60,151 $ 71,238 Loans 90 days or more past due, still accruing interest 2,755 1,294 4,010 1,169 5,570 Total non-performing loans 70,371 73,731 68,525 61,320 76,808 Other real estate owned 9,182 10,933 10,869 10,528 9,736 Repossessed assets 990 870 643 661 589 Total non-performing assets $ 80,543 $ 85,534 $ 80,037 $ 72,509 $ 87,133 Potential problem loans (2) $ 328,705 $ 245,131 $ 243,684 $ 208,201 $ 173,266 Purchased credit-impaired loans (3) $ 84,101 $ 91,072 $ 101,001 $ 109,990 $ 119,744 Total non-performing, potential problem and purchased credit-impaired loans $ 483,177 $ 409,934 $ 413,210 $ 379,511 $ 369,818 Total allowance for loan and lease losses $ 161,578 $ 155,411 $ 162,790 $ 161,712 $ 157,710 Accruing restructured loans (4) 22,793 22,970 25,660 28,591 28,554 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.55 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.40 0.43 0.40 0.36 0.43 Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans 229.61 210.78 237.56 263.72 205.33 (1) Includes $22.0 million, $24.0 million, $26.2 million, $28.5 millionand $30.8 millionof restructured loans on non-accrual status at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. (2) We define potential problem loans as loans rated substandard that do not meet the definition of a non-performing loan. Potential problem loans carry a higher probability of default and require additional attention by management. (3) Includes $36.6 million, $40.2 million, $43.6 million, $49.5 millionand $54.9 millionof Government National Mortgage Association ('GNMA') loans that have been repurchased at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. (4) Accruing restructured loans consist of loans that have been modified and are performing in accordance with those modified terms as of the dates indicated. Potential problem loans increased by $83.6 million, or 34.1%, due to an increase in downgraded loans in our commercial and health care portfolios. The following table presents data related to non-performing loans by category (excluding loans held for sale and purchased credit-impaired loans that were acquired as part of our FDIC-assisted transactions and bank mergers) as of the dates indicated (in thousands): 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Commercial and lease $ 20,458 $ 25,378 $ 19,788 $ 13,843 $ 18,522 Commercial real estate 11,205 10,556 11,400 10,986 21,235 Consumer-related 38,708 37,797 37,337 36,491 37,051 Total non-performing loans $ 70,371 $ 73,731 $ 68,525 $ 61,320 $ 76,808 15 Below is a reconciliation of the activity in our allowance for credit and loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Allowance for credit losses, at the beginning of period $ 157,419 $ 164,578 $ 163,390 $ 159,408 $ 161,404 $ 159,408 $ 141,842 Provision for credit losses 11,971 21,503 6,219 7,508 3,643 47,201 21,593 Charge-offs 10,804 31,600 6,720 6,818 7,448 55,942 16,572 Recoveries 3,470 2,938 1,689 3,292 1,809 11,389 12,545 Net charge-offs 7,334 28,662 5,031 3,526 5,639 44,553 4,027 Allowance for credit losses, at end of period 162,056 157,419 164,578 163,390 159,408 162,056 159,408 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments (478 ) (2,008 ) (1,788 ) (1,678 ) (1,698 ) (478 ) (1,698 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses, at end of period $ 161,578 $ 155,411 $ 162,790 $ 161,712 $ 157,710 $ 161,578 $ 157,710 Total loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 14,035,183 $ 13,934,952 $ 13,820,245 $ 13,934,980 $ 13,966,062 $ 14,035,183 $ 13,966,062 Average loans, excluding loans held for sale 13,858,172 13,821,710 13,839,023 13,905,827 13,776,036 13,855,958 13,322,342 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale 1.15 % 1.12 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.13 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale (annualized) 0.21 0.82 0.15 0.10 0.16 0.32 0.03 The following table presents the three elements of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Commercial related loans: General reserve $ 146,277 $ 137,204 $ 139,356 $ 137,284 $ 132,787 Specific reserve 2,025 1,235 6,544 7,290 6,056 Consumer related reserve 13,276 16,972 16,890 17,138 18,867 Total allowance for loan and lease losses $ 161,578 $ 155,411 $ 162,790 $ 161,712 $ 157,710 Changes in the acquisition accounting discount for purchased credit-impaired ('PCI') and non-purchased credit-impaired ('Non-PCI') loans acquired in bank mergers were as follows for the three months ended December 31, 2018(in thousands): Non-Accretable Discount - PCI Loans Accretable Discount - PCI Loans Accretable Discount - Non-PCI Loans Total Balance at beginning of period $ 6,185 $ 5,898 $ 14,480 $ 26,563 Charge-offs (140 ) - - (140 ) Accretion - (1,057 ) (1,739 ) (2,796 ) Transfer (1) (1,083 ) 1,083 - - Balance at end of period $ 4,962 $ 5,924 $ 12,741 $ 23,627 (1) The transfer from non-accretable discount on purchased credit-impaired loans to accretable discount was due to better than expected cash flows on several pools of purchased credit-impaired loans. 16 The following table shows the composition of deposits based on balances as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Low-cost deposits: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,152,163 42 % $ 6,036,012 41 % $ 6,347,208 43 % $ 6,385,149 43 % $ 6,381,512 43 % Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits 4,982,026 34 5,125,330 35 4,950,676 33 4,858,506 32 4,954,765 33 Savings deposits 1,191,498 8 1,180,997 8 1,181,078 8 1,229,968 8 1,167,810 8 Total low-cost deposits 12,325,687 84 12,342,339 84 12,478,962 84 12,473,623 83 12,504,087 84 Certificates of deposit: Certificates of deposit 1,416,815 10 1,392,020 9 1,361,611 9 1,397,868 10 1,392,409 9 Brokered certificates of deposit 911,711 6 974,434 7 1,082,090 7 1,099,102 7 1,061,882 7 Total certificates of deposit 2,328,526 16 2,366,454 16 2,443,701 16 2,496,970 17 2,454,291 16 Total deposits $ 14,654,213 100 % $ 14,708,793 100 % $ 14,922,663 100 % $ 14,970,593 100 % $ 14,958,378 100 % Change in total deposits: From prior quarter -0.4 % -1.4 % -0.3 % +0.1 % +3.8 % From same quarter one year ago -2.0 % +2.0 % +4.6 % +6.9 % +6.0 % The following table shows the composition of deposits based on average balances for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands): 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Low-cost deposits: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,346,760 43 % $ 6,418,925 43 % $ 6,414,450 43 % $ 6,293,453 42 % $ 6,370,801 43 % Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits 4,989,644 33 5,042,158 33 4,878,700 32 4,871,501 33 4,976,854 33 Savings deposits 1,187,808 8 1,172,627 8 1,209,360 8 1,208,843 8 1,120,550 7 Total low-cost deposits 12,524,212 84 12,633,710 84 12,502,510 83 12,373,797 83 12,468,205 83 Certificates of deposit: Certificates of deposit 1,416,280 10 1,370,866 9 1,400,201 10 1,383,260 10 1,393,210 10 Brokered certificates of deposit 941,661 6 1,028,420 7 1,093,525 7 1,075,056 7 1,092,990 7 Total certificates of deposit 2,357,941 16 2,399,286 16 2,493,726 17 2,458,316 17 2,486,200 17 Total deposits $ 14,882,153 100 % $ 15,032,996 100 % $ 14,996,236 100 % $ 14,832,113 100 % $ 14,954,405 100 % Change in total deposits: From prior quarter -1.0 % +0.2 % +1.1 % -0.8 % +3.8 % From same quarter one year ago -0.5 % +4.3 % +6.4 % +6.5 % +4.8 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DETAILS TO FOLLOW 17 The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities, and the resultant costs, expressed both in dollars and rates (dollars in thousands): 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Interest Earning Assets: Loans held for sale $ 52,275 $ 537 4.11 % $ 196,180 1,608 3.28 % $ 653,482 $ 5,683 3.48 % Loans (1) (2) (3): Commercial-related loans Commercial 4,943,611 67,123 5.31 4,906,844 64,512 5.14 4,638,618 53,505 4.51 Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans) 2,050,265 21,615 4.22 2,029,053 20,262 3.99 2,074,655 19,314 3.72 Commercial real estate 3,793,329 50,302 5.19 3,883,132 50,185 5.06 4,131,179 47,763 4.52 Construction real estate 516,238 6,931 5.25 511,193 6,521 4.99 410,416 4,395 4.19 Total commercial-related loans 11,303,443 145,971 5.07 11,330,222 141,480 4.90 11,254,868 124,977 4.36 Other loans: Residential real estate 1,397,719 11,199 3.21 1,355,501 11,048 3.26 1,430,219 11,621 3.25 Indirect 806,139 10,319 5.08 770,047 9,541 4.92 663,474 7,810 4.67 Home equity 178,585 2,237 4.97 187,347 2,295 4.86 223,445 2,414 4.29 Consumer 85,414 817 3.79 83,677 856 4.06 76,249 796 4.14 Total other loans 2,467,857 24,572 3.96 2,396,572 23,740 3.95 2,393,387 22,641 3.77 Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans 13,771,300 170,543 4.87 13,726,794 165,220 4.73 13,648,255 147,618 4.26 Purchased credit-impaired loans 86,872 2,379 10.87 94,916 4,079 17.05 127,781 4,964 15.41 Total loans 13,858,172 172,922 4.91 13,821,710 169,299 4.82 13,776,036 152,582 4.36 Taxable investment securities 1,525,126 11,322 2.97 1,455,771 10,366 2.85 1,315,473 7,696 2.34 Investment securities exempt from federal income taxes (3) 1,228,820 11,992 3.90 1,220,193 11,882 3.90 1,249,181 14,888 4.77 Federal funds sold 74 0 2.50 383 2 2.21 37 0 1.73 Other interest earning deposits 121,401 356 1.16 375,961 1,648 1.74 363,273 600 0.66 Total interest earning assets $ 16,785,868 $ 197,129 4.63 % $ 17,070,198 $ 194,805 4.50 % $ 17,357,482 $ 181,449 4.13 % Non-interest earning assets 2,934,520 2,907,225 2,809,191 Total assets $ 19,720,388 $ 19,977,423 $ 20,166,673 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Core funding: Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits $ 4,989,644 $ 11,389 0.91 % $ 5,042,158 $ 10,183 0.80 % $ 4,976,854 $ 5,617 0.45 % Savings deposits 1,187,808 1,109 0.37 1,172,627 919 0.31 1,120,550 478 0.17 Certificates of deposit 1,416,280 5,079 1.42 1,370,866 4,300 1.24 1,393,210 3,143 0.90 Customer repurchase agreements 273,794 443 0.64 232,584 276 0.47 217,390 137 0.25 Total core funding 7,867,526 18,020 0.91 7,818,235 15,678 0.80 7,708,004 9,375 0.48 Wholesale funding: Brokered certificates of deposit (includes fee expense) 941,661 4,790 2.02 1,028,420 5,083 1.96 1,092,990 4,314 1.57 Other borrowings 1,013,859 7,629 2.94 1,232,992 9,130 2.90 1,672,957 7,884 1.84 Total wholesale funding 1,955,520 12,419 2.50 2,261,412 14,213 2.47 2,765,947 12,198 1.73 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 9,823,046 $ 30,439 1.23 % $ 10,079,647 $ 29,891 1.17 % $ 10,473,951 $ 21,573 0.81 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,346,760 6,418,925 6,370,801 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 568,520 524,447 541,823 Stockholders' equity 2,982,062 2,954,404 2,780,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,720,388 $ 19,977,423 $ 20,166,673 Net interest income/interest rate spread (4) $ 166,690 3.40 % $ 164,914 3.33 % $ 159,876 3.32 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 3,185 3,066 6,483 Net interest income, as reported $ 163,505 $ 161,848 $ 153,393 Net interest margin (5) 3.84 % 3.74 % 3.49 % Tax equivalent effect 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.14 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (5) 3.91 % 3.81 % 3.63 % (1) Non-accrual loans are included in average loans. (2) Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan origination fees and costs. (3) Non-taxable loan and investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets. 18 Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Interest Earning Assets: Loans held for sale $ 340,073 $ 12,006 3.53 % $ 632,927 22,801 3.60 % Loans (1) (2) (3): Commercial-related loans Commercial 4,843,353 246,379 5.02 4,509,690 202,446 4.43 Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans) 2,057,180 81,479 3.96 2,015,508 74,870 3.71 Commercial real estate 3,959,781 199,351 4.97 3,905,758 176,969 4.47 Construction real estate 490,806 24,260 4.88 479,404 19,996 4.11 Total commercial-related loans 11,351,120 551,469 4.80 10,910,360 474,281 4.30 Other loans: Residential real estate 1,384,774 45,135 3.26 1,333,435 43,752 3.28 Indirect 743,636 36,434 4.90 615,093 28,385 4.61 Home equity 194,139 9,181 4.73 238,603 9,906 4.15 Consumer 82,000 3,300 4.02 78,871 3,243 4.11 Total other loans 2,404,549 94,050 3.91 2,266,002 85,286 3.76 Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans 13,755,669 645,519 4.65 13,176,362 559,567 4.21 Purchased credit-impaired loans 100,289 14,183 14.14 145,980 21,274 14.57 Total loans 13,855,958 659,702 4.71 13,322,342 580,841 4.32 Taxable investment securities 1,439,627 40,201 2.79 1,472,596 33,975 2.31 Investment securities exempt from federal income taxes (3) 1,224,461 47,818 3.91 1,261,295 60,336 4.78 Federal funds sold 199 4 2.19 64 1 1.45 Other interest earning deposits 188,501 2,377 1.26 182,651 1,353 0.74 Total interest earning assets $ 17,048,819 $ 762,108 4.43 % $ 16,871,875 $ 699,307 4.11 % Non-interest earning assets 2,899,052 2,758,432 Total assets $ 19,947,871 $ 19,630,307 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Core funding: Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits $ 4,946,089 $ 35,539 0.72 % $ 4,689,676 $ 16,008 0.34 % Savings deposits 1,194,541 3,730 0.31 1,114,936 1,267 0.11 Certificates of deposit 1,392,683 16,539 1.19 1,331,949 9,826 0.74 Customer repurchase agreements 236,381 1,135 0.48 199,661 448 0.22 Total core funding 7,769,694 56,943 0.73 7,336,222 27,549 0.38 Wholesale funding: Brokered certificates of deposit (includes fee expense) 1,034,283 19,462 1.88 900,222 13,584 1.51 Other borrowings 1,296,546 35,398 2.69 1,930,302 28,936 1.48 Total wholesale funding 2,330,829 54,860 2.33 2,830,524 42,520 1.49 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 10,100,523 $ 111,803 1.10 % $ 10,166,746 $ 70,069 0.69 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,368,681 6,314,086 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 520,258 484,564 Stockholders' equity 2,958,409 2,664,911 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,947,871 $ 19,630,307 Net interest income/interest rate spread (4) $ 650,305 3.33 % $ 629,238 3.42 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 12,502 26,861 Net interest income, as reported $ 637,803 $ 602,377 Net interest margin (5) 3.71 % 3.54 % Tax equivalent effect 0.07 % 0.16 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (5) 3.78 % 3.70 % (1) Non-accrual loans are included in average loans. (2) Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan origination fees and costs. (3) Non-taxable loan and investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets. 19 The tables below reflect the impact that the acquisition accounting loan discount accretion on acquired loans had on the loan yield and net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands): 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 Average Balance Interest Yield Average Balance Interest Yield Average Balance Interest Yield Loan yield excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans: Total loans, as reported $ 13,858,172 $ 172,922 4.91 % $ 13,821,710 $ 169,299 4.82 % $ 13,776,036 $ 152,582 4.36 % Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans (13,611 ) 1,739 (15,467 ) 1,971 (22,513 ) 2,914 Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans (11,484 ) 1,057 (13,315 ) 2,579 (22,605 ) 3,166 Total loans, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans $ 13,883,267 $ 170,126 4.82 % $ 13,850,492 $ 164,749 4.68 % $ 13,821,154 $ 146,502 4.17 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans: Total interest earning assets, as reported $ 16,785,868 $ 166,690 3.91 % $ 17,070,198 $ 164,914 3.81 % $ 17,357,482 $ 159,876 3.63 % Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans (13,611 ) 1,739 (15,467 ) 1,971 (22,513 ) 2,914 Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans (11,484 ) 1,057 (13,315 ) 2,579 (22,605 ) 3,166 Total interest earning assets/net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans $ 16,810,963 $ 163,894 3.84 % $ 17,098,980 $ 160,364 3.70 % $ 17,402,600 $ 153,796 3.49 % Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Balance Interest Yield Average Balance Interest Yield Loan yield excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans: Total loans, as reported $ 13,855,958 $ 659,702 4.71 % $ 13,322,342 $ 580,841 4.32 % Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans (16,899 ) 8,315 (28,626 ) 15,340 Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans (15,316 ) 8,270 (30,984 ) 12,500 Total loans, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans $ 13,888,173 $ 643,117 4.58 % $ 13,381,952 $ 553,001 4.09 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans: Total interest earning assets, as reported $ 17,048,819 $ 650,305 3.78 % $ 16,871,875 $ 629,238 3.70 % Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans (16,899 ) 8,315 (28,626 ) 15,340 Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans (15,316 ) 8,270 (30,984 ) 12,500 Total interest earning assets/net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans $ 17,081,034 $ 633,720 3.68 % $ 16,931,485 $ 601,398 3.52 % 20 The following table presents non-interest income (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Core non-interest income: Key fee initiatives: Lease financing revenue, net $ 31,657 $ 25,205 $ 22,918 $ 24,710 $ 23,620 $ 104,490 $ 86,587 Treasury management fees 14,287 15,226 15,066 15,156 15,234 59,735 58,930 Wealth management fees 9,204 9,089 8,969 9,121 9,024 36,383 34,744 Card fees 5,851 5,362 5,654 4,787 5,032 21,654 18,596 Capital markets and international banking fees 3,637 1,913 3,785 2,998 3,999 12,333 15,708 Total key fee initiatives 64,636 56,795 56,392 56,772 56,909 234,595 214,565 Mortgage banking revenue 9,626 9,916 18,926 25,047 22,374 63,515 109,224 Consumer and other deposit service fees 3,031 3,051 2,929 2,912 3,261 11,923 13,333 Brokerage fees 1,182 1,138 1,050 864 942 4,234 4,321 Loan service fees 2,252 2,103 2,148 2,245 2,197 8,748 8,317 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 1,301 1,298 1,272 1,108 1,511 4,979 5,421 Other operating income 2,295 4,714 5,610 4,445 2,616 17,064 10,912 Total core non-interest income 84,323 79,015 88,327 93,393 89,810 345,058 366,093 Non-core non-interest income: Net gain (loss) on investment securities 89 (85 ) (86 ) (174 ) 111 (256 ) 562 Net loss on disposal of other assets (10 ) (32 ) (397 ) (357 ) (2,016 ) (796 ) (2,323 ) Recovery of low to moderate income real estate investment (1) - - - - 1,006 - 1,704 (Decrease) increase in market value of assets held in trust for deferred compensation (1) (2,722 ) 943 462 (60 ) 912 (1,377 ) 3,338 Total non-core non-interest income (2,643 ) 826 (21 ) (591 ) 13 (2,429 ) 3,281 Total non-interest income $ 81,680 $ 79,841 $ 88,306 $ 92,802 $ 89,823 $ 342,629 $ 369,374 (1) Resides in other operating income in the consolidated statements of operations. 21 The following table presents non-interest expense (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Core non-interest expense: (1) Salaries and employee benefits expense: Salaries $ 54,598 $ 56,234 $ 63,157 $ 64,587 $ 62,465 $ 238,576 $ 243,157 Commissions 3,566 4,948 7,623 7,435 8,303 23,572 35,850 Bonus and stock-based compensation 15,590 12,373 12,853 12,055 13,332 52,871 50,086 Other salaries and benefits (2) 20,526 20,826 21,873 21,940 20,153 85,165 80,512 Total salaries and employee benefits expense 94,280 94,381 105,506 106,017 104,253 400,184 409,605 Occupancy and equipment expense 15,322 15,801 16,450 17,394 16,727 64,967 62,427 Computer services and telecommunication expense 10,446 10,036 10,871 11,156 11,287 42,509 40,344 Advertising and marketing expense 2,749 3,154 3,342 3,837 3,266 13,082 12,230 Professional and legal expense 3,624 1,874 5,434 1,894 2,914 12,826 10,064 Other intangible amortization expense 2,199 1,854 1,896 1,902 1,979 7,851 8,193 Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned (A) 476 62 879 (143 ) (151 ) 1,274 1,246 Other real estate expense, net (A) 365 186 169 190 47 910 98 Other operating expenses 19,443 20,071 23,039 21,919 23,450 84,472 91,892 Total core non-interest expense 148,904 147,419 167,586 164,166 163,772 628,075 636,099 Non-core non-interest expense: (1) Merger related and repositioning expenses (B) 7,958 13,927 24,944 644 944 47,473 9,947 Restructuring severance charges (C) - - - - - - - One-time bonuses (C) - - - - 2,700 - 2,700 Branch exit and facilities impairment charges - - - - - - 1,759 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) 2,507 6,255 - 3,136 - 11,898 - Reduction in clawback liability (4) (5,009 ) - - - - (5,009 ) - Contribution to MB Financial Charitable Foundation (D) - - - - 7,500 - 7,500 (Decrease) increase in market value of assets held in trust for deferred compensation (C) (2,722 ) 943 462 (60 ) 912 (1,377 ) 3,338 Total non-core non-interest expense 2,734 21,125 25,406 3,720 12,056 52,985 25,244 Total non-interest expense $ 151,638 $ 168,544 $ 192,992 $ 167,886 $ 175,828 $ 681,060 $ 661,343 (1) Letters denote the corresponding line items where these items reside in the consolidated statements of operations as follows: A - Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned and other related expense, B - See merger related and repositioning expenses table below, C - Other operating expenses, and D - Salaries and employee benefits. (2) Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses. (3) Includes losses on the extinguishment of junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts in the first, third, and fourth quarters of 2018. (4) Includes a decrease in expense related to FDIC loss share agreements. 22 The following table presents the detail of the merger related and repositioning expenses (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018 2017 Merger related and repositioning expenses (1): Salaries and employee benefits expense $ 4,125 $ 6,561 $ 17,510 $ 557 $ 1,382 $ 28,753 $ 3,536 Occupancy and equipment expense 126 316 1 35 119 478 129 Computer services and telecommunication expense 299 2,648 - - 17 2,947 247 Advertising and marketing expense 34 278 - 26 5 338 5 Professional and legal expense 538 712 3,453 4 43 4,707 143 Branch exit and facilities impairment charges (2) 613 3,292 340 - (327 ) 4,245 6,594 Contingent consideration expense (3) 2,000 - - - (454 ) 2,000 (454 ) Goodwill impairment loss (4) - - 3,623 - - 3,623 - Other operating expenses 223 120 17 22 159 382 (253 ) Total merger related and repositioning expenses $ 7,958 $ 13,927 $ 24,944 $ 644 $ 944 $ 47,473 $ 9,947 (1) Includes costs incurred in connection with the pending merger with Fifth Third, the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, the mortgage banking acquisition (completed in the fourth quarter of 2017), and the American Chartered merger (completed in 2016). For the fourth quarter of 2018, approximately $2 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $3 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third. For the third quarter of 2018, approximately $10 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $4 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third. For the second quarter of 2018, approximately $19 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $6 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third. (2) Includes the following items: exit charges related to our mortgage wind down in the fourth quarter of 2018; exit charges related to the closing of 34 of our mortgage retail offices in the third quarter of 2018; exit charges related to the closing of five of our mortgage retail offices in the second quarter of 2018; gains on previously closed branch facilities in the fourth quarter of 2017; costs associated with office space reconfiguration in the third quarter of 2017; and exit charges on branches closed in the second quarter of 2017 due to the American Chartered merger. (3) Includes an increase in our contingent consideration accrual for our acquisition of Celtic Leasing Corp. as a result of stronger lease residual performance than previously estimated. Also includes a decrease in our contingent consideration accrual for our acquisition of MSA Holdings, LLC. Resides in other operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. (4) Reflects the goodwill impairment charge at the Mortgage Banking Segment in the second quarter of 2018. 23 The following table presents information on our income tax rate (dollars in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 2018