MB Financial : EXHIBIT 99.1

01/22/2019 | 06:19am EST

EXHIBIT 99.1

4Q18

MB FINANCIAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2018NET INCOME

CHICAGO, January 22, 2019- MB Financial, Inc. (the 'Company') (NASDAQ: MBFI), the holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A., today announced fourth quarter 2018net income of $75.9 millioncompared to $42.7 millionlast quarter and $144.2 millionin the fourth quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.85in the fourth quarter of 2018compared to $0.47last quarter and $1.67in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Annual net income for 2018was $213.9 millioncompared to $304.0 millionfor 2017. Diluted earnings per common share were $2.55for 2018compared to $3.49for 2017.

Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and full year 2017 were positively impacted by a $104.2 million, or $1.23 per common share, tax benefit due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the 'TCJ Act'). Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 were also positively impacted by TCJ Act tax benefits of $8.2 million, or $0.10 per common share, and $2.2 million, or $0.03 per common share, respectively.

Operating Earnings (in thousands, except per share data)

The table below reconciles net income, as reported, to operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment. As previously announced in April 2018, we have discontinued our national mortgage origination business (substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area). Therefore, we believe operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment better reflect our primary operations until the wind down of the segment is complete, as we are retaining the mortgage servicing asset and certain residential mortgage loans on our balance sheet and continue to originate residential mortgage loans in the Chicagoland area.

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Net income - as reported

$

75,911

$

42,714

$

38,533

$

56,757

$

144,194

$

213,915

$

304,040

Non-core items, net of tax (1)

(3,696

)

12,889

18,679

614

(96,814

)

28,486

(92,938

)

Operating earnings

72,215

55,603

57,212

57,371

47,380

242,401

211,102

Operating earnings (loss) - Mortgage Banking Segment

3,141

1,067

(3,359

)

(295

)

(815

)

554

5,494

Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

69,074

54,536

60,571

57,666

48,195

241,847

205,608

Dividends on preferred shares

3,000

3,000

3,000

3,100

2,000

12,100

8,007

Operating earnings available to common stockholders, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

$

66,074

$

51,536

$

57,571

$

54,566

$

46,195

$

229,747

$

197,601

Diluted earnings per common share - as reported (2)

$

0.85

$

0.47

$

0.42

$

0.81

$

1.67

$

2.55

$

3.49

Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

$

0.77

$

0.60

$

0.68

$

0.64

$

0.54

$

2.70

$

2.33

(1)

Non-core items represent the difference between non-core non-interest income and non-core non-interest expense net of tax as well as other non-core tax items. See 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section for details on non-core items starting on page 25.

(2)

The $0.81 diluted earnings per common share in the first quarter of 2018 were positively impacted by a $15.3 million, or $0.18 per common share, return from preferred stockholders due to the redemption of our 8% Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock. The $15.3 million represents the excess carrying amount over the redemption price of the Series A preferred stock.

Key Items (4Q18 compared to 3Q18)

On May 20, 2018, we signed a definitive merger agreement with Fifth Third Bancorp ('Fifth Third'). We received the necessary stockholder approvals on September 18, 2018. The merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, grew by $14.5 million, or 26.7%, to $69.1 millioncompared to the prior quarter. These results were attributable to the following items (net of income taxes): a $1.3 million increase in net interest income, a $4.7 million increase in lease financing revenue, a $7.0 million decrease in provision for credit losses, and a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals, partly reduced by a $3.2 million increase in non-interest expenses.

Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $0.77compared to $0.60in the prior quarter.

Loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $107.2 million(+0.8%, or +3.1%annualized) to $14.0 billiondue to growth in commercial loan balances partly offset by decreases in construction and commercial real estate loan balances.

Average loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $44.5 million(+0.3%, or +1.3%annualized) to $13.8 billion.

Average yield on loans, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14 basis points to 4.82% from 4.68% in the prior quarter as a result of increases in short-term interest rates.

Although the mix improved with an increase in non-interest bearing deposits offset by a decrease in money market account balances, low-cost deposits decreased $16.7 million(-0.1%, or -0.5%annualized) to $12.3 billion.

Average low-cost deposits decreased $109.5 million(-0.9%, or -3.4%annualized) to $12.5 billiondue to decreases in non-interest bearing and money market account balances.

Average cost of total deposits increased sixbasis points to 0.60%due to increases in interest rates paid on deposits.

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14basis points in the quarter to 3.84%. This increase was due to higher loan yields as a result of increases in short-term interest rates.

Average cost of funds increased twobasis points to 0.74%due to higher rates paid on deposits reduced by a decrease in the average cost of borrowings.

Operating Segments (4Q18 compared to 3Q18)

Operating earnings were $59.1 million, an increaseof $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter.

This increasewas due to a decrease in provision for credit losses and state income tax accruals partly offset by an increase in non-interest expenses.

Operating earnings were $10.0 million, an increaseof $2.8 million, or 39.8%, compared to the prior quarter.

This increasewas mostly due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts.

On April 12, 2018, we announced the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, which includes substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area.

Operating earnings were $3.1 millioncompared to $1.1 millionin the prior quarter.

The wind down of our national mortgage origination business is proceeding as planned. We project that, excluding any impact of our pending merger with Fifth Third, our remaining mortgage operations will earn quarterly pretax income of approximately $7 million in 2019, consistent with prior projections.

Key Items - Full Year (2018 compared to 2017)

Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, increased $36.2 million, or 17.6%, to $241.8 millioncompared to the year ended December 31, 2017.

The growth in operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, resulted from the following items (net of income tax): a $30.5 million increase in net interest income; a $14.7 million increase in our key fee initiatives revenue, mainly lease financing revenue; a $4.9 million increase in earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies; and an approximate $33 million decrease in income tax expense resulting from a lower effective tax rate. These items were partly offset by a $25.1 million increase in non-interest expense with more than half of the increase in salaries and benefits due to higher health insurance costs, annual salary increases, and higher bonus expense, and a $19.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, mostly due to higher charge-offs related to one loan relationship.

Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $2.70compared to $2.33in the year ended December 31, 2017.

Guidance on Selected Financial Items

In light of our pending merger with Fifth Third, we no longer provide forward-looking financial guidance or update previously provided financial guidance except as otherwise provided in this release with respect to our mortgage operations.

2

The Company currently has three reportable operating segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. Our Banking Segment generates revenues primarily from its lending, deposit gathering, and fee business activities. Our Leasing Segment generates revenues through lease originations and related services. As a result of the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, we expect to stop operating the mortgage business as a defined segment with separate Mortgage Banking Segment reporting in 2019. The financial information below was adjusted for funds transfer pricing and internal allocations of certain expenses and excludes non-core non-interest income and expense and non-core tax items.

The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Banking Segment for the periods presented (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Net interest income

$

153,426

$

152,003

$

146,614

$

140,471

$

140,180

$

592,514

$

550,499

Provision for credit losses

11,340

21,439

5,746

7,579

501

46,104

16,555

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

142,086

130,564

140,868

132,892

139,679

546,410

533,944

Non-interest income:

Lease financing revenue, net

2,400

3,420

2,165

1,535

1,795

9,520

5,763

Treasury management fees

14,287

15,226

15,066

15,156

15,234

59,735

58,930

Wealth management fees

9,204

9,089

8,969

9,121

9,024

36,383

34,744

Card fees

5,851

5,362

5,654

4,787

5,032

21,654

18,596

Capital markets and international banking fees

3,637

1,913

3,785

2,998

3,999

12,333

15,708

Other non-interest income

9,733

10,987

11,838

10,675

9,359

43,233

39,260

Total non-interest income

45,112

45,997

47,477

44,272

44,443

182,858

173,001

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits expense:

Salaries

43,598

44,933

45,103

44,821

44,782

178,455

176,017

Commissions

790

1,097

941

953

1,119

3,781

4,224

Bonus and stock-based compensation

13,487

10,774

11,533

10,610

10,418

46,404

41,672

Other salaries and benefits (1)

17,576

17,339

15,721

15,207

14,119

65,843

55,126

Total salaries and employee benefits expense

75,451

74,143

73,298

71,591

70,438

294,483

277,039

Occupancy and equipment expense

13,153

13,400

13,308

14,089

13,769

53,950

50,556

Computer services and telecommunication expense

8,814

8,324

9,384

9,741

9,664

36,263

33,540

Professional and legal expense

2,570

1,347

4,846

1,359

1,967

10,122

6,261

Other operating expenses

18,399

18,479

18,665

16,745

18,817

72,288

72,622

Total non-interest expense

118,387

115,693

119,501

113,525

114,655

467,106

440,018

Income before income taxes

68,811

60,868

68,844

63,639

69,467

262,162

266,927

Income tax expense

9,715

13,468

15,237

14,539

25,734

52,959

81,881

Operating earnings

$

59,096

$

47,400

$

53,607

$

49,100

$

43,733

$

209,203

$

185,046

Total assets (period end)

$

17,070,713

$

16,677,552

$

16,581,205

$

16,582,585

$

16,448,960

$

17,070,713

$

16,448,960

(1)

Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.

Banking Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter.

Net interest income increased due to higher yields on loans partly offset by a higher cost of deposits.

Provision for credit losses decreased as the prior quarter was unfavorably impacted by higher charge-offs on one loan relationship.

Non-interest income decreased $885 thousandcompared to the prior quarter.

Lease financing revenue decreased due to lower earnings from equity investments in leases and lower residual gains.

Treasury management fees declined as a result of an increasing earnings credit rate for our commercial customers and lower average non-interest bearing deposits.

Other non-interest income decreased as a result of lower earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies ('SBICs').

3

These decreases were partly offset by an increase in capital markets and international banking fees as a result of higher swap and international banking fees.

Non-interest expense increased $2.7 millioncompared to the prior quarter.

Salaries and employee benefits increased due to higher temporary help as a result of higher employee turnover and higher bonus expenses due to better than expected performance, reduced by decreases in salaries and health insurance expense as a result of fewer claims.

Professional and legal expenses increased as a result of higher consulting expense related to information technology security.

Fourth quarter income tax expense includes a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals as a result of income allocation to lower income tax rate jurisdictions.

Banking Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $24.2 million, or 13.1%, compared to the prior year.

Net interest income increased due to higher average loan yields and balances partly offset by a higher cost of funds. Our average yield on loans and cost of funds increased as a result of an increase in short-term interest rates.

Provision for credit losses increased as a result of higher charge-offs during the second half of 2018 related to one loan relationship.

Non-interest income increased $9.9 millioncompared to the prior year.

Lease financing revenue increased due to higher earnings from investments in leasing companies and higher residual gains.

Card fees increased as a result of increased sales and volume in prepaid cards and higher credit card usage.

Other non-interest income increased due to stronger earnings from investments in SBICs.

These increases were partly reduced by a decrease in capital markets and international banking fees due to decreases in swap and syndication fees.

Non-interest expense increased $27.1 millioncompared to the prior year.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased due to higher health insurance costs as a result of an increase in claims, higher bonus and stock based compensation expense, annual salary increases, and higher 401(k) and profit sharing contributions expense.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to higher building and software depreciation.

Computer services and telecommunication expense increased due to previous investments in new technology.

Professional and legal fees increased as a result of case settlements, other legal fees, and consulting expense related to information technology security.

Income tax expense decreased as a result of a decline in the effective tax rate related to the TCJ Act.

4

The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Leasing Segment for the periods presented (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Net interest income

$

2,572

$

2,160

$

2,349

$

2,482

$

2,602

$

9,563

$

9,902

Provision for credit losses

638

90

500

(24

)

3,184

1,204

3,858

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,934

2,070

1,849

2,506

(582

)

8,359

6,044

Non-interest income:

Lease financing revenue, net

29,263

21,810

21,435

23,938

22,576

96,446

82,837

Other non-interest income

328

1,304

1,160

899

1,168

3,691

3,043

Total non-interest income

29,591

23,114

22,595

24,837

23,744

100,137

85,880

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits expense:

Salaries

7,112

5,926

6,021

5,917

5,361

24,976

19,823

Commissions

2,023

2,662

1,892

2,520

2,777

9,097

9,792

Bonus and stock-based compensation

1,661

1,207

1,205

974

1,761

5,047

4,989

Other salaries and benefits (1)

1,211

1,338

1,613

1,809

1,329

5,971

6,005

Total salaries and employee benefits expense

12,007

11,133

10,731

11,220

11,228

45,091

40,609

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,242

1,128

1,110

1,167

1,090

4,647

4,115

Computer services and telecommunication expense

693

474

492

505

595

2,164

1,940

Professional and legal expense

422

353

323

373

457

1,471

1,651

Other operating expenses

3,306

2,480

2,500

2,212

2,101

10,498

8,867

Total non-interest expense

17,670

15,568

15,156

15,477

15,471

63,871

57,182

Income before income taxes

13,855

9,616

9,288

11,866

7,691

44,625

34,742

Income tax expense

3,877

2,480

2,324

3,300

3,229

11,981

14,180

Operating earnings

$

9,978

$

7,136

$

6,964

$

8,566

$

4,462

$

32,644

$

20,562

Total assets (period end)

$

1,464,380

$

1,340,901

$

1,354,940

$

1,360,117

$

1,403,690

$

1,464,380

$

1,403,690

(1)

Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.

Leasing Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $2.8 millioncompared to the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses increased as a result of the increase in loan balances during the quarter.

Lease financing revenue increased due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts.

Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff partly reduced by a decrease in commissions due to higher deferrals of indirect costs resulting from more deals during the quarter. In addition, non-interest expense increased due to higher marketing expense at promotional events.

Total assets increased mostly due to growth in lease investments.

Leasing Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $12.1 million, or 58.8%, compared to the prior year.

Lease financing revenue increased as a result of higher residual gains, rental income due to an increase in operating leases, and promotional income attributable to our investment in sales and other revenue generating staff.

Provision for credit losses was lower due to decreased loan charge-offs.

Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as a result of increased salaries related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff and an increase in other operating expenses.

5

The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Mortgage Banking Segment for the periods presented (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Net interest income

$

7,507

$

7,685

$

10,106

$

10,428

$

10,611

$

35,726

$

41,976

Provision for credit losses

(7

)

(26

)

(27

)

(47

)

(42

)

(107

)

1,180

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

7,514

7,711

10,133

10,475

10,653

35,833

40,796

Non-interest income:

Mortgage origination revenue

1,349

1,907

13,334

17,854

18,146

34,444

86,871

Mortgage servicing revenue

8,277

8,009

5,592

7,193

4,228

29,071

22,353

Other non-interest income

-

13

11

1

-

25

1

Total non-interest income

9,626

9,929

18,937

25,048

22,374

63,540

109,225

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits expense:

Salaries

3,888

5,375

12,033

13,849

12,322

35,145

47,317

Commissions

753

1,189

4,790

3,962

4,407

10,694

21,834

Bonus and stock-based compensation

442

392

115

471

1,153

1,420

3,425

Other salaries and benefits (1)

1,739

2,149

4,539

4,924

4,705

13,351

19,381

Total salaries and employee benefits expense

6,822

9,105

21,477

23,206

22,587

60,610

91,957

Occupancy and equipment expense

927

1,273

2,032

2,138

1,868

6,370

7,756

Computer services and telecommunication expense

945

1,263

1,677

1,673

1,779

5,558

6,877

Professional and legal expense

632

174

266

162

490

1,234

2,152

Other operating expenses

3,527

4,368

8,159

8,749

7,673

24,803

32,170

Total non-interest expense

12,853

16,183

33,611

35,928

34,397

98,575

140,912

Income (loss) before income taxes

4,287

1,457

(4,541

)

(405

)

(1,370

)

798

9,109

Income tax (benefit) expense

1,146

390

(1,182

)

(110

)

(555

)

244

3,615

Operating (loss) earnings

$

3,141

$

1,067

$

(3,359

)

$

(295

)

$

(815

)

$

554

$

5,494

Total assets (period end) (2)

$

1,671,933

$

1,701,518

$

2,030,412

$

2,224,821

$

2,234,290

$

1,671,933

$

2,234,290

(1)

Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.

(2)

The decrease in total assets subsequent to the first quarter of 2018 was due to the decrease in loans held for sale as a result of the wind down of the national mortgage origination business.

On April 12, 2018, the Company announced that it will be discontinuing its national mortgage origination business, which includes substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area.

As expected with the wind down, total non-interest income declined faster than expenses. The first phase of staff reductions was completed in early July 2018, and staff reductions continued through the remainder of 2018. The wind down is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. We project that, excluding any impact of the pending Fifth Third merger, remaining operations will earn quarterly pre-tax income of approximately $7 million, consistent with prior projections. We also expect one-time exit expenses to be approximately $35 million, which is down from the previously announced range of $37 to $41 million. We recognized approximately $32 million of such expenses in the year ended December 31, 2018.

6

Additional Mortgage Banking Segment Data

The following table presents additional information regarding the Mortgage Banking Segment (dollars in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Mortgage origination revenue:

Gain on sale revenue, net

$

691

$

1,303

$

9,756

$

11,652

$

13,376

$

23,402

$

64,081

Origination fees (1)

658

604

3,578

6,202

4,770

11,042

22,790

Total mortgage origination revenue

$

1,349

$

1,907

$

13,334

$

17,854

$

18,146

$

34,444

$

86,871

Mortgage servicing revenue:

Servicing fees

$

16,314

$

15,953

$

15,707

$

16,068

$

14,802

$

64,042

$

57,133

Amortization/prepayment of mortgage servicing rights (2)

(7,377

)

(8,418

)

(8,894

)

(8,015

)

(9,037

)

(32,704

)

(32,001

)

Fair value changes of mortgage servicing rights

(4,285

)

2,521

1,193

10,890

7,231

10,319

9,594

Economic hedge activity, net

3,625

(2,047

)

(2,414

)

(11,750

)

(8,768

)

(12,586

)

(12,373

)

Fair value changes of mortgage servicing rights net of economic hedge activity (3)

(660

)

474

(1,221

)

(860

)

(1,537

)

(2,267

)

(2,779

)

Total mortgage servicing revenue

$

8,277

$

8,009

$

5,592

$

7,193

$

4,228

$

29,071

$

22,353

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value:

Beginning balance

$

295,803

$

296,629

$

291,561

$

276,279

$

261,446

$

276,279

$

238,011

Originations/purchases

757

5,071

12,769

12,407

16,639

31,004

60,675

Amortization/prepayment (2)

(7,377

)

(8,418

)

(8,894

)

(8,015

)

(9,037

)

(32,704

)

(32,001

)

Fair value changes

(4,285

)

2,521

1,193

10,890

7,231

10,319

9,594

Ending balance

$

284,898

$

295,803

$

296,629

$

291,561

$

276,279

$

284,898

$

276,279

Mortgage servicing book (unpaid principal balance of loans serviced for others)

$

21,886,440

$

22,382,822

$

22,643,179

$

22,362,896

$

21,993,128

$

21,886,440

$

21,993,128

Mortgage servicing rights valuation

1.30

%

1.32

%

1.31

%

1.30

%

1.26

%

1.30

%

1.26

%

(1)

2017 amounts were revised as certain costs to originate mortgage loans were reclassified from mortgage origination revenue to other operating expenses.

(2)

Changes due to collection or realization of expected cash flows.

(3)

Approximately $500 thousand of the second quarter 2018 fair value change was due to an increase in delinquencies in the quarter resulting in higher than anticipated collection costs and lower mortgage servicing rights asset value. In addition, approximately $300 thousand of the fair value change was due to higher than expected prepayments of mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter of 2018. Approximately $800 thousand of the fourth quarter 2017 fair value change was due to an increase in delinquencies in the quarter.

7

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this document and in reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases 'believe,' 'will,' 'should,' 'will likely result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'is anticipated,' 'guidance,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'plans,' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These statements may relate to our future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial items. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the ability to satisfy closing conditions to our pending merger with Fifth Third on the expected terms and schedule; (2) the ability to obtain regulatory approvals required to complete our pending merger with Fifth Third, and the timing and conditions for such approvals; (3) delays in closing our pending merger with Fifth Third; (4) disruptions to our business resulting from our pending merger with Fifth Third; (5) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for loan losses, resulting both from originated loans and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (6) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (7) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (8) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior, net interest margin and the value of our mortgage servicing rights; (9) if changes in interest rates negatively impact the value of our mortgage servicing rights; (10) the impact of repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (11) fluctuations in real estate values; (12) results of examinations of us and our bank subsidiary by regulatory authorities and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, require us to change our business mix, increase our allowance for loan and lease losses, write-down asset values or increase our capital levels, or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; (13) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the market place; (14) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (15) our ability to realize the residual values of our direct finance, leveraged, and operating leases; (16) the risk that funds obtained from capital raising activities will not be utilized efficiently or effectively; (17) expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits from our other merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (18) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (19) changes in financial markets; (20) changes in economic conditions in general and in the Chicago metropolitan area in particular; (21) the costs, effects, and outcomes of litigation; (22) new legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the 'Dodd-Frank Act') and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in capital requirements pursuant to the Dodd-Frank Act, changes in the interpretation and/or application of laws and regulations by regulatory authorities, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws, including but not limited to the TCJ Act, or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (23) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and (24) future goodwill impairment due to changes in our business, changes in market conditions, or other factors.

We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

TABLES TO FOLLOW

8

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

503,153

$

342,933

$

373,448

$

332,234

$

397,880

Interest earning deposits with banks

147,254

87,740

119,672

50,624

181,341

Total cash and cash equivalents

650,407

430,673

493,120

382,858

579,221

Investment securities:

Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,855,682

1,710,636

1,647,260

1,679,011

1,408,326

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

901,684

923,082

923,036

933,319

959,082

Marketable equity securities, at fair value

11,075

10,901

10,922

11,124

-

Non-marketable securities - FHLB and FRB Stock

113,957

107,407

115,453

118,955

114,111

Total investment securities

2,882,398

2,752,026

2,696,671

2,742,409

2,481,519

Loans held for sale

45,550

51,834

423,367

561,549

548,578

Loans:

Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans

13,951,082

13,843,880

13,719,244

13,824,990

13,846,318

Purchased credit-impaired loans

84,101

91,072

101,001

109,990

119,744

Total loans

14,035,183

13,934,952

13,820,245

13,934,980

13,966,062

Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses

161,578

155,411

162,790

161,712

157,710

Net loans

13,873,605

13,779,541

13,657,455

13,773,268

13,808,352

Lease investments, net

487,776

429,843

433,505

408,798

409,051

Premises and equipment, net

270,614

274,006

281,458

281,791

286,690

Cash surrender value of life insurance

208,581

207,280

205,982

204,710

203,602

Goodwill

999,925

999,925

999,925

1,003,548

1,003,548

Other intangibles

46,914

49,114

50,968

52,864

54,766

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

284,898

295,803

296,629

291,561

276,279

Other real estate owned, net

9,182

10,933

10,869

10,528

9,736

Other real estate owned related to FDIC transactions

1,182

2,661

2,908

4,185

4,788

Other assets

445,994

436,332

413,700

449,454

420,810

Total assets

$

20,207,026

$

19,719,971

$

19,966,557

$

20,167,523

$

20,086,940

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

6,152,163

$

6,036,012

$

6,347,208

$

6,385,149

$

6,381,512

Interest bearing

8,502,050

8,672,781

8,575,455

8,585,444

8,576,866

Total deposits

14,654,213

14,708,793

14,922,663

14,970,593

14,958,378

Short-term borrowings

1,470,055

903,355

651,462

717,679

861,039

Long-term borrowings

349,681

451,677

730,292

851,221

505,158

Junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts

121,118

133,995

194,450

194,304

211,494

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

577,111

556,822

518,997

499,379

541,048

Total liabilities

17,172,178

16,754,642

17,017,864

17,233,176

17,077,117

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock

194,719

194,719

194,719

194,719

309,999

Common stock

862

862

861

860

858

Additional paid-in capital

1,708,319

1,703,404

1,698,057

1,692,650

1,691,007

Retained earnings

1,199,485

1,147,060

1,127,814

1,112,323

1,065,303

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,864

)

(17,186

)

(9,818

)

(3,719

)

3,584

Treasury stock

(63,673

)

(63,530

)

(62,940

)

(62,486

)

(60,928

)

Total stockholders' equity

3,034,848

2,965,329

2,948,693

2,934,347

3,009,823

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

20,207,026

$

19,719,971

$

19,966,557

$

20,167,523

$

20,086,940

9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Interest income:

Loans:

Taxable

$

170,283

$

168,190

$

164,401

$

157,119

$

154,631

$

659,993

$

587,234

Nontaxable

2,508

2,146

2,330

2,271

2,362

9,255

10,665

Investment securities:

Taxable

11,323

10,366

10,578

7,934

7,696

40,201

33,975

Nontaxable

9,474

9,387

9,439

9,476

9,677

37,776

39,218

Other interest earning accounts and Federal funds sold

356

1,650

244

131

600

2,381

1,354

Total interest income

193,944

191,739

186,992

176,931

174,966

749,606

672,446

Interest expense:

Deposits

22,367

20,485

17,386

15,032

13,552

75,270

40,685

Short-term borrowings

3,337

2,317

2,769

2,516

3,257

10,939

14,697

Long-term borrowings and junior subordinated notes

4,735

7,089

7,768

6,002

4,764

25,594

14,687

Total interest expense

30,439

29,891

27,923

23,550

21,573

111,803

70,069

Net interest income

163,505

161,848

159,069

153,381

153,393

637,803

602,377

Provision for credit losses

11,971

21,503

6,219

7,508

3,643

47,201

21,593

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

151,534

140,345

152,850

145,873

149,750

590,602

580,784

Non-interest income:

Mortgage banking revenue

9,626

9,916

18,926

25,047

22,374

63,515

109,224

Lease financing revenue, net

31,657

25,205

22,918

24,710

23,620

104,490

86,587

Treasury management fees

14,287

15,226

15,066

15,156

15,234

59,735

58,930

Wealth management fees

9,204

9,089

8,969

9,121

9,024

36,383

34,744

Card fees

5,851

5,362

5,654

4,787

5,032

21,654

18,596

Capital markets and international banking fees

3,637

1,913

3,785

2,998

3,999

12,333

15,708

Consumer and other deposit service fees

3,031

3,051

2,929

2,912

3,261

11,923

13,333

Brokerage fees

1,182

1,138

1,050

864

942

4,234

4,321

Loan service fees

2,252

2,103

2,148

2,245

2,197

8,748

8,317

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

1,301

1,298

1,272

1,108

1,511

4,979

5,421

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

89

(85

)

(86

)

(174

)

111

(256

)

562

Net loss on disposal of other assets

(10

)

(32

)

(397

)

(357

)

(2,016

)

(796

)

(2,323

)

Other operating income

(427

)

5,657

6,072

4,385

4,534

15,687

15,954

Total non-interest income

81,680

79,841

88,306

92,802

89,823

342,629

369,374

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits expense

95,683

101,885

123,478

106,514

109,247

427,560

419,179

Occupancy and equipment expense

15,448

16,117

16,451

17,429

16,846

65,445

62,556

Computer services and telecommunication expense

10,745

12,684

10,871

11,156

11,304

45,456

40,591

Advertising and marketing expense

2,783

3,432

3,342

3,863

3,271

13,420

12,235

Professional and legal expense

4,162

2,586

8,887

1,898

2,957

17,533

10,207

Other intangible amortization expense

2,199

1,854

1,896

1,902

1,979

7,851

8,193

Branch exit and facilities impairment charges

613

3,292

340

-

(327

)

4,245

8,353

Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned and other related expense

841

248

1,048

47

(104

)

2,184

1,344

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,507

6,255

-

3,136

-

11,898

-

Goodwill impairment loss

-

-

3,623

-

-

3,623

-

Other operating expenses

16,657

20,191

23,056

21,941

30,655

81,845

98,685

Total non-interest expense

151,638

168,544

192,992

167,886

175,828

681,060

661,343

Income before income taxes

81,576

51,642

48,164

70,789

63,745

252,171

288,815

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,665

8,928

9,631

14,032

(80,449

)

38,256

(15,225

)

Net income

75,911

42,714

38,533

56,757

144,194

213,915

304,040

Dividends on preferred shares

3,000

3,000

3,000

3,100

2,000

12,100

8,007

Return from preferred stockholders due to redemption

-

-

-

(15,280

)

-

(15,280

)

-

Net income available to common stockholders

$

72,911

$

39,714

$

35,533

$

68,937

$

142,194

$

217,095

$

296,033

10

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Common share data:

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.86

$

0.47

$

0.42

$

0.82

$

1.69

$

2.58

$

3.53

Diluted earnings per common share

0.85

0.47

0.42

0.81

1.67

2.55

3.49

Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

0.77

0.60

0.68

0.64

0.54

2.70

2.33

Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share

84,414,900

84,369,519

84,253,966

84,065,681

83,946,637

84,277,230

83,836,732

Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted earnings per common share

85,337,028

85,335,109

85,251,810

84,896,401

84,964,759

85,206,300

84,823,456

Common shares outstanding (at end of period)

84,276,514

84,220,671

84,194,594

84,052,547

83,917,892

84,276,514

83,917,892

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Performance Ratios:

Annualized return on average assets

1.53

%

0.85

%

0.77

%

1.15

%

2.84

%

1.07

%

1.55

%

Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average assets (1)

1.52

1.19

1.35

1.32

1.07

1.35

1.18

Annualized return on average common equity

10.38

5.71

5.20

10.32

21.87

7.90

11.71

Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average common equity (1)

9.40

7.41

8.42

8.17

7.10

8.36

7.82

Annualized cash return on average tangible common equity (2)

16.87

9.46

8.70

17.12

36.90

13.02

20.23

Annualized cash operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average tangible common equity (3)

15.32

12.18

13.89

13.62

12.21

13.76

13.62

Efficiency ratio (4)

59.24

60.35

66.80

65.62

65.38

63.02

63.72

Efficiency ratio, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment (4)

58.09

57.90

60.40

59.72

59.48

59.00

58.46

Annualized net non-interest expense to average assets (5)

1.29

1.35

1.57

1.43

1.44

1.41

1.36

Core non-interest income to revenues (6)

33.68

32.49

35.34

37.45

36.18

34.75

36.97

Core non-interest income to revenues, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment(6)

32.04

30.63

31.43

31.97

31.38

31.52

30.67

Net interest margin - fully tax equivalent basis (7)

3.91

3.81

3.73

3.67

3.63

3.78

3.70

Net interest margin - fully tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans (8)

3.84

3.70

3.62

3.55

3.49

3.68

3.52

Cost of funds (9)

0.74

0.72

0.67

0.58

0.51

0.68

0.43

Loans to deposits

95.78

94.74

92.61

93.08

93.37

95.78

93.37

Asset Quality Ratios:

Non-performing loans (10)to total loans

0.50

%

0.53

%

0.50

%

0.44

%

0.55

%

0.50

%

0.55

%

Non-performing assets (10)to total assets

0.40

0.43

0.40

0.36

0.43

0.40

0.43

Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans (10)

229.61

210.78

237.56

263.72

205.33

229.61

205.33

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

1.15

1.12

1.18

1.16

1.13

1.15

1.13

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, excluding loans held for sale (annualized)

0.21

0.82

0.15

0.10

0.16

0.32

0.03

Capital Ratios:

Tangible equity to tangible assets (11)

10.43

%

10.33

%

10.10

%

9.89

%

10.32

%

10.43

%

10.32

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (12)

9.42

9.28

9.07

8.87

8.70

9.42

8.70

Tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (13)

10.37

10.07

9.99

9.85

9.71

10.37

9.71

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (14)

13.67

13.48

13.75

13.57

14.23

13.67

14.23

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (14)

11.25

10.96

10.81

10.64

11.20

11.25

11.20

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (14)

10.14

9.83

9.68

9.51

9.40

10.14

9.40

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) (14)

10.50

9.99

9.74

9.73

10.02

10.50

10.02

11

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Performance Ratios:

Per Share Data:

Book value per common share (15)

$

33.70

$

32.90

$

32.71

$

32.59

$

32.17

$

33.70

$

32.17

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of benefit, per common share

12.27

12.30

12.32

12.40

12.44

12.27

12.44

Tangible book value per common share (16)

$

21.43

$

20.60

$

20.39

$

20.19

$

19.73

$

21.43

$

19.73

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.21

$

0.96

$

0.82

(1)

Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average assets is computed by dividing annualized operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, by average total assets. Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average common equity is computed by dividing annualized operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, less dividends on preferred shares by average common equity. Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, is defined as net income as reported less non-core items, net of tax and less operating earnings (loss) from our Mortgage Banking Segment.

(2)

Annualized cash return on average tangible common equity is computed by dividing net cash flow available to common stockholders (net income available to common stockholders, plus other intangibles amortization expense, net of tax benefit) by average tangible common equity (average common stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average other intangibles, net of tax benefit).

(3)

Annualized cash operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average tangible common equity is computed by dividing annualized cash operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment (operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, plus other intangibles amortization expense, net of tax benefit, less dividends on preferred shares) by average tangible common equity. Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, is defined as net income as reported less non-core items, net of tax and less operating earnings (loss) from our Mortgage Banking Segment.

(4)

The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense excluding non-core items by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total non-interest income less non-core items, and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance. The efficiency ratio, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment is calculated the same as the efficiency ratio but excludes the non-interest expense, net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, and non-interest income from the Mortgage Banking Segment.

(5)

Equals total non-interest expense excluding non-core items less total non-interest income excluding non-core items plus the tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance divided by average assets.

(6)

Core non-interest income to revenues is calculated by dividing total non-interest income excluding non-core items and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total non-interest income less non-core items, and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance. Core non-interest income to revenues, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment is calculated the same as core non-interest income to revenues but excludes the non-interest income and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis from the Mortgage Banking Segment.

(7)

Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.

(8)

Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans as a percentage of average interest earning assets.

(9)

Equals total interest expense divided by the sum of average interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.

(10)

Non-performing loans exclude purchased credit-impaired loans and loans held for sale. Non-performing assets exclude purchased credit-impaired loans, loans held for sale, and other real estate owned related to FDIC transactions.

(11)

Equals total ending stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit.

(12)

Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit.

(13)

Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by risk-weighted assets. Current quarter risk-weighted assets are estimated.

(14)

Current quarter ratios are estimated.

(15)

Equals total ending common stockholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(16)

Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by common shares outstanding.

See 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section for details on non-GAAP measures and reconciliations starting on page 25.

BALANCE SHEET DETAILS TO FOLLOW

12

The following table sets forth, by type, the carrying value of our investment securities, excluding marketable equity securities and non-marketable FHLB and FRB stock, as well as the unrealized (loss) gain, net of our investment securities available for sale as of the dates indicated (in thousands):

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Securities available for sale:

Fair value

U.S. Treasury securities

$

75,141

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Government sponsored agencies and enterprises

5,024

5,002

5,026

22,885

23,007

States and political subdivisions

341,477

343,256

350,061

366,906

379,325

Mortgage-backed securities

1,434,040

1,357,314

1,269,003

1,251,229

924,734

Corporate bonds

-

5,064

23,170

37,991

70,197

Equity securities (1)

-

-

-

-

11,063

Total fair value

$

1,855,682

$

1,710,636

$

1,647,260

$

1,679,011

$

1,408,326

Unrealized gain (loss)

U.S. Treasury securities

$

2

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Government sponsored agencies and enterprises

(52

)

(85

)

(72

)

(63

)

(6

)

States and political subdivisions

9,429

8,222

11,134

11,848

15,512

Mortgage-backed securities

(11,867

)

(28,026

)

(20,502

)

(15,166

)

(8,414

)

Corporate bonds

-

(1

)

(9

)

(29

)

42

Equity securities (1)

-

-

-

-

(173

)

Total unrealized gain

$

(2,488

)

$

(19,890

)

$

(9,449

)

$

(3,410

)

$

6,961

Securities held to maturity, at cost:

States and political subdivisions

$

887,028

$

899,865

$

884,576

$

874,306

$

878,400

Mortgage-backed securities

14,656

23,217

38,460

59,013

80,682

Total amortized cost

$

901,684

$

923,082

$

923,036

$

933,319

$

959,082

(1)

Reflected in marketable equity securities on the consolidated balance sheet following the adoption of the new investments in equity securities guidance on January 1, 2018.

The Company has no direct exposure to the State of Illinois, but approximately 20%of the state and political subdivisions portfolio consisted of securities issued by municipalities located in Illinois as of December 31, 2018.

13

The following table sets forth the composition of the loan portfolio (excluding loans held for sale) based on balances as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Commercial-related loans:

Commercial

$

5,169,763

36

%

$

4,936,536

35

%

$

4,816,545

35

%

$

4,790,803

34

%

$

4,786,180

34

%

Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans)

2,084,170

15

2,065,588

15

2,100,460

15

2,095,189

15

2,113,135

15

Commercial real estate

3,720,255

27

3,832,032

28

3,929,327

28

4,093,045

29

4,147,529

30

Construction real estate

506,837

4

548,882

4

495,805

4

479,638

4

406,849

3

Total commercial-related loans

11,481,025

82

11,383,038

82

11,342,137

82

11,458,675

82

11,453,693

82

Other loans:

Residential real estate (1)

1,397,598

10

1,403,087

10

1,352,625

10

1,391,900

10

1,432,458

10

Indirect vehicle

817,108

5

790,573

5

749,983

5

692,642

5

667,928

4

Home equity

172,890

1

181,477

1

192,785

1

202,920

1

219,098

2

Consumer

82,461

1

85,705

1

81,714

1

78,853

1

73,141

1

Total other loans

2,470,057

17

2,460,842

17

2,377,107

17

2,366,315

17

2,392,625

17

Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans

13,951,082

99

13,843,880

99

13,719,244

99

13,824,990

99

13,846,318

99

Purchased credit-impaired loans

84,101

1

91,072

1

101,001

1

109,990

1

119,744

1

Total loans

$

14,035,183

100

%

$

13,934,952

100

%

$

13,820,245

100

%

$

13,934,980

100

%

$

13,966,062

100

%

Change in total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans:

From prior quarter

+0.8

%

+0.9

%

-0.8

%

-0.2

%

+0.7

%

From same quarter one year ago

+0.8

%

+0.7

%

+1.9

%

+8.1

%

+9.8

%

(1)

Reflects a $75.5 million transfer as of September 30, 2018 from loans held for sale of GNMA loans previously sold that were eligible for repurchase.

The following table sets forth the composition of the loan portfolio (excluding loans held for sale) based on average balances for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Commercial-related loans:

Commercial

$

4,943,611

36

%

$

4,906,844

35

%

$

4,770,098

34

%

$

4,750,035

34

%

$

4,638,618

34

%

Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans)

2,050,265

15

2,029,053

15

2,065,688

15

2,084,396

15

2,074,655

15

Commercial real estate

3,793,329

27

3,883,132

28

4,033,421

29

4,133,826

30

4,131,179

30

Construction real estate

516,238

4

511,193

4

491,440

4

443,329

3

410,416

3

Total commercial-related loans

11,303,443

82

11,330,222

82

11,360,647

82

11,411,586

82

11,254,868

82

Other loans:

Residential real estate

1,397,719

10

1,355,501

10

1,371,020

10

1,415,374

10

1,430,219

10

Indirect vehicle

806,139

5

770,047

5

720,052

5

676,590

5

663,474

4

Home equity

178,585

1

187,347

1

199,334

1

211,729

1

223,445

2

Consumer

85,414

1

83,677

1

82,189

1

76,606

1

76,249

1

Total other loans

2,467,857

17

2,396,572

17

2,372,595

17

2,380,299

17

2,393,387

17

Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans

13,771,300

99

13,726,794

99

13,733,242

99

13,791,885

99

13,648,255

99

Purchased credit-impaired loans

86,872

1

94,916

1

105,781

1

113,942

1

127,781

1

Total loans

$

13,858,172

100

%

$

13,821,710

100

%

$

13,839,023

100

%

$

13,905,827

100

%

$

13,776,036

100

%

Change in total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans:

From prior quarter

+0.3

%

-0.1

%

-0.4

%

+1.1

%

+1.3

%

From same quarter one year ago

+0.9

%

+1.9

%

+5.3

%

+10.1

%

+10.5

%

14

The following table presents a summary of criticized assets (excluding loans held for sale and excluding other real estate owned acquired as part of our FDIC-assisted transactions) as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Non-performing loans:

Non-accrual loans (1)

$

67,616

$

72,437

$

64,515

$

60,151

$

71,238

Loans 90 days or more past due, still accruing interest

2,755

1,294

4,010

1,169

5,570

Total non-performing loans

70,371

73,731

68,525

61,320

76,808

Other real estate owned

9,182

10,933

10,869

10,528

9,736

Repossessed assets

990

870

643

661

589

Total non-performing assets

$

80,543

$

85,534

$

80,037

$

72,509

$

87,133

Potential problem loans (2)

$

328,705

$

245,131

$

243,684

$

208,201

$

173,266

Purchased credit-impaired loans (3)

$

84,101

$

91,072

$

101,001

$

109,990

$

119,744

Total non-performing, potential problem and purchased credit-impaired loans

$

483,177

$

409,934

$

413,210

$

379,511

$

369,818

Total allowance for loan and lease losses

$

161,578

$

155,411

$

162,790

$

161,712

$

157,710

Accruing restructured loans (4)

22,793

22,970

25,660

28,591

28,554

Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.50

%

0.53

%

0.50

%

0.44

%

0.55

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.40

0.43

0.40

0.36

0.43

Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans

229.61

210.78

237.56

263.72

205.33

(1)

Includes $22.0 million, $24.0 million, $26.2 million, $28.5 millionand $30.8 millionof restructured loans on non-accrual status at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(2)

We define potential problem loans as loans rated substandard that do not meet the definition of a non-performing loan. Potential problem loans carry a higher probability of default and require additional attention by management.

(3)

Includes $36.6 million, $40.2 million, $43.6 million, $49.5 millionand $54.9 millionof Government National Mortgage Association ('GNMA') loans that have been repurchased at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(4)

Accruing restructured loans consist of loans that have been modified and are performing in accordance with those modified terms as of the dates indicated.

Potential problem loans increased by $83.6 million, or 34.1%, due to an increase in downgraded loans in our commercial and health care portfolios.

The following table presents data related to non-performing loans by category (excluding loans held for sale and purchased credit-impaired loans that were acquired as part of our FDIC-assisted transactions and bank mergers) as of the dates indicated (in thousands):

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Commercial and lease

$

20,458

$

25,378

$

19,788

$

13,843

$

18,522

Commercial real estate

11,205

10,556

11,400

10,986

21,235

Consumer-related

38,708

37,797

37,337

36,491

37,051

Total non-performing loans

$

70,371

$

73,731

$

68,525

$

61,320

$

76,808

15

Below is a reconciliation of the activity in our allowance for credit and loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Allowance for credit losses, at the beginning of period

$

157,419

$

164,578

$

163,390

$

159,408

$

161,404

$

159,408

$

141,842

Provision for credit losses

11,971

21,503

6,219

7,508

3,643

47,201

21,593

Charge-offs

10,804

31,600

6,720

6,818

7,448

55,942

16,572

Recoveries

3,470

2,938

1,689

3,292

1,809

11,389

12,545

Net charge-offs

7,334

28,662

5,031

3,526

5,639

44,553

4,027

Allowance for credit losses, at end of period

162,056

157,419

164,578

163,390

159,408

162,056

159,408

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments

(478

)

(2,008

)

(1,788

)

(1,678

)

(1,698

)

(478

)

(1,698

)

Allowance for loan and lease losses, at end of period

$

161,578

$

155,411

$

162,790

$

161,712

$

157,710

$

161,578

$

157,710

Total loans, excluding loans held for sale

$

14,035,183

$

13,934,952

$

13,820,245

$

13,934,980

$

13,966,062

$

14,035,183

$

13,966,062

Average loans, excluding loans held for sale

13,858,172

13,821,710

13,839,023

13,905,827

13,776,036

13,855,958

13,322,342

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale

1.15

%

1.12

%

1.18

%

1.16

%

1.13

%

1.15

%

1.13

%

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale (annualized)

0.21

0.82

0.15

0.10

0.16

0.32

0.03

The following table presents the three elements of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Commercial related loans:

General reserve

$

146,277

$

137,204

$

139,356

$

137,284

$

132,787

Specific reserve

2,025

1,235

6,544

7,290

6,056

Consumer related reserve

13,276

16,972

16,890

17,138

18,867

Total allowance for loan and lease losses

$

161,578

$

155,411

$

162,790

$

161,712

$

157,710

Changes in the acquisition accounting discount for purchased credit-impaired ('PCI') and non-purchased credit-impaired ('Non-PCI') loans acquired in bank mergers were as follows for the three months ended December 31, 2018(in thousands):

Non-Accretable Discount - PCI Loans

Accretable Discount - PCI Loans

Accretable Discount - Non-PCI Loans

Total

Balance at beginning of period

$

6,185

$

5,898

$

14,480

$

26,563

Charge-offs

(140

)

-

-

(140

)

Accretion

-

(1,057

)

(1,739

)

(2,796

)

Transfer (1)

(1,083

)

1,083

-

-

Balance at end of period

$

4,962

$

5,924

$

12,741

$

23,627

(1)

The transfer from non-accretable discount on purchased credit-impaired loans to accretable discount was due to better than expected cash flows on several pools of purchased credit-impaired loans.

16

The following table shows the composition of deposits based on balances as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Amount

% of

Total

Amount

% of

Total

Amount

% of

Total

Amount

% of

Total

Amount

% of

Total

Low-cost deposits:

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

6,152,163

42

%

$

6,036,012

41

%

$

6,347,208

43

%

$

6,385,149

43

%

$

6,381,512

43

%

Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits

4,982,026

34

5,125,330

35

4,950,676

33

4,858,506

32

4,954,765

33

Savings deposits

1,191,498

8

1,180,997

8

1,181,078

8

1,229,968

8

1,167,810

8

Total low-cost deposits

12,325,687

84

12,342,339

84

12,478,962

84

12,473,623

83

12,504,087

84

Certificates of deposit:

Certificates of deposit

1,416,815

10

1,392,020

9

1,361,611

9

1,397,868

10

1,392,409

9

Brokered certificates of deposit

911,711

6

974,434

7

1,082,090

7

1,099,102

7

1,061,882

7

Total certificates of deposit

2,328,526

16

2,366,454

16

2,443,701

16

2,496,970

17

2,454,291

16

Total deposits

$

14,654,213

100

%

$

14,708,793

100

%

$

14,922,663

100

%

$

14,970,593

100

%

$

14,958,378

100

%

Change in total deposits:

From prior quarter

-0.4

%

-1.4

%

-0.3

%

+0.1

%

+3.8

%

From same quarter one year ago

-2.0

%

+2.0

%

+4.6

%

+6.9

%

+6.0

%

The following table shows the composition of deposits based on average balances for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

Amount

% of

Total

Amount

% of

Total

Amount

% of

Total

Amount

% of

Total

Amount

% of

Total

Low-cost deposits:

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

6,346,760

43

%

$

6,418,925

43

%

$

6,414,450

43

%

$

6,293,453

42

%

$

6,370,801

43

%

Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits

4,989,644

33

5,042,158

33

4,878,700

32

4,871,501

33

4,976,854

33

Savings deposits

1,187,808

8

1,172,627

8

1,209,360

8

1,208,843

8

1,120,550

7

Total low-cost deposits

12,524,212

84

12,633,710

84

12,502,510

83

12,373,797

83

12,468,205

83

Certificates of deposit:

Certificates of deposit

1,416,280

10

1,370,866

9

1,400,201

10

1,383,260

10

1,393,210

10

Brokered certificates of deposit

941,661

6

1,028,420

7

1,093,525

7

1,075,056

7

1,092,990

7

Total certificates of deposit

2,357,941

16

2,399,286

16

2,493,726

17

2,458,316

17

2,486,200

17

Total deposits

$

14,882,153

100

%

$

15,032,996

100

%

$

14,996,236

100

%

$

14,832,113

100

%

$

14,954,405

100

%

Change in total deposits:

From prior quarter

-1.0

%

+0.2

%

+1.1

%

-0.8

%

+3.8

%

From same quarter one year ago

-0.5

%

+4.3

%

+6.4

%

+6.5

%

+4.8

%

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DETAILS TO FOLLOW

17

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities, and the resultant costs, expressed both in dollars and rates (dollars in thousands):

4Q18

3Q18

4Q17

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Loans held for sale

$

52,275

$

537

4.11

%

$

196,180

1,608

3.28

%

$

653,482

$

5,683

3.48

%

Loans (1) (2) (3):

Commercial-related loans

Commercial

4,943,611

67,123

5.31

4,906,844

64,512

5.14

4,638,618

53,505

4.51

Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans)

2,050,265

21,615

4.22

2,029,053

20,262

3.99

2,074,655

19,314

3.72

Commercial real estate

3,793,329

50,302

5.19

3,883,132

50,185

5.06

4,131,179

47,763

4.52

Construction real estate

516,238

6,931

5.25

511,193

6,521

4.99

410,416

4,395

4.19

Total commercial-related loans

11,303,443

145,971

5.07

11,330,222

141,480

4.90

11,254,868

124,977

4.36

Other loans:

Residential real estate

1,397,719

11,199

3.21

1,355,501

11,048

3.26

1,430,219

11,621

3.25

Indirect

806,139

10,319

5.08

770,047

9,541

4.92

663,474

7,810

4.67

Home equity

178,585

2,237

4.97

187,347

2,295

4.86

223,445

2,414

4.29

Consumer

85,414

817

3.79

83,677

856

4.06

76,249

796

4.14

Total other loans

2,467,857

24,572

3.96

2,396,572

23,740

3.95

2,393,387

22,641

3.77

Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans

13,771,300

170,543

4.87

13,726,794

165,220

4.73

13,648,255

147,618

4.26

Purchased credit-impaired loans

86,872

2,379

10.87

94,916

4,079

17.05

127,781

4,964

15.41

Total loans

13,858,172

172,922

4.91

13,821,710

169,299

4.82

13,776,036

152,582

4.36

Taxable investment securities

1,525,126

11,322

2.97

1,455,771

10,366

2.85

1,315,473

7,696

2.34

Investment securities exempt from federal income taxes (3)

1,228,820

11,992

3.90

1,220,193

11,882

3.90

1,249,181

14,888

4.77

Federal funds sold

74

0

2.50

383

2

2.21

37

0

1.73

Other interest earning deposits

121,401

356

1.16

375,961

1,648

1.74

363,273

600

0.66

Total interest earning assets

$

16,785,868

$

197,129

4.63

%

$

17,070,198

$

194,805

4.50

%

$

17,357,482

$

181,449

4.13

%

Non-interest earning assets

2,934,520

2,907,225

2,809,191

Total assets

$

19,720,388

$

19,977,423

$

20,166,673

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Core funding:

Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits

$

4,989,644

$

11,389

0.91

%

$

5,042,158

$

10,183

0.80

%

$

4,976,854

$

5,617

0.45

%

Savings deposits

1,187,808

1,109

0.37

1,172,627

919

0.31

1,120,550

478

0.17

Certificates of deposit

1,416,280

5,079

1.42

1,370,866

4,300

1.24

1,393,210

3,143

0.90

Customer repurchase agreements

273,794

443

0.64

232,584

276

0.47

217,390

137

0.25

Total core funding

7,867,526

18,020

0.91

7,818,235

15,678

0.80

7,708,004

9,375

0.48

Wholesale funding:

Brokered certificates of deposit (includes fee expense)

941,661

4,790

2.02

1,028,420

5,083

1.96

1,092,990

4,314

1.57

Other borrowings

1,013,859

7,629

2.94

1,232,992

9,130

2.90

1,672,957

7,884

1.84

Total wholesale funding

1,955,520

12,419

2.50

2,261,412

14,213

2.47

2,765,947

12,198

1.73

Total interest bearing liabilities

$

9,823,046

$

30,439

1.23

%

$

10,079,647

$

29,891

1.17

%

$

10,473,951

$

21,573

0.81

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

6,346,760

6,418,925

6,370,801

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

568,520

524,447

541,823

Stockholders' equity

2,982,062

2,954,404

2,780,098

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

19,720,388

$

19,977,423

$

20,166,673

Net interest income/interest rate spread (4)

$

166,690

3.40

%

$

164,914

3.33

%

$

159,876

3.32

%

Taxable equivalent adjustment

3,185

3,066

6,483

Net interest income, as reported

$

163,505

$

161,848

$

153,393

Net interest margin (5)

3.84

%

3.74

%

3.49

%

Tax equivalent effect

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.14

%

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (5)

3.91

%

3.81

%

3.63

%

(1)

Non-accrual loans are included in average loans.

(2)

Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan origination fees and costs.

(3)

Non-taxable loan and investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.

(4)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.

(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets.

18

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Loans held for sale

$

340,073

$

12,006

3.53

%

$

632,927

22,801

3.60

%

Loans (1) (2) (3):

Commercial-related loans

Commercial

4,843,353

246,379

5.02

4,509,690

202,446

4.43

Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans)

2,057,180

81,479

3.96

2,015,508

74,870

3.71

Commercial real estate

3,959,781

199,351

4.97

3,905,758

176,969

4.47

Construction real estate

490,806

24,260

4.88

479,404

19,996

4.11

Total commercial-related loans

11,351,120

551,469

4.80

10,910,360

474,281

4.30

Other loans:

Residential real estate

1,384,774

45,135

3.26

1,333,435

43,752

3.28

Indirect

743,636

36,434

4.90

615,093

28,385

4.61

Home equity

194,139

9,181

4.73

238,603

9,906

4.15

Consumer

82,000

3,300

4.02

78,871

3,243

4.11

Total other loans

2,404,549

94,050

3.91

2,266,002

85,286

3.76

Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans

13,755,669

645,519

4.65

13,176,362

559,567

4.21

Purchased credit-impaired loans

100,289

14,183

14.14

145,980

21,274

14.57

Total loans

13,855,958

659,702

4.71

13,322,342

580,841

4.32

Taxable investment securities

1,439,627

40,201

2.79

1,472,596

33,975

2.31

Investment securities exempt from federal income taxes (3)

1,224,461

47,818

3.91

1,261,295

60,336

4.78

Federal funds sold

199

4

2.19

64

1

1.45

Other interest earning deposits

188,501

2,377

1.26

182,651

1,353

0.74

Total interest earning assets

$

17,048,819

$

762,108

4.43

%

$

16,871,875

$

699,307

4.11

%

Non-interest earning assets

2,899,052

2,758,432

Total assets

$

19,947,871

$

19,630,307

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Core funding:

Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits

$

4,946,089

$

35,539

0.72

%

$

4,689,676

$

16,008

0.34

%

Savings deposits

1,194,541

3,730

0.31

1,114,936

1,267

0.11

Certificates of deposit

1,392,683

16,539

1.19

1,331,949

9,826

0.74

Customer repurchase agreements

236,381

1,135

0.48

199,661

448

0.22

Total core funding

7,769,694

56,943

0.73

7,336,222

27,549

0.38

Wholesale funding:

Brokered certificates of deposit (includes fee expense)

1,034,283

19,462

1.88

900,222

13,584

1.51

Other borrowings

1,296,546

35,398

2.69

1,930,302

28,936

1.48

Total wholesale funding

2,330,829

54,860

2.33

2,830,524

42,520

1.49

Total interest bearing liabilities

$

10,100,523

$

111,803

1.10

%

$

10,166,746

$

70,069

0.69

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

6,368,681

6,314,086

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

520,258

484,564

Stockholders' equity

2,958,409

2,664,911

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

19,947,871

$

19,630,307

Net interest income/interest rate spread (4)

$

650,305

3.33

%

$

629,238

3.42

%

Taxable equivalent adjustment

12,502

26,861

Net interest income, as reported

$

637,803

$

602,377

Net interest margin (5)

3.71

%

3.54

%

Tax equivalent effect

0.07

%

0.16

%

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (5)

3.78

%

3.70

%

(1)

Non-accrual loans are included in average loans.

(2)

Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan origination fees and costs.

(3)

Non-taxable loan and investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.

(4)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.

(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets.

19

The tables below reflect the impact that the acquisition accounting loan discount accretion on acquired loans had on the loan yield and net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

4Q18

3Q18

4Q17

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield

Loan yield excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans:

Total loans, as reported

$

13,858,172

$

172,922

4.91

%

$

13,821,710

$

169,299

4.82

%

$

13,776,036

$

152,582

4.36

%

Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans

(13,611

)

1,739

(15,467

)

1,971

(22,513

)

2,914

Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans

(11,484

)

1,057

(13,315

)

2,579

(22,605

)

3,166

Total loans, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans

$

13,883,267

$

170,126

4.82

%

$

13,850,492

$

164,749

4.68

%

$

13,821,154

$

146,502

4.17

%

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans:

Total interest earning assets, as reported

$

16,785,868

$

166,690

3.91

%

$

17,070,198

$

164,914

3.81

%

$

17,357,482

$

159,876

3.63

%

Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans

(13,611

)

1,739

(15,467

)

1,971

(22,513

)

2,914

Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans

(11,484

)

1,057

(13,315

)

2,579

(22,605

)

3,166

Total interest earning assets/net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans

$

16,810,963

$

163,894

3.84

%

$

17,098,980

$

160,364

3.70

%

$

17,402,600

$

153,796

3.49

%

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield

Loan yield excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans:

Total loans, as reported

$

13,855,958

$

659,702

4.71

%

$

13,322,342

$

580,841

4.32

%

Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans

(16,899

)

8,315

(28,626

)

15,340

Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans

(15,316

)

8,270

(30,984

)

12,500

Total loans, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans

$

13,888,173

$

643,117

4.58

%

$

13,381,952

$

553,001

4.09

%

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans:

Total interest earning assets, as reported

$

17,048,819

$

650,305

3.78

%

$

16,871,875

$

629,238

3.70

%

Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans

(16,899

)

8,315

(28,626

)

15,340

Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans

(15,316

)

8,270

(30,984

)

12,500

Total interest earning assets/net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans

$

17,081,034

$

633,720

3.68

%

$

16,931,485

$

601,398

3.52

%

20

The following table presents non-interest income (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Core non-interest income:

Key fee initiatives:

Lease financing revenue, net

$

31,657

$

25,205

$

22,918

$

24,710

$

23,620

$

104,490

$

86,587

Treasury management fees

14,287

15,226

15,066

15,156

15,234

59,735

58,930

Wealth management fees

9,204

9,089

8,969

9,121

9,024

36,383

34,744

Card fees

5,851

5,362

5,654

4,787

5,032

21,654

18,596

Capital markets and international banking fees

3,637

1,913

3,785

2,998

3,999

12,333

15,708

Total key fee initiatives

64,636

56,795

56,392

56,772

56,909

234,595

214,565

Mortgage banking revenue

9,626

9,916

18,926

25,047

22,374

63,515

109,224

Consumer and other deposit service fees

3,031

3,051

2,929

2,912

3,261

11,923

13,333

Brokerage fees

1,182

1,138

1,050

864

942

4,234

4,321

Loan service fees

2,252

2,103

2,148

2,245

2,197

8,748

8,317

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

1,301

1,298

1,272

1,108

1,511

4,979

5,421

Other operating income

2,295

4,714

5,610

4,445

2,616

17,064

10,912

Total core non-interest income

84,323

79,015

88,327

93,393

89,810

345,058

366,093

Non-core non-interest income:

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

89

(85

)

(86

)

(174

)

111

(256

)

562

Net loss on disposal of other assets

(10

)

(32

)

(397

)

(357

)

(2,016

)

(796

)

(2,323

)

Recovery of low to moderate income real estate investment (1)

-

-

-

-

1,006

-

1,704

(Decrease) increase in market value of assets held in trust for deferred compensation (1)

(2,722

)

943

462

(60

)

912

(1,377

)

3,338

Total non-core non-interest income

(2,643

)

826

(21

)

(591

)

13

(2,429

)

3,281

Total non-interest income

$

81,680

$

79,841

$

88,306

$

92,802

$

89,823

$

342,629

$

369,374

(1)

Resides in other operating income in the consolidated statements of operations.

21

The following table presents non-interest expense (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Core non-interest expense: (1)

Salaries and employee benefits expense:

Salaries

$

54,598

$

56,234

$

63,157

$

64,587

$

62,465

$

238,576

$

243,157

Commissions

3,566

4,948

7,623

7,435

8,303

23,572

35,850

Bonus and stock-based compensation

15,590

12,373

12,853

12,055

13,332

52,871

50,086

Other salaries and benefits (2)

20,526

20,826

21,873

21,940

20,153

85,165

80,512

Total salaries and employee benefits expense

94,280

94,381

105,506

106,017

104,253

400,184

409,605

Occupancy and equipment expense

15,322

15,801

16,450

17,394

16,727

64,967

62,427

Computer services and telecommunication expense

10,446

10,036

10,871

11,156

11,287

42,509

40,344

Advertising and marketing expense

2,749

3,154

3,342

3,837

3,266

13,082

12,230

Professional and legal expense

3,624

1,874

5,434

1,894

2,914

12,826

10,064

Other intangible amortization expense

2,199

1,854

1,896

1,902

1,979

7,851

8,193

Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned (A)

476

62

879

(143

)

(151

)

1,274

1,246

Other real estate expense, net (A)

365

186

169

190

47

910

98

Other operating expenses

19,443

20,071

23,039

21,919

23,450

84,472

91,892

Total core non-interest expense

148,904

147,419

167,586

164,166

163,772

628,075

636,099

Non-core non-interest expense: (1)

Merger related and repositioning expenses (B)

7,958

13,927

24,944

644

944

47,473

9,947

Restructuring severance charges (C)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

One-time bonuses (C)

-

-

-

-

2,700

-

2,700

Branch exit and facilities impairment charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,759

Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

2,507

6,255

-

3,136

-

11,898

-

Reduction in clawback liability (4)

(5,009

)

-

-

-

-

(5,009

)

-

Contribution to MB Financial Charitable Foundation (D)

-

-

-

-

7,500

-

7,500

(Decrease) increase in market value of assets held in trust for deferred compensation (C)

(2,722

)

943

462

(60

)

912

(1,377

)

3,338

Total non-core non-interest expense

2,734

21,125

25,406

3,720

12,056

52,985

25,244

Total non-interest expense

$

151,638

$

168,544

$

192,992

$

167,886

$

175,828

$

681,060

$

661,343

(1)

Letters denote the corresponding line items where these items reside in the consolidated statements of operations as follows: A - Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned and other related expense, B - See merger related and repositioning expenses table below, C - Other operating expenses, and D - Salaries and employee benefits.

(2)

Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.

(3)

Includes losses on the extinguishment of junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts in the first, third, and fourth quarters of 2018.

(4)

Includes a decrease in expense related to FDIC loss share agreements.

22

The following table presents the detail of the merger related and repositioning expenses (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018

2017

Merger related and repositioning expenses (1):

Salaries and employee benefits expense

$

4,125

$

6,561

$

17,510

$

557

$

1,382

$

28,753

$

3,536

Occupancy and equipment expense

126

316

1

35

119

478

129

Computer services and telecommunication expense

299

2,648

-

-

17

2,947

247

Advertising and marketing expense

34

278

-

26

5

338

5

Professional and legal expense

538

712

3,453

4

43

4,707

143

Branch exit and facilities impairment charges (2)

613

3,292

340

-

(327

)

4,245

6,594

Contingent consideration expense (3)

2,000

-

-

-

(454

)

2,000

(454

)

Goodwill impairment loss (4)

-

-

3,623

-

-

3,623

-

Other operating expenses

223

120

17

22

159

382

(253

)

Total merger related and repositioning expenses

$

7,958

$

13,927

$

24,944

$

644

$

944

$

47,473

$

9,947

(1)

Includes costs incurred in connection with the pending merger with Fifth Third, the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, the mortgage banking acquisition (completed in the fourth quarter of 2017), and the American Chartered merger (completed in 2016). For the fourth quarter of 2018, approximately $2 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $3 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third. For the third quarter of 2018, approximately $10 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $4 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third. For the second quarter of 2018, approximately $19 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $6 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third.

(2)

Includes the following items: exit charges related to our mortgage wind down in the fourth quarter of 2018; exit charges related to the closing of 34 of our mortgage retail offices in the third quarter of 2018; exit charges related to the closing of five of our mortgage retail offices in the second quarter of 2018; gains on previously closed branch facilities in the fourth quarter of 2017; costs associated with office space reconfiguration in the third quarter of 2017; and exit charges on branches closed in the second quarter of 2017 due to the American Chartered merger.

(3)

Includes an increase in our contingent consideration accrual for our acquisition of Celtic Leasing Corp. as a result of stronger lease residual performance than previously estimated. Also includes a decrease in our contingent consideration accrual for our acquisition of MSA Holdings, LLC. Resides in other operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.

(4)

Reflects the goodwill impairment charge at the Mortgage Banking Segment in the second quarter of 2018.

23

The following table presents information on our income tax rate (dollars in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

2018