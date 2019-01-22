MB Financial : EXHIBIT 99.1

|
EXHIBIT 99.1
MB FINANCIAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2018NET INCOME
CHICAGO, January 22, 2019- MB Financial, Inc. (the 'Company') (NASDAQ: MBFI), the holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A., today announced fourth quarter 2018net income of $75.9 millioncompared to $42.7 millionlast quarter and $144.2 millionin the fourth quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.85in the fourth quarter of 2018compared to $0.47last quarter and $1.67in the fourth quarter a year ago.
Annual net income for 2018was $213.9 millioncompared to $304.0 millionfor 2017. Diluted earnings per common share were $2.55for 2018compared to $3.49for 2017.
Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and full year 2017 were positively impacted by a $104.2 million, or $1.23 per common share, tax benefit due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the 'TCJ Act'). Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 were also positively impacted by TCJ Act tax benefits of $8.2 million, or $0.10 per common share, and $2.2 million, or $0.03 per common share, respectively.
|
|
|
Operating Earnings (in thousands, except per share data)
The table below reconciles net income, as reported, to operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment. As previously announced in April 2018, we have discontinued our national mortgage origination business (substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area). Therefore, we believe operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment better reflect our primary operations until the wind down of the segment is complete, as we are retaining the mortgage servicing asset and certain residential mortgage loans on our balance sheet and continue to originate residential mortgage loans in the Chicagoland area.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net income - as reported
|
|
$
|
75,911
|
|
|
$
|
42,714
|
|
|
$
|
38,533
|
|
|
$
|
56,757
|
|
|
$
|
144,194
|
|
|
|
$
|
213,915
|
|
|
$
|
304,040
|
|
Non-core items, net of tax (1)
|
|
(3,696
|
)
|
|
12,889
|
|
|
18,679
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
(96,814
|
)
|
|
|
28,486
|
|
|
(92,938
|
)
|
Operating earnings
|
|
72,215
|
|
|
55,603
|
|
|
57,212
|
|
|
57,371
|
|
|
47,380
|
|
|
|
242,401
|
|
|
211,102
|
|
Operating earnings (loss) - Mortgage Banking Segment
|
|
3,141
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
(3,359
|
)
|
|
(295
|
)
|
|
(815
|
)
|
|
|
554
|
|
|
5,494
|
|
Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment
|
|
69,074
|
|
|
54,536
|
|
|
60,571
|
|
|
57,666
|
|
|
48,195
|
|
|
|
241,847
|
|
|
205,608
|
|
Dividends on preferred shares
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
12,100
|
|
|
8,007
|
|
Operating earnings available to common stockholders, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment
|
|
$
|
66,074
|
|
|
$
|
51,536
|
|
|
$
|
57,571
|
|
|
$
|
54,566
|
|
|
$
|
46,195
|
|
|
|
$
|
229,747
|
|
|
$
|
197,601
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share - as reported (2)
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.55
|
|
|
$
|
3.49
|
|
Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.70
|
|
|
$
|
2.33
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Non-core items represent the difference between non-core non-interest income and non-core non-interest expense net of tax as well as other non-core tax items. See 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section for details on non-core items starting on page 25.
|
|
|
(2)
|
The $0.81 diluted earnings per common share in the first quarter of 2018 were positively impacted by a $15.3 million, or $0.18 per common share, return from preferred stockholders due to the redemption of our 8% Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock. The $15.3 million represents the excess carrying amount over the redemption price of the Series A preferred stock.
|
|
|
Key Items (4Q18 compared to 3Q18)
On May 20, 2018, we signed a definitive merger agreement with Fifth Third Bancorp ('Fifth Third'). We received the necessary stockholder approvals on September 18, 2018. The merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
|
|
|
•
|
Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, grew by $14.5 million, or 26.7%, to $69.1 millioncompared to the prior quarter. These results were attributable to the following items (net of income taxes): a $1.3 million increase in net interest income, a $4.7 million increase in lease financing revenue, a $7.0 million decrease in provision for credit losses, and a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals, partly reduced by a $3.2 million increase in non-interest expenses.
|
|
|
•
|
Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $0.77compared to $0.60in the prior quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
Loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $107.2 million(+0.8%, or +3.1%annualized) to $14.0 billiondue to growth in commercial loan balances partly offset by decreases in construction and commercial real estate loan balances.
|
|
|
•
|
Average loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $44.5 million(+0.3%, or +1.3%annualized) to $13.8 billion.
|
|
|
•
|
Average yield on loans, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14 basis points to 4.82% from 4.68% in the prior quarter as a result of increases in short-term interest rates.
|
|
|
•
|
Although the mix improved with an increase in non-interest bearing deposits offset by a decrease in money market account balances, low-cost deposits decreased $16.7 million(-0.1%, or -0.5%annualized) to $12.3 billion.
|
|
|
•
|
Average low-cost deposits decreased $109.5 million(-0.9%, or -3.4%annualized) to $12.5 billiondue to decreases in non-interest bearing and money market account balances.
|
|
|
•
|
Average cost of total deposits increased sixbasis points to 0.60%due to increases in interest rates paid on deposits.
|
|
|
•
|
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14basis points in the quarter to 3.84%. This increase was due to higher loan yields as a result of increases in short-term interest rates.
|
|
|
•
|
Average cost of funds increased twobasis points to 0.74%due to higher rates paid on deposits reduced by a decrease in the average cost of borrowings.
|
|
|
Operating Segments (4Q18 compared to 3Q18)
|
|
|
•
|
Operating earnings were $59.1 million, an increaseof $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
This increasewas due to a decrease in provision for credit losses and state income tax accruals partly offset by an increase in non-interest expenses.
|
|
|
•
|
Operating earnings were $10.0 million, an increaseof $2.8 million, or 39.8%, compared to the prior quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
This increasewas mostly due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts.
|
|
|
•
|
On April 12, 2018, we announced the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, which includes substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area.
|
|
|
•
|
Operating earnings were $3.1 millioncompared to $1.1 millionin the prior quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
The wind down of our national mortgage origination business is proceeding as planned. We project that, excluding any impact of our pending merger with Fifth Third, our remaining mortgage operations will earn quarterly pretax income of approximately $7 million in 2019, consistent with prior projections.
|
|
|
Key Items - Full Year (2018 compared to 2017)
|
|
|
•
|
Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, increased $36.2 million, or 17.6%, to $241.8 millioncompared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
|
|
|
•
|
The growth in operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, resulted from the following items (net of income tax): a $30.5 million increase in net interest income; a $14.7 million increase in our key fee initiatives revenue, mainly lease financing revenue; a $4.9 million increase in earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies; and an approximate $33 million decrease in income tax expense resulting from a lower effective tax rate. These items were partly offset by a $25.1 million increase in non-interest expense with more than half of the increase in salaries and benefits due to higher health insurance costs, annual salary increases, and higher bonus expense, and a $19.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, mostly due to higher charge-offs related to one loan relationship.
|
|
|
•
|
Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $2.70compared to $2.33in the year ended December 31, 2017.
|
|
|
Guidance on Selected Financial Items
In light of our pending merger with Fifth Third, we no longer provide forward-looking financial guidance or update previously provided financial guidance except as otherwise provided in this release with respect to our mortgage operations.
The Company currently has three reportable operating segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. Our Banking Segment generates revenues primarily from its lending, deposit gathering, and fee business activities. Our Leasing Segment generates revenues through lease originations and related services. As a result of the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, we expect to stop operating the mortgage business as a defined segment with separate Mortgage Banking Segment reporting in 2019. The financial information below was adjusted for funds transfer pricing and internal allocations of certain expenses and excludes non-core non-interest income and expense and non-core tax items.
The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Banking Segment for the periods presented (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
153,426
|
|
|
$
|
152,003
|
|
|
$
|
146,614
|
|
|
$
|
140,471
|
|
|
$
|
140,180
|
|
|
|
$
|
592,514
|
|
|
$
|
550,499
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
11,340
|
|
|
21,439
|
|
|
5,746
|
|
|
7,579
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
46,104
|
|
|
16,555
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
142,086
|
|
|
130,564
|
|
|
140,868
|
|
|
132,892
|
|
|
139,679
|
|
|
|
546,410
|
|
|
533,944
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease financing revenue, net
|
2,400
|
|
|
3,420
|
|
|
2,165
|
|
|
1,535
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
|
9,520
|
|
|
5,763
|
|
Treasury management fees
|
14,287
|
|
|
15,226
|
|
|
15,066
|
|
|
15,156
|
|
|
15,234
|
|
|
|
59,735
|
|
|
58,930
|
|
Wealth management fees
|
9,204
|
|
|
9,089
|
|
|
8,969
|
|
|
9,121
|
|
|
9,024
|
|
|
|
36,383
|
|
|
34,744
|
|
Card fees
|
5,851
|
|
|
5,362
|
|
|
5,654
|
|
|
4,787
|
|
|
5,032
|
|
|
|
21,654
|
|
|
18,596
|
|
Capital markets and international banking fees
|
3,637
|
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
3,785
|
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
3,999
|
|
|
|
12,333
|
|
|
15,708
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
9,733
|
|
|
10,987
|
|
|
11,838
|
|
|
10,675
|
|
|
9,359
|
|
|
|
43,233
|
|
|
39,260
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
45,112
|
|
|
45,997
|
|
|
47,477
|
|
|
44,272
|
|
|
44,443
|
|
|
|
182,858
|
|
|
173,001
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries
|
43,598
|
|
|
44,933
|
|
|
45,103
|
|
|
44,821
|
|
|
44,782
|
|
|
|
178,455
|
|
|
176,017
|
|
Commissions
|
790
|
|
|
1,097
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
1,119
|
|
|
|
3,781
|
|
|
4,224
|
|
Bonus and stock-based compensation
|
13,487
|
|
|
10,774
|
|
|
11,533
|
|
|
10,610
|
|
|
10,418
|
|
|
|
46,404
|
|
|
41,672
|
|
Other salaries and benefits (1)
|
17,576
|
|
|
17,339
|
|
|
15,721
|
|
|
15,207
|
|
|
14,119
|
|
|
|
65,843
|
|
|
55,126
|
|
Total salaries and employee benefits expense
|
75,451
|
|
|
74,143
|
|
|
73,298
|
|
|
71,591
|
|
|
70,438
|
|
|
|
294,483
|
|
|
277,039
|
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
13,153
|
|
|
13,400
|
|
|
13,308
|
|
|
14,089
|
|
|
13,769
|
|
|
|
53,950
|
|
|
50,556
|
|
Computer services and telecommunication expense
|
8,814
|
|
|
8,324
|
|
|
9,384
|
|
|
9,741
|
|
|
9,664
|
|
|
|
36,263
|
|
|
33,540
|
|
Professional and legal expense
|
2,570
|
|
|
1,347
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
1,967
|
|
|
|
10,122
|
|
|
6,261
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
18,399
|
|
|
18,479
|
|
|
18,665
|
|
|
16,745
|
|
|
18,817
|
|
|
|
72,288
|
|
|
72,622
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
118,387
|
|
|
115,693
|
|
|
119,501
|
|
|
113,525
|
|
|
114,655
|
|
|
|
467,106
|
|
|
440,018
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
68,811
|
|
|
60,868
|
|
|
68,844
|
|
|
63,639
|
|
|
69,467
|
|
|
|
262,162
|
|
|
266,927
|
|
Income tax expense
|
9,715
|
|
|
13,468
|
|
|
15,237
|
|
|
14,539
|
|
|
25,734
|
|
|
|
52,959
|
|
|
81,881
|
|
Operating earnings
|
$
|
59,096
|
|
|
$
|
47,400
|
|
|
$
|
53,607
|
|
|
$
|
49,100
|
|
|
$
|
43,733
|
|
|
|
$
|
209,203
|
|
|
$
|
185,046
|
|
Total assets (period end)
|
$
|
17,070,713
|
|
|
$
|
16,677,552
|
|
|
$
|
16,581,205
|
|
|
$
|
16,582,585
|
|
|
$
|
16,448,960
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,070,713
|
|
|
$
|
16,448,960
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.
Banking Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
Net interest income increased due to higher yields on loans partly offset by a higher cost of deposits.
|
|
|
•
|
Provision for credit losses decreased as the prior quarter was unfavorably impacted by higher charge-offs on one loan relationship.
|
|
|
•
|
Non-interest income decreased $885 thousandcompared to the prior quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
Lease financing revenue decreased due to lower earnings from equity investments in leases and lower residual gains.
|
|
|
•
|
Treasury management fees declined as a result of an increasing earnings credit rate for our commercial customers and lower average non-interest bearing deposits.
|
|
|
•
|
Other non-interest income decreased as a result of lower earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies ('SBICs').
|
|
|
•
|
These decreases were partly offset by an increase in capital markets and international banking fees as a result of higher swap and international banking fees.
|
|
|
•
|
Non-interest expense increased $2.7 millioncompared to the prior quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
Salaries and employee benefits increased due to higher temporary help as a result of higher employee turnover and higher bonus expenses due to better than expected performance, reduced by decreases in salaries and health insurance expense as a result of fewer claims.
|
|
|
•
|
Professional and legal expenses increased as a result of higher consulting expense related to information technology security.
|
|
|
•
|
Fourth quarter income tax expense includes a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals as a result of income allocation to lower income tax rate jurisdictions.
Banking Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $24.2 million, or 13.1%, compared to the prior year.
|
|
|
•
|
Net interest income increased due to higher average loan yields and balances partly offset by a higher cost of funds. Our average yield on loans and cost of funds increased as a result of an increase in short-term interest rates.
|
|
|
•
|
Provision for credit losses increased as a result of higher charge-offs during the second half of 2018 related to one loan relationship.
|
|
|
•
|
Non-interest income increased $9.9 millioncompared to the prior year.
|
|
|
•
|
Lease financing revenue increased due to higher earnings from investments in leasing companies and higher residual gains.
|
|
|
•
|
Card fees increased as a result of increased sales and volume in prepaid cards and higher credit card usage.
|
|
|
•
|
Other non-interest income increased due to stronger earnings from investments in SBICs.
|
|
|
•
|
These increases were partly reduced by a decrease in capital markets and international banking fees due to decreases in swap and syndication fees.
|
|
|
•
|
Non-interest expense increased $27.1 millioncompared to the prior year.
|
|
|
•
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased due to higher health insurance costs as a result of an increase in claims, higher bonus and stock based compensation expense, annual salary increases, and higher 401(k) and profit sharing contributions expense.
|
|
|
•
|
Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to higher building and software depreciation.
|
|
|
•
|
Computer services and telecommunication expense increased due to previous investments in new technology.
|
|
|
•
|
Professional and legal fees increased as a result of case settlements, other legal fees, and consulting expense related to information technology security.
|
|
|
•
|
Income tax expense decreased as a result of a decline in the effective tax rate related to the TCJ Act.
The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Leasing Segment for the periods presented (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,572
|
|
|
$
|
2,160
|
|
|
$
|
2,349
|
|
|
$
|
2,482
|
|
|
$
|
2,602
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,563
|
|
|
$
|
9,902
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
638
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
3,184
|
|
|
|
1,204
|
|
|
3,858
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
1,934
|
|
|
2,070
|
|
|
1,849
|
|
|
2,506
|
|
|
(582
|
)
|
|
|
8,359
|
|
|
6,044
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease financing revenue, net
|
29,263
|
|
|
21,810
|
|
|
21,435
|
|
|
23,938
|
|
|
22,576
|
|
|
|
96,446
|
|
|
82,837
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
328
|
|
|
1,304
|
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
3,691
|
|
|
3,043
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
29,591
|
|
|
23,114
|
|
|
22,595
|
|
|
24,837
|
|
|
23,744
|
|
|
|
100,137
|
|
|
85,880
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries
|
7,112
|
|
|
5,926
|
|
|
6,021
|
|
|
5,917
|
|
|
5,361
|
|
|
|
24,976
|
|
|
19,823
|
|
Commissions
|
2,023
|
|
|
2,662
|
|
|
1,892
|
|
|
2,520
|
|
|
2,777
|
|
|
|
9,097
|
|
|
9,792
|
|
Bonus and stock-based compensation
|
1,661
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
|
|
5,047
|
|
|
4,989
|
|
Other salaries and benefits (1)
|
1,211
|
|
|
1,338
|
|
|
1,613
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
|
5,971
|
|
|
6,005
|
|
Total salaries and employee benefits expense
|
12,007
|
|
|
11,133
|
|
|
10,731
|
|
|
11,220
|
|
|
11,228
|
|
|
|
45,091
|
|
|
40,609
|
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
1,242
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
1,167
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
|
4,647
|
|
|
4,115
|
|
Computer services and telecommunication expense
|
693
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
|
2,164
|
|
|
1,940
|
|
Professional and legal expense
|
422
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
457
|
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
1,651
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
3,306
|
|
|
2,480
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
2,212
|
|
|
2,101
|
|
|
|
10,498
|
|
|
8,867
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
17,670
|
|
|
15,568
|
|
|
15,156
|
|
|
15,477
|
|
|
15,471
|
|
|
|
63,871
|
|
|
57,182
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
13,855
|
|
|
9,616
|
|
|
9,288
|
|
|
11,866
|
|
|
7,691
|
|
|
|
44,625
|
|
|
34,742
|
|
Income tax expense
|
3,877
|
|
|
2,480
|
|
|
2,324
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
3,229
|
|
|
|
11,981
|
|
|
14,180
|
|
Operating earnings
|
$
|
9,978
|
|
|
$
|
7,136
|
|
|
$
|
6,964
|
|
|
$
|
8,566
|
|
|
$
|
4,462
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,644
|
|
|
$
|
20,562
|
|
Total assets (period end)
|
$
|
1,464,380
|
|
|
$
|
1,340,901
|
|
|
$
|
1,354,940
|
|
|
$
|
1,360,117
|
|
|
$
|
1,403,690
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,464,380
|
|
|
$
|
1,403,690
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.
Leasing Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $2.8 millioncompared to the prior quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
Provision for credit losses increased as a result of the increase in loan balances during the quarter.
|
|
|
•
|
Lease financing revenue increased due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts.
|
|
|
•
|
Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff partly reduced by a decrease in commissions due to higher deferrals of indirect costs resulting from more deals during the quarter. In addition, non-interest expense increased due to higher marketing expense at promotional events.
|
|
|
•
|
Total assets increased mostly due to growth in lease investments.
Leasing Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $12.1 million, or 58.8%, compared to the prior year.
|
|
|
•
|
Lease financing revenue increased as a result of higher residual gains, rental income due to an increase in operating leases, and promotional income attributable to our investment in sales and other revenue generating staff.
|
|
|
•
|
Provision for credit losses was lower due to decreased loan charge-offs.
|
|
|
•
|
Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as a result of increased salaries related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff and an increase in other operating expenses.
The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Mortgage Banking Segment for the periods presented (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
7,507
|
|
|
$
|
7,685
|
|
|
$
|
10,106
|
|
|
$
|
10,428
|
|
|
$
|
10,611
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,726
|
|
|
$
|
41,976
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
|
1,180
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
7,514
|
|
|
7,711
|
|
|
10,133
|
|
|
10,475
|
|
|
10,653
|
|
|
|
35,833
|
|
|
40,796
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage origination revenue
|
1,349
|
|
|
1,907
|
|
|
13,334
|
|
|
17,854
|
|
|
18,146
|
|
|
|
34,444
|
|
|
86,871
|
|
Mortgage servicing revenue
|
8,277
|
|
|
8,009
|
|
|
5,592
|
|
|
7,193
|
|
|
4,228
|
|
|
|
29,071
|
|
|
22,353
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
9,626
|
|
|
9,929
|
|
|
18,937
|
|
|
25,048
|
|
|
22,374
|
|
|
|
63,540
|
|
|
109,225
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries
|
3,888
|
|
|
5,375
|
|
|
12,033
|
|
|
13,849
|
|
|
12,322
|
|
|
|
35,145
|
|
|
47,317
|
|
Commissions
|
753
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
4,790
|
|
|
3,962
|
|
|
4,407
|
|
|
|
10,694
|
|
|
21,834
|
|
Bonus and stock-based compensation
|
442
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
|
1,420
|
|
|
3,425
|
|
Other salaries and benefits (1)
|
1,739
|
|
|
2,149
|
|
|
4,539
|
|
|
4,924
|
|
|
4,705
|
|
|
|
13,351
|
|
|
19,381
|
|
Total salaries and employee benefits expense
|
6,822
|
|
|
9,105
|
|
|
21,477
|
|
|
23,206
|
|
|
22,587
|
|
|
|
60,610
|
|
|
91,957
|
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
927
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
2,138
|
|
|
1,868
|
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
7,756
|
|
Computer services and telecommunication expense
|
945
|
|
|
1,263
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
1,673
|
|
|
1,779
|
|
|
|
5,558
|
|
|
6,877
|
|
Professional and legal expense
|
632
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
2,152
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
3,527
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
|
8,159
|
|
|
8,749
|
|
|
7,673
|
|
|
|
24,803
|
|
|
32,170
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
12,853
|
|
|
16,183
|
|
|
33,611
|
|
|
35,928
|
|
|
34,397
|
|
|
|
98,575
|
|
|
140,912
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
4,287
|
|
|
1,457
|
|
|
(4,541
|
)
|
|
(405
|
)
|
|
(1,370
|
)
|
|
|
798
|
|
|
9,109
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
1,146
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
(1,182
|
)
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
Operating (loss) earnings
|
$
|
3,141
|
|
|
$
|
1,067
|
|
|
$
|
(3,359
|
)
|
|
$
|
(295
|
)
|
|
$
|
(815
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
554
|
|
|
$
|
5,494
|
|
Total assets (period end) (2)
|
$
|
1,671,933
|
|
|
$
|
1,701,518
|
|
|
$
|
2,030,412
|
|
|
$
|
2,224,821
|
|
|
$
|
2,234,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,671,933
|
|
|
$
|
2,234,290
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.
|
|
|
(2)
|
The decrease in total assets subsequent to the first quarter of 2018 was due to the decrease in loans held for sale as a result of the wind down of the national mortgage origination business.
On April 12, 2018, the Company announced that it will be discontinuing its national mortgage origination business, which includes substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area.
As expected with the wind down, total non-interest income declined faster than expenses. The first phase of staff reductions was completed in early July 2018, and staff reductions continued through the remainder of 2018. The wind down is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. We project that, excluding any impact of the pending Fifth Third merger, remaining operations will earn quarterly pre-tax income of approximately $7 million, consistent with prior projections. We also expect one-time exit expenses to be approximately $35 million, which is down from the previously announced range of $37 to $41 million. We recognized approximately $32 million of such expenses in the year ended December 31, 2018.
|
|
|
Additional Mortgage Banking Segment Data
The following table presents additional information regarding the Mortgage Banking Segment (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Mortgage origination revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale revenue, net
|
|
$
|
691
|
|
|
$
|
1,303
|
|
|
$
|
9,756
|
|
|
$
|
11,652
|
|
|
$
|
13,376
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,402
|
|
|
$
|
64,081
|
|
Origination fees (1)
|
|
658
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
3,578
|
|
|
6,202
|
|
|
4,770
|
|
|
|
11,042
|
|
|
22,790
|
|
Total mortgage origination revenue
|
|
$
|
1,349
|
|
|
$
|
1,907
|
|
|
$
|
13,334
|
|
|
$
|
17,854
|
|
|
$
|
18,146
|
|
|
|
$
|
34,444
|
|
|
$
|
86,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage servicing revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Servicing fees
|
|
$
|
16,314
|
|
|
$
|
15,953
|
|
|
$
|
15,707
|
|
|
$
|
16,068
|
|
|
$
|
14,802
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,042
|
|
|
$
|
57,133
|
|
Amortization/prepayment of mortgage servicing rights (2)
|
|
(7,377
|
)
|
|
(8,418
|
)
|
|
(8,894
|
)
|
|
(8,015
|
)
|
|
(9,037
|
)
|
|
|
(32,704
|
)
|
|
(32,001
|
)
|
Fair value changes of mortgage servicing rights
|
|
(4,285
|
)
|
|
2,521
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
|
10,890
|
|
|
7,231
|
|
|
|
10,319
|
|
|
9,594
|
|
Economic hedge activity, net
|
|
3,625
|
|
|
(2,047
|
)
|
|
(2,414
|
)
|
|
(11,750
|
)
|
|
(8,768
|
)
|
|
|
(12,586
|
)
|
|
(12,373
|
)
|
Fair value changes of mortgage servicing rights net of economic hedge activity (3)
|
|
(660
|
)
|
|
474
|
|
|
(1,221
|
)
|
|
(860
|
)
|
|
(1,537
|
)
|
|
|
(2,267
|
)
|
|
(2,779
|
)
|
Total mortgage servicing revenue
|
|
$
|
8,277
|
|
|
$
|
8,009
|
|
|
$
|
5,592
|
|
|
$
|
7,193
|
|
|
$
|
4,228
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,071
|
|
|
$
|
22,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
$
|
295,803
|
|
|
$
|
296,629
|
|
|
$
|
291,561
|
|
|
$
|
276,279
|
|
|
$
|
261,446
|
|
|
|
$
|
276,279
|
|
|
$
|
238,011
|
|
Originations/purchases
|
|
757
|
|
|
5,071
|
|
|
12,769
|
|
|
12,407
|
|
|
16,639
|
|
|
|
31,004
|
|
|
60,675
|
|
Amortization/prepayment (2)
|
|
(7,377
|
)
|
|
(8,418
|
)
|
|
(8,894
|
)
|
|
(8,015
|
)
|
|
(9,037
|
)
|
|
|
(32,704
|
)
|
|
(32,001
|
)
|
Fair value changes
|
|
(4,285
|
)
|
|
2,521
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
|
10,890
|
|
|
7,231
|
|
|
|
10,319
|
|
|
9,594
|
|
Ending balance
|
|
$
|
284,898
|
|
|
$
|
295,803
|
|
|
$
|
296,629
|
|
|
$
|
291,561
|
|
|
$
|
276,279
|
|
|
|
$
|
284,898
|
|
|
$
|
276,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage servicing book (unpaid principal balance of loans serviced for others)
|
|
$
|
21,886,440
|
|
|
$
|
22,382,822
|
|
|
$
|
22,643,179
|
|
|
$
|
22,362,896
|
|
|
$
|
21,993,128
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,886,440
|
|
|
$
|
21,993,128
|
|
Mortgage servicing rights valuation
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
(1)
|
2017 amounts were revised as certain costs to originate mortgage loans were reclassified from mortgage origination revenue to other operating expenses.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Changes due to collection or realization of expected cash flows.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Approximately $500 thousand of the second quarter 2018 fair value change was due to an increase in delinquencies in the quarter resulting in higher than anticipated collection costs and lower mortgage servicing rights asset value. In addition, approximately $300 thousand of the fair value change was due to higher than expected prepayments of mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter of 2018. Approximately $800 thousand of the fourth quarter 2017 fair value change was due to an increase in delinquencies in the quarter.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
When used in this document and in reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases 'believe,' 'will,' 'should,' 'will likely result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'is anticipated,' 'guidance,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'plans,' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These statements may relate to our future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial items. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the ability to satisfy closing conditions to our pending merger with Fifth Third on the expected terms and schedule; (2) the ability to obtain regulatory approvals required to complete our pending merger with Fifth Third, and the timing and conditions for such approvals; (3) delays in closing our pending merger with Fifth Third; (4) disruptions to our business resulting from our pending merger with Fifth Third; (5) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for loan losses, resulting both from originated loans and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (6) the quality and composition of our securities portfolio; (7) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (8) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior, net interest margin and the value of our mortgage servicing rights; (9) if changes in interest rates negatively impact the value of our mortgage servicing rights; (10) the impact of repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (11) fluctuations in real estate values; (12) results of examinations of us and our bank subsidiary by regulatory authorities and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit our business activities, require us to change our business mix, increase our allowance for loan and lease losses, write-down asset values or increase our capital levels, or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; (13) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the market place; (14) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (15) our ability to realize the residual values of our direct finance, leveraged, and operating leases; (16) the risk that funds obtained from capital raising activities will not be utilized efficiently or effectively; (17) expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits from our other merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (18) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (19) changes in financial markets; (20) changes in economic conditions in general and in the Chicago metropolitan area in particular; (21) the costs, effects, and outcomes of litigation; (22) new legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the 'Dodd-Frank Act') and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in capital requirements pursuant to the Dodd-Frank Act, changes in the interpretation and/or application of laws and regulations by regulatory authorities, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws, including but not limited to the TCJ Act, or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (23) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and (24) future goodwill impairment due to changes in our business, changes in market conditions, or other factors.
We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.
TABLES TO FOLLOW
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
503,153
|
|
|
$
|
342,933
|
|
|
$
|
373,448
|
|
|
$
|
332,234
|
|
|
$
|
397,880
|
|
Interest earning deposits with banks
|
|
147,254
|
|
|
87,740
|
|
|
119,672
|
|
|
50,624
|
|
|
181,341
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
650,407
|
|
|
430,673
|
|
|
493,120
|
|
|
382,858
|
|
|
579,221
|
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
1,855,682
|
|
|
1,710,636
|
|
|
1,647,260
|
|
|
1,679,011
|
|
|
1,408,326
|
|
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|
|
901,684
|
|
|
923,082
|
|
|
923,036
|
|
|
933,319
|
|
|
959,082
|
|
Marketable equity securities, at fair value
|
|
11,075
|
|
|
10,901
|
|
|
10,922
|
|
|
11,124
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-marketable securities - FHLB and FRB Stock
|
|
113,957
|
|
|
107,407
|
|
|
115,453
|
|
|
118,955
|
|
|
114,111
|
|
Total investment securities
|
|
2,882,398
|
|
|
2,752,026
|
|
|
2,696,671
|
|
|
2,742,409
|
|
|
2,481,519
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
45,550
|
|
|
51,834
|
|
|
423,367
|
|
|
561,549
|
|
|
548,578
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
13,951,082
|
|
|
13,843,880
|
|
|
13,719,244
|
|
|
13,824,990
|
|
|
13,846,318
|
|
Purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
84,101
|
|
|
91,072
|
|
|
101,001
|
|
|
109,990
|
|
|
119,744
|
|
Total loans
|
|
14,035,183
|
|
|
13,934,952
|
|
|
13,820,245
|
|
|
13,934,980
|
|
|
13,966,062
|
|
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
161,578
|
|
|
155,411
|
|
|
162,790
|
|
|
161,712
|
|
|
157,710
|
|
Net loans
|
|
13,873,605
|
|
|
13,779,541
|
|
|
13,657,455
|
|
|
13,773,268
|
|
|
13,808,352
|
|
Lease investments, net
|
|
487,776
|
|
|
429,843
|
|
|
433,505
|
|
|
408,798
|
|
|
409,051
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
270,614
|
|
|
274,006
|
|
|
281,458
|
|
|
281,791
|
|
|
286,690
|
|
Cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
208,581
|
|
|
207,280
|
|
|
205,982
|
|
|
204,710
|
|
|
203,602
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
999,925
|
|
|
999,925
|
|
|
999,925
|
|
|
1,003,548
|
|
|
1,003,548
|
|
Other intangibles
|
|
46,914
|
|
|
49,114
|
|
|
50,968
|
|
|
52,864
|
|
|
54,766
|
|
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|
|
284,898
|
|
|
295,803
|
|
|
296,629
|
|
|
291,561
|
|
|
276,279
|
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
|
9,182
|
|
|
10,933
|
|
|
10,869
|
|
|
10,528
|
|
|
9,736
|
|
Other real estate owned related to FDIC transactions
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
2,661
|
|
|
2,908
|
|
|
4,185
|
|
|
4,788
|
|
Other assets
|
|
445,994
|
|
|
436,332
|
|
|
413,700
|
|
|
449,454
|
|
|
420,810
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
20,207,026
|
|
|
$
|
19,719,971
|
|
|
$
|
19,966,557
|
|
|
$
|
20,167,523
|
|
|
$
|
20,086,940
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing
|
|
$
|
6,152,163
|
|
|
$
|
6,036,012
|
|
|
$
|
6,347,208
|
|
|
$
|
6,385,149
|
|
|
$
|
6,381,512
|
|
Interest bearing
|
|
8,502,050
|
|
|
8,672,781
|
|
|
8,575,455
|
|
|
8,585,444
|
|
|
8,576,866
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
14,654,213
|
|
|
14,708,793
|
|
|
14,922,663
|
|
|
14,970,593
|
|
|
14,958,378
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
1,470,055
|
|
|
903,355
|
|
|
651,462
|
|
|
717,679
|
|
|
861,039
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
349,681
|
|
|
451,677
|
|
|
730,292
|
|
|
851,221
|
|
|
505,158
|
|
Junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts
|
|
121,118
|
|
|
133,995
|
|
|
194,450
|
|
|
194,304
|
|
|
211,494
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
577,111
|
|
|
556,822
|
|
|
518,997
|
|
|
499,379
|
|
|
541,048
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
17,172,178
|
|
|
16,754,642
|
|
|
17,017,864
|
|
|
17,233,176
|
|
|
17,077,117
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
194,719
|
|
|
194,719
|
|
|
194,719
|
|
|
194,719
|
|
|
309,999
|
|
Common stock
|
|
862
|
|
|
862
|
|
|
861
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
858
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,708,319
|
|
|
1,703,404
|
|
|
1,698,057
|
|
|
1,692,650
|
|
|
1,691,007
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,199,485
|
|
|
1,147,060
|
|
|
1,127,814
|
|
|
1,112,323
|
|
|
1,065,303
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(4,864
|
)
|
|
(17,186
|
)
|
|
(9,818
|
)
|
|
(3,719
|
)
|
|
3,584
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(63,673
|
)
|
|
(63,530
|
)
|
|
(62,940
|
)
|
|
(62,486
|
)
|
|
(60,928
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
3,034,848
|
|
|
2,965,329
|
|
|
2,948,693
|
|
|
2,934,347
|
|
|
3,009,823
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
20,207,026
|
|
|
$
|
19,719,971
|
|
|
$
|
19,966,557
|
|
|
$
|
20,167,523
|
|
|
$
|
20,086,940
|
9
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
$
|
170,283
|
|
|
$
|
168,190
|
|
|
$
|
164,401
|
|
|
$
|
157,119
|
|
|
$
|
154,631
|
|
|
|
$
|
659,993
|
|
|
$
|
587,234
|
|
Nontaxable
|
|
2,508
|
|
|
2,146
|
|
|
2,330
|
|
|
2,271
|
|
|
2,362
|
|
|
|
9,255
|
|
|
10,665
|
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
11,323
|
|
|
10,366
|
|
|
10,578
|
|
|
7,934
|
|
|
7,696
|
|
|
|
40,201
|
|
|
33,975
|
|
Nontaxable
|
|
9,474
|
|
|
9,387
|
|
|
9,439
|
|
|
9,476
|
|
|
9,677
|
|
|
|
37,776
|
|
|
39,218
|
|
Other interest earning accounts and Federal funds sold
|
|
356
|
|
|
1,650
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
2,381
|
|
|
1,354
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
193,944
|
|
|
191,739
|
|
|
186,992
|
|
|
176,931
|
|
|
174,966
|
|
|
|
749,606
|
|
|
672,446
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
22,367
|
|
|
20,485
|
|
|
17,386
|
|
|
15,032
|
|
|
13,552
|
|
|
|
75,270
|
|
|
40,685
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
3,337
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
2,769
|
|
|
2,516
|
|
|
3,257
|
|
|
|
10,939
|
|
|
14,697
|
|
Long-term borrowings and junior subordinated notes
|
|
4,735
|
|
|
7,089
|
|
|
7,768
|
|
|
6,002
|
|
|
4,764
|
|
|
|
25,594
|
|
|
14,687
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
30,439
|
|
|
29,891
|
|
|
27,923
|
|
|
23,550
|
|
|
21,573
|
|
|
|
111,803
|
|
|
70,069
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
163,505
|
|
|
161,848
|
|
|
159,069
|
|
|
153,381
|
|
|
153,393
|
|
|
|
637,803
|
|
|
602,377
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
11,971
|
|
|
21,503
|
|
|
6,219
|
|
|
7,508
|
|
|
3,643
|
|
|
|
47,201
|
|
|
21,593
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
151,534
|
|
|
140,345
|
|
|
152,850
|
|
|
145,873
|
|
|
149,750
|
|
|
|
590,602
|
|
|
580,784
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage banking revenue
|
|
9,626
|
|
|
9,916
|
|
|
18,926
|
|
|
25,047
|
|
|
22,374
|
|
|
|
63,515
|
|
|
109,224
|
|
Lease financing revenue, net
|
|
31,657
|
|
|
25,205
|
|
|
22,918
|
|
|
24,710
|
|
|
23,620
|
|
|
|
104,490
|
|
|
86,587
|
|
Treasury management fees
|
|
14,287
|
|
|
15,226
|
|
|
15,066
|
|
|
15,156
|
|
|
15,234
|
|
|
|
59,735
|
|
|
58,930
|
|
Wealth management fees
|
|
9,204
|
|
|
9,089
|
|
|
8,969
|
|
|
9,121
|
|
|
9,024
|
|
|
|
36,383
|
|
|
34,744
|
|
Card fees
|
|
5,851
|
|
|
5,362
|
|
|
5,654
|
|
|
4,787
|
|
|
5,032
|
|
|
|
21,654
|
|
|
18,596
|
|
Capital markets and international banking fees
|
|
3,637
|
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
3,785
|
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
3,999
|
|
|
|
12,333
|
|
|
15,708
|
|
Consumer and other deposit service fees
|
|
3,031
|
|
|
3,051
|
|
|
2,929
|
|
|
2,912
|
|
|
3,261
|
|
|
|
11,923
|
|
|
13,333
|
|
Brokerage fees
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
1,050
|
|
|
864
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
4,234
|
|
|
4,321
|
|
Loan service fees
|
|
2,252
|
|
|
2,103
|
|
|
2,148
|
|
|
2,245
|
|
|
2,197
|
|
|
|
8,748
|
|
|
8,317
|
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
1,301
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
1,108
|
|
|
1,511
|
|
|
|
4,979
|
|
|
5,421
|
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
|
89
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
|
562
|
|
Net loss on disposal of other assets
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(397
|
)
|
|
(357
|
)
|
|
(2,016
|
)
|
|
|
(796
|
)
|
|
(2,323
|
)
|
Other operating income
|
|
(427
|
)
|
|
5,657
|
|
|
6,072
|
|
|
4,385
|
|
|
4,534
|
|
|
|
15,687
|
|
|
15,954
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
81,680
|
|
|
79,841
|
|
|
88,306
|
|
|
92,802
|
|
|
89,823
|
|
|
|
342,629
|
|
|
369,374
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense
|
|
95,683
|
|
|
101,885
|
|
|
123,478
|
|
|
106,514
|
|
|
109,247
|
|
|
|
427,560
|
|
|
419,179
|
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
|
15,448
|
|
|
16,117
|
|
|
16,451
|
|
|
17,429
|
|
|
16,846
|
|
|
|
65,445
|
|
|
62,556
|
|
Computer services and telecommunication expense
|
|
10,745
|
|
|
12,684
|
|
|
10,871
|
|
|
11,156
|
|
|
11,304
|
|
|
|
45,456
|
|
|
40,591
|
|
Advertising and marketing expense
|
|
2,783
|
|
|
3,432
|
|
|
3,342
|
|
|
3,863
|
|
|
3,271
|
|
|
|
13,420
|
|
|
12,235
|
|
Professional and legal expense
|
|
4,162
|
|
|
2,586
|
|
|
8,887
|
|
|
1,898
|
|
|
2,957
|
|
|
|
17,533
|
|
|
10,207
|
|
Other intangible amortization expense
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
1,854
|
|
|
1,896
|
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
1,979
|
|
|
|
7,851
|
|
|
8,193
|
|
Branch exit and facilities impairment charges
|
|
613
|
|
|
3,292
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(327
|
)
|
|
|
4,245
|
|
|
8,353
|
|
Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned and other related expense
|
|
841
|
|
|
248
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
2,184
|
|
|
1,344
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
2,507
|
|
|
6,255
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,136
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,898
|
|
|
-
|
|
Goodwill impairment loss
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,623
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,623
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
16,657
|
|
|
20,191
|
|
|
23,056
|
|
|
21,941
|
|
|
30,655
|
|
|
|
81,845
|
|
|
98,685
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
151,638
|
|
|
168,544
|
|
|
192,992
|
|
|
167,886
|
|
|
175,828
|
|
|
|
681,060
|
|
|
661,343
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
81,576
|
|
|
51,642
|
|
|
48,164
|
|
|
70,789
|
|
|
63,745
|
|
|
|
252,171
|
|
|
288,815
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
5,665
|
|
|
8,928
|
|
|
9,631
|
|
|
14,032
|
|
|
(80,449
|
)
|
|
|
38,256
|
|
|
(15,225
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
75,911
|
|
|
42,714
|
|
|
38,533
|
|
|
56,757
|
|
|
144,194
|
|
|
|
213,915
|
|
|
304,040
|
|
Dividends on preferred shares
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
12,100
|
|
|
8,007
|
|
Return from preferred stockholders due to redemption
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(15,280
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(15,280
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
72,911
|
|
|
$
|
39,714
|
|
|
$
|
35,533
|
|
|
$
|
68,937
|
|
|
$
|
142,194
|
|
|
|
$
|
217,095
|
|
|
$
|
296,033
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Common share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.58
|
|
|
$
|
3.53
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
0.85
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
0.81
|
|
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
2.55
|
|
|
3.49
|
|
Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment
|
|
0.77
|
|
|
0.60
|
|
|
0.68
|
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
2.70
|
|
|
2.33
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share
|
|
84,414,900
|
|
|
84,369,519
|
|
|
84,253,966
|
|
|
84,065,681
|
|
|
83,946,637
|
|
|
|
84,277,230
|
|
|
83,836,732
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted earnings per common share
|
|
85,337,028
|
|
|
85,335,109
|
|
|
85,251,810
|
|
|
84,896,401
|
|
|
84,964,759
|
|
|
|
85,206,300
|
|
|
84,823,456
|
|
Common shares outstanding (at end of period)
|
|
84,276,514
|
|
|
84,220,671
|
|
|
84,194,594
|
|
|
84,052,547
|
|
|
83,917,892
|
|
|
|
84,276,514
|
|
|
83,917,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized return on average assets
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
|
0.85
|
%
|
|
0.77
|
%
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
2.84
|
%
|
|
|
1.07
|
%
|
|
1.55
|
%
|
Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average assets (1)
|
|
1.52
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
1.32
|
|
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
1.18
|
|
Annualized return on average common equity
|
|
10.38
|
|
|
5.71
|
|
|
5.20
|
|
|
10.32
|
|
|
21.87
|
|
|
|
7.90
|
|
|
11.71
|
|
Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average common equity (1)
|
|
9.40
|
|
|
7.41
|
|
|
8.42
|
|
|
8.17
|
|
|
7.10
|
|
|
|
8.36
|
|
|
7.82
|
|
Annualized cash return on average tangible common equity (2)
|
|
16.87
|
|
|
9.46
|
|
|
8.70
|
|
|
17.12
|
|
|
36.90
|
|
|
|
13.02
|
|
|
20.23
|
|
Annualized cash operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average tangible common equity (3)
|
|
15.32
|
|
|
12.18
|
|
|
13.89
|
|
|
13.62
|
|
|
12.21
|
|
|
|
13.76
|
|
|
13.62
|
|
Efficiency ratio (4)
|
|
59.24
|
|
|
60.35
|
|
|
66.80
|
|
|
65.62
|
|
|
65.38
|
|
|
|
63.02
|
|
|
63.72
|
|
Efficiency ratio, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment (4)
|
|
58.09
|
|
|
57.90
|
|
|
60.40
|
|
|
59.72
|
|
|
59.48
|
|
|
|
59.00
|
|
|
58.46
|
|
Annualized net non-interest expense to average assets (5)
|
|
1.29
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
1.57
|
|
|
1.43
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
1.41
|
|
|
1.36
|
|
Core non-interest income to revenues (6)
|
|
33.68
|
|
|
32.49
|
|
|
35.34
|
|
|
37.45
|
|
|
36.18
|
|
|
|
34.75
|
|
|
36.97
|
|
Core non-interest income to revenues, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment(6)
|
|
32.04
|
|
|
30.63
|
|
|
31.43
|
|
|
31.97
|
|
|
31.38
|
|
|
|
31.52
|
|
|
30.67
|
|
Net interest margin - fully tax equivalent basis (7)
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
3.81
|
|
|
3.73
|
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
3.78
|
|
|
3.70
|
|
Net interest margin - fully tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans (8)
|
|
3.84
|
|
|
3.70
|
|
|
3.62
|
|
|
3.55
|
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
3.68
|
|
|
3.52
|
|
Cost of funds (9)
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
0.72
|
|
|
0.67
|
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
0.68
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
Loans to deposits
|
|
95.78
|
|
|
94.74
|
|
|
92.61
|
|
|
93.08
|
|
|
93.37
|
|
|
|
95.78
|
|
|
93.37
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans (10)to total loans
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
Non-performing assets (10)to total assets
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans (10)
|
|
229.61
|
|
|
210.78
|
|
|
237.56
|
|
|
263.72
|
|
|
205.33
|
|
|
|
229.61
|
|
|
205.33
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans
|
|
1.15
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
1.18
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
1.15
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, excluding loans held for sale (annualized)
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Capital Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (11)
|
|
10.43
|
%
|
|
10.33
|
%
|
|
10.10
|
%
|
|
9.89
|
%
|
|
10.32
|
%
|
|
|
10.43
|
%
|
|
10.32
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (12)
|
|
9.42
|
|
|
9.28
|
|
|
9.07
|
|
|
8.87
|
|
|
8.70
|
|
|
|
9.42
|
|
|
8.70
|
|
Tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (13)
|
|
10.37
|
|
|
10.07
|
|
|
9.99
|
|
|
9.85
|
|
|
9.71
|
|
|
|
10.37
|
|
|
9.71
|
|
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (14)
|
|
13.67
|
|
|
13.48
|
|
|
13.75
|
|
|
13.57
|
|
|
14.23
|
|
|
|
13.67
|
|
|
14.23
|
|
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (14)
|
|
11.25
|
|
|
10.96
|
|
|
10.81
|
|
|
10.64
|
|
|
11.20
|
|
|
|
11.25
|
|
|
11.20
|
|
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (14)
|
|
10.14
|
|
|
9.83
|
|
|
9.68
|
|
|
9.51
|
|
|
9.40
|
|
|
|
10.14
|
|
|
9.40
|
|
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) (14)
|
|
10.50
|
|
|
9.99
|
|
|
9.74
|
|
|
9.73
|
|
|
10.02
|
|
|
|
10.50
|
|
|
10.02
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share (15)
|
|
$
|
33.70
|
|
|
$
|
32.90
|
|
|
$
|
32.71
|
|
|
$
|
32.59
|
|
|
$
|
32.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.70
|
|
|
$
|
32.17
|
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of benefit, per common share
|
|
12.27
|
|
|
12.30
|
|
|
12.32
|
|
|
12.40
|
|
|
12.44
|
|
|
|
12.27
|
|
|
12.44
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (16)
|
|
$
|
21.43
|
|
|
$
|
20.60
|
|
|
$
|
20.39
|
|
|
$
|
20.19
|
|
|
$
|
19.73
|
|
|
|
$
|
21.43
|
|
|
$
|
19.73
|
|
Cash dividends per common share
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average assets is computed by dividing annualized operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, by average total assets. Annualized operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average common equity is computed by dividing annualized operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, less dividends on preferred shares by average common equity. Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, is defined as net income as reported less non-core items, net of tax and less operating earnings (loss) from our Mortgage Banking Segment.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Annualized cash return on average tangible common equity is computed by dividing net cash flow available to common stockholders (net income available to common stockholders, plus other intangibles amortization expense, net of tax benefit) by average tangible common equity (average common stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average other intangibles, net of tax benefit).
|
|
|
(3)
|
Annualized cash operating return, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, on average tangible common equity is computed by dividing annualized cash operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment (operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, plus other intangibles amortization expense, net of tax benefit, less dividends on preferred shares) by average tangible common equity. Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment, is defined as net income as reported less non-core items, net of tax and less operating earnings (loss) from our Mortgage Banking Segment.
|
|
|
(4)
|
The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense excluding non-core items by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total non-interest income less non-core items, and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance. The efficiency ratio, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment is calculated the same as the efficiency ratio but excludes the non-interest expense, net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, and non-interest income from the Mortgage Banking Segment.
|
|
|
(5)
|
Equals total non-interest expense excluding non-core items less total non-interest income excluding non-core items plus the tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance divided by average assets.
|
|
|
(6)
|
Core non-interest income to revenues is calculated by dividing total non-interest income excluding non-core items and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance by the sum of net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, total non-interest income less non-core items, and tax equivalent adjustment on the increase in cash surrender value of life insurance. Core non-interest income to revenues, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment is calculated the same as core non-interest income to revenues but excludes the non-interest income and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis from the Mortgage Banking Segment.
|
|
|
(7)
|
Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
|
|
|
(8)
|
Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
|
|
|
(9)
|
Equals total interest expense divided by the sum of average interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.
|
|
|
(10)
|
Non-performing loans exclude purchased credit-impaired loans and loans held for sale. Non-performing assets exclude purchased credit-impaired loans, loans held for sale, and other real estate owned related to FDIC transactions.
|
|
|
(11)
|
Equals total ending stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit.
|
|
|
(12)
|
Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit.
|
|
|
(13)
|
Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by risk-weighted assets. Current quarter risk-weighted assets are estimated.
|
|
|
(14)
|
Current quarter ratios are estimated.
|
|
|
(15)
|
Equals total ending common stockholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding.
|
|
|
(16)
|
Equals total ending common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, net of tax benefit, divided by common shares outstanding.
See 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section for details on non-GAAP measures and reconciliations starting on page 25.
BALANCE SHEET DETAILS TO FOLLOW
12
The following table sets forth, by type, the carrying value of our investment securities, excluding marketable equity securities and non-marketable FHLB and FRB stock, as well as the unrealized (loss) gain, net of our investment securities available for sale as of the dates indicated (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
Securities available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Treasury securities
|
|
$
|
75,141
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Government sponsored agencies and enterprises
|
|
5,024
|
|
|
5,002
|
|
|
5,026
|
|
|
22,885
|
|
|
23,007
|
|
States and political subdivisions
|
|
341,477
|
|
|
343,256
|
|
|
350,061
|
|
|
366,906
|
|
|
379,325
|
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
|
1,434,040
|
|
|
1,357,314
|
|
|
1,269,003
|
|
|
1,251,229
|
|
|
924,734
|
|
Corporate bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,064
|
|
|
23,170
|
|
|
37,991
|
|
|
70,197
|
|
Equity securities (1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,063
|
|
Total fair value
|
|
$
|
1,855,682
|
|
|
$
|
1,710,636
|
|
|
$
|
1,647,260
|
|
|
$
|
1,679,011
|
|
|
$
|
1,408,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Treasury securities
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Government sponsored agencies and enterprises
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
States and political subdivisions
|
|
9,429
|
|
|
8,222
|
|
|
11,134
|
|
|
11,848
|
|
|
15,512
|
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
|
(11,867
|
)
|
|
(28,026
|
)
|
|
(20,502
|
)
|
|
(15,166
|
)
|
|
(8,414
|
)
|
Corporate bonds
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
42
|
|
Equity securities (1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(173
|
)
|
Total unrealized gain
|
|
$
|
(2,488
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,890
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,449
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,410
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities held to maturity, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
States and political subdivisions
|
|
$
|
887,028
|
|
|
$
|
899,865
|
|
|
$
|
884,576
|
|
|
$
|
874,306
|
|
|
$
|
878,400
|
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
|
14,656
|
|
|
23,217
|
|
|
38,460
|
|
|
59,013
|
|
|
80,682
|
|
Total amortized cost
|
|
$
|
901,684
|
|
|
$
|
923,082
|
|
|
$
|
923,036
|
|
|
$
|
933,319
|
|
|
$
|
959,082
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Reflected in marketable equity securities on the consolidated balance sheet following the adoption of the new investments in equity securities guidance on January 1, 2018.
The Company has no direct exposure to the State of Illinois, but approximately 20%of the state and political subdivisions portfolio consisted of securities issued by municipalities located in Illinois as of December 31, 2018.
13
The following table sets forth the composition of the loan portfolio (excluding loans held for sale) based on balances as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
Commercial-related loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
$
|
5,169,763
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,936,536
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,816,545
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,790,803
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,786,180
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans)
|
|
2,084,170
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
2,065,588
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
2,100,460
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
2,095,189
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
2,113,135
|
|
|
15
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
3,720,255
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
3,832,032
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
3,929,327
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
4,093,045
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
4,147,529
|
|
|
30
|
|
Construction real estate
|
|
506,837
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
548,882
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
495,805
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
479,638
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
406,849
|
|
|
3
|
|
Total commercial-related loans
|
|
11,481,025
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
11,383,038
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
11,342,137
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
11,458,675
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
11,453,693
|
|
|
82
|
|
Other loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate (1)
|
|
1,397,598
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,403,087
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,352,625
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,391,900
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,432,458
|
|
|
10
|
|
Indirect vehicle
|
|
817,108
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
790,573
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
749,983
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
692,642
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
667,928
|
|
|
4
|
|
Home equity
|
|
172,890
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
181,477
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
192,785
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
202,920
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
219,098
|
|
|
2
|
|
Consumer
|
|
82,461
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
85,705
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
81,714
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
78,853
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
73,141
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total other loans
|
|
2,470,057
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,460,842
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,377,107
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,366,315
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,392,625
|
|
|
17
|
|
Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
13,951,082
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
13,843,880
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
13,719,244
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
13,824,990
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
13,846,318
|
|
|
99
|
|
Purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
84,101
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
91,072
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
101,001
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
109,990
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
119,744
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total loans
|
|
$
|
14,035,183
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,934,952
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,820,245
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,934,980
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,966,062
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Change in total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From prior quarter
|
|
+0.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
+0.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
+0.7
|
%
|
|
|
From same quarter one year ago
|
|
+0.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
+0.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
+1.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
+8.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
+9.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Reflects a $75.5 million transfer as of September 30, 2018 from loans held for sale of GNMA loans previously sold that were eligible for repurchase.
The following table sets forth the composition of the loan portfolio (excluding loans held for sale) based on average balances for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
Commercial-related loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
$
|
4,943,611
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,906,844
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,770,098
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,750,035
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,638,618
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans)
|
|
2,050,265
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
2,029,053
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
2,065,688
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
2,084,396
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
2,074,655
|
|
|
15
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
3,793,329
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
3,883,132
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
4,033,421
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
4,133,826
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
4,131,179
|
|
|
30
|
|
Construction real estate
|
|
516,238
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
511,193
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
491,440
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
443,329
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
410,416
|
|
|
3
|
|
Total commercial-related loans
|
|
11,303,443
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
11,330,222
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
11,360,647
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
11,411,586
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
11,254,868
|
|
|
82
|
|
Other loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,397,719
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,355,501
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,371,020
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,415,374
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,430,219
|
|
|
10
|
|
Indirect vehicle
|
|
806,139
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
770,047
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
720,052
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
676,590
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
663,474
|
|
|
4
|
|
Home equity
|
|
178,585
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
187,347
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
199,334
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
211,729
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
223,445
|
|
|
2
|
|
Consumer
|
|
85,414
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
83,677
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
82,189
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
76,606
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
76,249
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total other loans
|
|
2,467,857
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,396,572
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,372,595
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,380,299
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,393,387
|
|
|
17
|
|
Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
13,771,300
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
13,726,794
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
13,733,242
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
13,791,885
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
13,648,255
|
|
|
99
|
|
Purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
86,872
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
94,916
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
105,781
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
113,942
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
127,781
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total loans
|
|
$
|
13,858,172
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,821,710
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,839,023
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,905,827
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,776,036
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Change in total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From prior quarter
|
|
+0.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
+1.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
+1.3
|
%
|
|
|
From same quarter one year ago
|
|
+0.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
+1.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
+5.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
+10.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
+10.5
|
%
|
|
14
The following table presents a summary of criticized assets (excluding loans held for sale and excluding other real estate owned acquired as part of our FDIC-assisted transactions) as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
Non-performing loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans (1)
|
|
$
|
67,616
|
|
|
$
|
72,437
|
|
|
$
|
64,515
|
|
|
$
|
60,151
|
|
|
$
|
71,238
|
|
Loans 90 days or more past due, still accruing interest
|
|
2,755
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
4,010
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
5,570
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
70,371
|
|
|
73,731
|
|
|
68,525
|
|
|
61,320
|
|
|
76,808
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
9,182
|
|
|
10,933
|
|
|
10,869
|
|
|
10,528
|
|
|
9,736
|
|
Repossessed assets
|
|
990
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
589
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$
|
80,543
|
|
|
$
|
85,534
|
|
|
$
|
80,037
|
|
|
$
|
72,509
|
|
|
$
|
87,133
|
|
Potential problem loans (2)
|
|
$
|
328,705
|
|
|
$
|
245,131
|
|
|
$
|
243,684
|
|
|
$
|
208,201
|
|
|
$
|
173,266
|
|
Purchased credit-impaired loans (3)
|
|
$
|
84,101
|
|
|
$
|
91,072
|
|
|
$
|
101,001
|
|
|
$
|
109,990
|
|
|
$
|
119,744
|
|
Total non-performing, potential problem and purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
$
|
483,177
|
|
|
$
|
409,934
|
|
|
$
|
413,210
|
|
|
$
|
379,511
|
|
|
$
|
369,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
$
|
161,578
|
|
|
$
|
155,411
|
|
|
$
|
162,790
|
|
|
$
|
161,712
|
|
|
$
|
157,710
|
|
Accruing restructured loans (4)
|
|
22,793
|
|
|
22,970
|
|
|
25,660
|
|
|
28,591
|
|
|
28,554
|
|
Total non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
Total non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans
|
|
229.61
|
|
|
210.78
|
|
|
237.56
|
|
|
263.72
|
|
|
205.33
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes $22.0 million, $24.0 million, $26.2 million, $28.5 millionand $30.8 millionof restructured loans on non-accrual status at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.
|
|
|
(2)
|
We define potential problem loans as loans rated substandard that do not meet the definition of a non-performing loan. Potential problem loans carry a higher probability of default and require additional attention by management.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Includes $36.6 million, $40.2 million, $43.6 million, $49.5 millionand $54.9 millionof Government National Mortgage Association ('GNMA') loans that have been repurchased at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Accruing restructured loans consist of loans that have been modified and are performing in accordance with those modified terms as of the dates indicated.
Potential problem loans increased by $83.6 million, or 34.1%, due to an increase in downgraded loans in our commercial and health care portfolios.
The following table presents data related to non-performing loans by category (excluding loans held for sale and purchased credit-impaired loans that were acquired as part of our FDIC-assisted transactions and bank mergers) as of the dates indicated (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
Commercial and lease
|
|
$
|
20,458
|
|
|
$
|
25,378
|
|
|
$
|
19,788
|
|
|
$
|
13,843
|
|
|
$
|
18,522
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
11,205
|
|
|
10,556
|
|
|
11,400
|
|
|
10,986
|
|
|
21,235
|
|
Consumer-related
|
|
38,708
|
|
|
37,797
|
|
|
37,337
|
|
|
36,491
|
|
|
37,051
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
$
|
70,371
|
|
|
$
|
73,731
|
|
|
$
|
68,525
|
|
|
$
|
61,320
|
|
|
$
|
76,808
|
15
Below is a reconciliation of the activity in our allowance for credit and loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Allowance for credit losses, at the beginning of period
|
|
$
|
157,419
|
|
|
$
|
164,578
|
|
|
$
|
163,390
|
|
|
$
|
159,408
|
|
|
$
|
161,404
|
|
|
|
$
|
159,408
|
|
|
$
|
141,842
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
11,971
|
|
|
21,503
|
|
|
6,219
|
|
|
7,508
|
|
|
3,643
|
|
|
|
47,201
|
|
|
21,593
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
10,804
|
|
|
31,600
|
|
|
6,720
|
|
|
6,818
|
|
|
7,448
|
|
|
|
55,942
|
|
|
16,572
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
3,470
|
|
|
2,938
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
|
3,292
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
|
11,389
|
|
|
12,545
|
|
Net charge-offs
|
|
7,334
|
|
|
28,662
|
|
|
5,031
|
|
|
3,526
|
|
|
5,639
|
|
|
|
44,553
|
|
|
4,027
|
|
Allowance for credit losses, at end of period
|
|
162,056
|
|
|
157,419
|
|
|
164,578
|
|
|
163,390
|
|
|
159,408
|
|
|
|
162,056
|
|
|
159,408
|
|
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|
|
(478
|
)
|
|
(2,008
|
)
|
|
(1,788
|
)
|
|
(1,678
|
)
|
|
(1,698
|
)
|
|
|
(478
|
)
|
|
(1,698
|
)
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses, at end of period
|
|
$
|
161,578
|
|
|
$
|
155,411
|
|
|
$
|
162,790
|
|
|
$
|
161,712
|
|
|
$
|
157,710
|
|
|
|
$
|
161,578
|
|
|
$
|
157,710
|
|
Total loans, excluding loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
14,035,183
|
|
|
$
|
13,934,952
|
|
|
$
|
13,820,245
|
|
|
$
|
13,934,980
|
|
|
$
|
13,966,062
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,035,183
|
|
|
$
|
13,966,062
|
|
Average loans, excluding loans held for sale
|
|
13,858,172
|
|
|
13,821,710
|
|
|
13,839,023
|
|
|
13,905,827
|
|
|
13,776,036
|
|
|
|
13,855,958
|
|
|
13,322,342
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
Net loan charge-offs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale (annualized)
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
0.03
|
The following table presents the three elements of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
Commercial related loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General reserve
|
|
$
|
146,277
|
|
|
$
|
137,204
|
|
|
$
|
139,356
|
|
|
$
|
137,284
|
|
|
$
|
132,787
|
|
Specific reserve
|
|
2,025
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
7,290
|
|
|
6,056
|
|
Consumer related reserve
|
|
13,276
|
|
|
16,972
|
|
|
16,890
|
|
|
17,138
|
|
|
18,867
|
|
Total allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
$
|
161,578
|
|
|
$
|
155,411
|
|
|
$
|
162,790
|
|
|
$
|
161,712
|
|
|
$
|
157,710
|
Changes in the acquisition accounting discount for purchased credit-impaired ('PCI') and non-purchased credit-impaired ('Non-PCI') loans acquired in bank mergers were as follows for the three months ended December 31, 2018(in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Accretable Discount - PCI Loans
|
|
Accretable Discount - PCI Loans
|
|
Accretable Discount - Non-PCI Loans
|
|
Total
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
|
$
|
6,185
|
|
|
$
|
5,898
|
|
|
$
|
14,480
|
|
|
$
|
26,563
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
Accretion
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,057
|
)
|
|
(1,739
|
)
|
|
(2,796
|
)
|
Transfer (1)
|
|
(1,083
|
)
|
|
1,083
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
|
$
|
4,962
|
|
|
$
|
5,924
|
|
|
$
|
12,741
|
|
|
$
|
23,627
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
The transfer from non-accretable discount on purchased credit-impaired loans to accretable discount was due to better than expected cash flows on several pools of purchased credit-impaired loans.
16
The following table shows the composition of deposits based on balances as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
Low-cost deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
6,152,163
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,036,012
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,347,208
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,385,149
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,381,512
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits
|
|
4,982,026
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
5,125,330
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
4,950,676
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
4,858,506
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
4,954,765
|
|
|
33
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
1,191,498
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,180,997
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,181,078
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,229,968
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,167,810
|
|
|
8
|
|
Total low-cost deposits
|
|
12,325,687
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
12,342,339
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
12,478,962
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
12,473,623
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
12,504,087
|
|
|
84
|
|
Certificates of deposit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
1,416,815
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,392,020
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
1,361,611
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
1,397,868
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,392,409
|
|
|
9
|
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
|
911,711
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
974,434
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
1,082,090
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
1,099,102
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
1,061,882
|
|
|
7
|
|
Total certificates of deposit
|
|
2,328,526
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
2,366,454
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
2,443,701
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
2,496,970
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,454,291
|
|
|
16
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
$
|
14,654,213
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,708,793
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,922,663
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,970,593
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,958,378
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Change in total deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From prior quarter
|
|
-0.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
-1.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
+0.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
+3.8
|
%
|
|
|
From same quarter one year ago
|
|
-2.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
+2.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
+4.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
+6.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
+6.0
|
%
|
|
The following table shows the composition of deposits based on average balances for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total
|
Low-cost deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
6,346,760
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,418,925
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,414,450
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,293,453
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,370,801
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits
|
|
4,989,644
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
5,042,158
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
4,878,700
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
4,871,501
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
4,976,854
|
|
|
33
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
1,187,808
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,172,627
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,209,360
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,208,843
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,120,550
|
|
|
7
|
|
Total low-cost deposits
|
|
12,524,212
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
12,633,710
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
12,502,510
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
12,373,797
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
12,468,205
|
|
|
83
|
|
Certificates of deposit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
1,416,280
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,370,866
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
1,400,201
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,383,260
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,393,210
|
|
|
10
|
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
|
941,661
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
1,028,420
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
1,093,525
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
1,075,056
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
1,092,990
|
|
|
7
|
|
Total certificates of deposit
|
|
2,357,941
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
2,399,286
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
2,493,726
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,458,316
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2,486,200
|
|
|
17
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
$
|
14,882,153
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
15,032,996
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,996,236
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,832,113
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,954,405
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Change in total deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From prior quarter
|
|
-1.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
+0.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
+1.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
+3.8
|
%
|
|
|
From same quarter one year ago
|
|
-0.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
+4.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
+6.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
+6.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
+4.8
|
%
|
|
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DETAILS TO FOLLOW
17
The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities, and the resultant costs, expressed both in dollars and rates (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
52,275
|
|
|
$
|
537
|
|
|
4.11
|
%
|
|
$
|
196,180
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
3.28
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
653,482
|
|
|
$
|
5,683
|
|
|
3.48
|
%
|
Loans (1) (2) (3):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial-related loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
4,943,611
|
|
|
67,123
|
|
|
5.31
|
|
|
4,906,844
|
|
|
64,512
|
|
|
5.14
|
|
|
|
4,638,618
|
|
|
53,505
|
|
|
4.51
|
|
Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans)
|
|
2,050,265
|
|
|
21,615
|
|
|
4.22
|
|
|
2,029,053
|
|
|
20,262
|
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
2,074,655
|
|
|
19,314
|
|
|
3.72
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
3,793,329
|
|
|
50,302
|
|
|
5.19
|
|
|
3,883,132
|
|
|
50,185
|
|
|
5.06
|
|
|
|
4,131,179
|
|
|
47,763
|
|
|
4.52
|
|
Construction real estate
|
|
516,238
|
|
|
6,931
|
|
|
5.25
|
|
|
511,193
|
|
|
6,521
|
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
410,416
|
|
|
4,395
|
|
|
4.19
|
|
Total commercial-related loans
|
|
11,303,443
|
|
|
145,971
|
|
|
5.07
|
|
|
11,330,222
|
|
|
141,480
|
|
|
4.90
|
|
|
|
11,254,868
|
|
|
124,977
|
|
|
4.36
|
|
Other loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,397,719
|
|
|
11,199
|
|
|
3.21
|
|
|
1,355,501
|
|
|
11,048
|
|
|
3.26
|
|
|
|
1,430,219
|
|
|
11,621
|
|
|
3.25
|
|
Indirect
|
|
806,139
|
|
|
10,319
|
|
|
5.08
|
|
|
770,047
|
|
|
9,541
|
|
|
4.92
|
|
|
|
663,474
|
|
|
7,810
|
|
|
4.67
|
|
Home equity
|
|
178,585
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
4.97
|
|
|
187,347
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
4.86
|
|
|
|
223,445
|
|
|
2,414
|
|
|
4.29
|
|
Consumer
|
|
85,414
|
|
|
817
|
|
|
3.79
|
|
|
83,677
|
|
|
856
|
|
|
4.06
|
|
|
|
76,249
|
|
|
796
|
|
|
4.14
|
|
Total other loans
|
|
2,467,857
|
|
|
24,572
|
|
|
3.96
|
|
|
2,396,572
|
|
|
23,740
|
|
|
3.95
|
|
|
|
2,393,387
|
|
|
22,641
|
|
|
3.77
|
|
Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
13,771,300
|
|
|
170,543
|
|
|
4.87
|
|
|
13,726,794
|
|
|
165,220
|
|
|
4.73
|
|
|
|
13,648,255
|
|
|
147,618
|
|
|
4.26
|
|
Purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
86,872
|
|
|
2,379
|
|
|
10.87
|
|
|
94,916
|
|
|
4,079
|
|
|
17.05
|
|
|
|
127,781
|
|
|
4,964
|
|
|
15.41
|
|
Total loans
|
|
13,858,172
|
|
|
172,922
|
|
|
4.91
|
|
|
13,821,710
|
|
|
169,299
|
|
|
4.82
|
|
|
|
13,776,036
|
|
|
152,582
|
|
|
4.36
|
|
Taxable investment securities
|
|
1,525,126
|
|
|
11,322
|
|
|
2.97
|
|
|
1,455,771
|
|
|
10,366
|
|
|
2.85
|
|
|
|
1,315,473
|
|
|
7,696
|
|
|
2.34
|
|
Investment securities exempt from federal income taxes (3)
|
|
1,228,820
|
|
|
11,992
|
|
|
3.90
|
|
|
1,220,193
|
|
|
11,882
|
|
|
3.90
|
|
|
|
1,249,181
|
|
|
14,888
|
|
|
4.77
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
74
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2.21
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
1.73
|
|
Other interest earning deposits
|
|
121,401
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
375,961
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
1.74
|
|
|
|
363,273
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
0.66
|
|
Total interest earning assets
|
|
$
|
16,785,868
|
|
|
$
|
197,129
|
|
|
4.63
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,070,198
|
|
|
$
|
194,805
|
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
17,357,482
|
|
|
$
|
181,449
|
|
|
4.13
|
%
|
Non-interest earning assets
|
|
2,934,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,907,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,809,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
19,720,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,977,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,166,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core funding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
4,989,644
|
|
|
$
|
11,389
|
|
|
0.91
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,042,158
|
|
|
$
|
10,183
|
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
4,976,854
|
|
|
$
|
5,617
|
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
1,187,808
|
|
|
1,109
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
1,172,627
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
1,120,550
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
1,416,280
|
|
|
5,079
|
|
|
1.42
|
|
|
1,370,866
|
|
|
4,300
|
|
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
1,393,210
|
|
|
3,143
|
|
|
0.90
|
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
|
273,794
|
|
|
443
|
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
232,584
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
217,390
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
Total core funding
|
|
7,867,526
|
|
|
18,020
|
|
|
0.91
|
|
|
7,818,235
|
|
|
15,678
|
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
7,708,004
|
|
|
9,375
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
Wholesale funding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokered certificates of deposit (includes fee expense)
|
|
941,661
|
|
|
4,790
|
|
|
2.02
|
|
|
1,028,420
|
|
|
5,083
|
|
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
1,092,990
|
|
|
4,314
|
|
|
1.57
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
1,013,859
|
|
|
7,629
|
|
|
2.94
|
|
|
1,232,992
|
|
|
9,130
|
|
|
2.90
|
|
|
|
1,672,957
|
|
|
7,884
|
|
|
1.84
|
|
Total wholesale funding
|
|
1,955,520
|
|
|
12,419
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
2,261,412
|
|
|
14,213
|
|
|
2.47
|
|
|
|
2,765,947
|
|
|
12,198
|
|
|
1.73
|
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|
$
|
9,823,046
|
|
|
$
|
30,439
|
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
$
|
10,079,647
|
|
|
$
|
29,891
|
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
10,473,951
|
|
|
$
|
21,573
|
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
6,346,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,418,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,370,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|
|
568,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
524,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
541,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
2,982,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,954,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,780,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
19,720,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,977,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,166,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/interest rate spread (4)
|
|
|
|
$
|
166,690
|
|
|
3.40
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
164,914
|
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
159,876
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
3,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,483
|
|
|
|
Net interest income, as reported
|
|
|
|
$
|
163,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
161,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
153,393
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.49
|
%
|
Tax equivalent effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.91
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Non-accrual loans are included in average loans.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan origination fees and costs.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Non-taxable loan and investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
|
|
|
(5)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
340,073
|
|
|
$
|
12,006
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
$
|
632,927
|
|
|
22,801
|
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
Loans (1) (2) (3):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial-related loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
4,843,353
|
|
|
246,379
|
|
|
5.02
|
|
|
4,509,690
|
|
|
202,446
|
|
|
4.43
|
|
Commercial loans collateralized by assignment of lease payments (lease loans)
|
|
2,057,180
|
|
|
81,479
|
|
|
3.96
|
|
|
2,015,508
|
|
|
74,870
|
|
|
3.71
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
3,959,781
|
|
|
199,351
|
|
|
4.97
|
|
|
3,905,758
|
|
|
176,969
|
|
|
4.47
|
|
Construction real estate
|
|
490,806
|
|
|
24,260
|
|
|
4.88
|
|
|
479,404
|
|
|
19,996
|
|
|
4.11
|
|
Total commercial-related loans
|
|
11,351,120
|
|
|
551,469
|
|
|
4.80
|
|
|
10,910,360
|
|
|
474,281
|
|
|
4.30
|
|
Other loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,384,774
|
|
|
45,135
|
|
|
3.26
|
|
|
1,333,435
|
|
|
43,752
|
|
|
3.28
|
|
Indirect
|
|
743,636
|
|
|
36,434
|
|
|
4.90
|
|
|
615,093
|
|
|
28,385
|
|
|
4.61
|
|
Home equity
|
|
194,139
|
|
|
9,181
|
|
|
4.73
|
|
|
238,603
|
|
|
9,906
|
|
|
4.15
|
|
Consumer
|
|
82,000
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
4.02
|
|
|
78,871
|
|
|
3,243
|
|
|
4.11
|
|
Total other loans
|
|
2,404,549
|
|
|
94,050
|
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
2,266,002
|
|
|
85,286
|
|
|
3.76
|
|
Total loans, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
13,755,669
|
|
|
645,519
|
|
|
4.65
|
|
|
13,176,362
|
|
|
559,567
|
|
|
4.21
|
|
Purchased credit-impaired loans
|
|
100,289
|
|
|
14,183
|
|
|
14.14
|
|
|
145,980
|
|
|
21,274
|
|
|
14.57
|
|
Total loans
|
|
13,855,958
|
|
|
659,702
|
|
|
4.71
|
|
|
13,322,342
|
|
|
580,841
|
|
|
4.32
|
|
Taxable investment securities
|
|
1,439,627
|
|
|
40,201
|
|
|
2.79
|
|
|
1,472,596
|
|
|
33,975
|
|
|
2.31
|
|
Investment securities exempt from federal income taxes (3)
|
|
1,224,461
|
|
|
47,818
|
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
1,261,295
|
|
|
60,336
|
|
|
4.78
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
199
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
2.19
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1.45
|
|
Other interest earning deposits
|
|
188,501
|
|
|
2,377
|
|
|
1.26
|
|
|
182,651
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
Total interest earning assets
|
|
$
|
17,048,819
|
|
|
$
|
762,108
|
|
|
4.43
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,871,875
|
|
|
$
|
699,307
|
|
|
4.11
|
%
|
Non-interest earning assets
|
|
2,899,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,758,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
19,947,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,630,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core funding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market, NOW, and interest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
4,946,089
|
|
|
$
|
35,539
|
|
|
0.72
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,689,676
|
|
|
$
|
16,008
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
1,194,541
|
|
|
3,730
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
1,114,936
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
1,392,683
|
|
|
16,539
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
1,331,949
|
|
|
9,826
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
|
236,381
|
|
|
1,135
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
199,661
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
Total core funding
|
|
7,769,694
|
|
|
56,943
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
7,336,222
|
|
|
27,549
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
Wholesale funding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokered certificates of deposit (includes fee expense)
|
|
1,034,283
|
|
|
19,462
|
|
|
1.88
|
|
|
900,222
|
|
|
13,584
|
|
|
1.51
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
1,296,546
|
|
|
35,398
|
|
|
2.69
|
|
|
1,930,302
|
|
|
28,936
|
|
|
1.48
|
|
Total wholesale funding
|
|
2,330,829
|
|
|
54,860
|
|
|
2.33
|
|
|
2,830,524
|
|
|
42,520
|
|
|
1.49
|
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|
$
|
10,100,523
|
|
|
$
|
111,803
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
$
|
10,166,746
|
|
|
$
|
70,069
|
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
6,368,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,314,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|
|
520,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
484,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
2,958,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,664,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
19,947,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,630,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/interest rate spread (4)
|
|
|
|
$
|
650,305
|
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
629,238
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
12,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,861
|
|
|
|
Net interest income, as reported
|
|
|
|
$
|
637,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
602,377
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.54
|
%
|
Tax equivalent effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Non-accrual loans are included in average loans.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan origination fees and costs.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Non-taxable loan and investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
|
|
|
(5)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
19
The tables below reflect the impact that the acquisition accounting loan discount accretion on acquired loans had on the loan yield and net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
Loan yield excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans, as reported
|
|
$
|
13,858,172
|
|
|
$
|
172,922
|
|
|
4.91
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,821,710
|
|
|
$
|
169,299
|
|
|
4.82
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,776,036
|
|
|
$
|
152,582
|
|
|
4.36
|
%
|
Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans
|
|
(13,611
|
)
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
|
(15,467
|
)
|
|
1,971
|
|
|
|
|
(22,513
|
)
|
|
2,914
|
|
|
|
Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans
|
|
(11,484
|
)
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
|
(13,315
|
)
|
|
2,579
|
|
|
|
|
(22,605
|
)
|
|
3,166
|
|
|
|
Total loans, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans
|
|
$
|
13,883,267
|
|
|
$
|
170,126
|
|
|
4.82
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,850,492
|
|
|
$
|
164,749
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,821,154
|
|
|
$
|
146,502
|
|
|
4.17
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest earning assets, as reported
|
|
$
|
16,785,868
|
|
|
$
|
166,690
|
|
|
3.91
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,070,198
|
|
|
$
|
164,914
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,357,482
|
|
|
$
|
159,876
|
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans
|
|
(13,611
|
)
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
|
(15,467
|
)
|
|
1,971
|
|
|
|
|
(22,513
|
)
|
|
2,914
|
|
|
|
Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans
|
|
(11,484
|
)
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
|
(13,315
|
)
|
|
2,579
|
|
|
|
|
(22,605
|
)
|
|
3,166
|
|
|
|
Total interest earning assets/net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans
|
|
$
|
16,810,963
|
|
|
$
|
163,894
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,098,980
|
|
|
$
|
160,364
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,402,600
|
|
|
$
|
153,796
|
|
|
3.49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
Loan yield excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans, as reported
|
|
$
|
13,855,958
|
|
|
$
|
659,702
|
|
|
4.71
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,322,342
|
|
|
$
|
580,841
|
|
|
4.32
|
%
|
Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans
|
|
(16,899
|
)
|
|
8,315
|
|
|
|
|
(28,626
|
)
|
|
15,340
|
|
|
|
Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans
|
|
(15,316
|
)
|
|
8,270
|
|
|
|
|
(30,984
|
)
|
|
12,500
|
|
|
|
Total loans, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans
|
|
$
|
13,888,173
|
|
|
$
|
643,117
|
|
|
4.58
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,381,952
|
|
|
$
|
553,001
|
|
|
4.09
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount accretion on bank merger loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest earning assets, as reported
|
|
$
|
17,048,819
|
|
|
$
|
650,305
|
|
|
3.78
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,871,875
|
|
|
$
|
629,238
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
Less acquisition accounting discount on non-PCI loans
|
|
(16,899
|
)
|
|
8,315
|
|
|
|
|
(28,626
|
)
|
|
15,340
|
|
|
|
Less acquisition accounting discount on PCI loans
|
|
(15,316
|
)
|
|
8,270
|
|
|
|
|
(30,984
|
)
|
|
12,500
|
|
|
|
Total interest earning assets/net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding acquisition accounting discount on bank merger loans
|
|
$
|
17,081,034
|
|
|
$
|
633,720
|
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,931,485
|
|
|
$
|
601,398
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
20
The following table presents non-interest income (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Core non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key fee initiatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease financing revenue, net
|
|
$
|
31,657
|
|
|
$
|
25,205
|
|
|
$
|
22,918
|
|
|
$
|
24,710
|
|
|
$
|
23,620
|
|
|
|
$
|
104,490
|
|
|
$
|
86,587
|
|
Treasury management fees
|
|
14,287
|
|
|
15,226
|
|
|
15,066
|
|
|
15,156
|
|
|
15,234
|
|
|
|
59,735
|
|
|
58,930
|
|
Wealth management fees
|
|
9,204
|
|
|
9,089
|
|
|
8,969
|
|
|
9,121
|
|
|
9,024
|
|
|
|
36,383
|
|
|
34,744
|
|
Card fees
|
|
5,851
|
|
|
5,362
|
|
|
5,654
|
|
|
4,787
|
|
|
5,032
|
|
|
|
21,654
|
|
|
18,596
|
|
Capital markets and international banking fees
|
|
3,637
|
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
3,785
|
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
3,999
|
|
|
|
12,333
|
|
|
15,708
|
|
Total key fee initiatives
|
|
64,636
|
|
|
56,795
|
|
|
56,392
|
|
|
56,772
|
|
|
56,909
|
|
|
|
234,595
|
|
|
214,565
|
|
Mortgage banking revenue
|
|
9,626
|
|
|
9,916
|
|
|
18,926
|
|
|
25,047
|
|
|
22,374
|
|
|
|
63,515
|
|
|
109,224
|
|
Consumer and other deposit service fees
|
|
3,031
|
|
|
3,051
|
|
|
2,929
|
|
|
2,912
|
|
|
3,261
|
|
|
|
11,923
|
|
|
13,333
|
|
Brokerage fees
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
1,050
|
|
|
864
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
4,234
|
|
|
4,321
|
|
Loan service fees
|
|
2,252
|
|
|
2,103
|
|
|
2,148
|
|
|
2,245
|
|
|
2,197
|
|
|
|
8,748
|
|
|
8,317
|
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
1,301
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
1,108
|
|
|
1,511
|
|
|
|
4,979
|
|
|
5,421
|
|
Other operating income
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
4,714
|
|
|
5,610
|
|
|
4,445
|
|
|
2,616
|
|
|
|
17,064
|
|
|
10,912
|
|
Total core non-interest income
|
|
84,323
|
|
|
79,015
|
|
|
88,327
|
|
|
93,393
|
|
|
89,810
|
|
|
|
345,058
|
|
|
366,093
|
|
Non-core non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
|
89
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
|
562
|
|
Net loss on disposal of other assets
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(397
|
)
|
|
(357
|
)
|
|
(2,016
|
)
|
|
|
(796
|
)
|
|
(2,323
|
)
|
Recovery of low to moderate income real estate investment (1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,006
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,704
|
|
(Decrease) increase in market value of assets held in trust for deferred compensation (1)
|
|
(2,722
|
)
|
|
943
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
912
|
|
|
|
(1,377
|
)
|
|
3,338
|
|
Total non-core non-interest income
|
|
(2,643
|
)
|
|
826
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(591
|
)
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
(2,429
|
)
|
|
3,281
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
$
|
81,680
|
|
|
$
|
79,841
|
|
|
$
|
88,306
|
|
|
$
|
92,802
|
|
|
$
|
89,823
|
|
|
|
$
|
342,629
|
|
|
$
|
369,374
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Resides in other operating income in the consolidated statements of operations.
21
The following table presents non-interest expense (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Core non-interest expense: (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries
|
|
$
|
54,598
|
|
|
$
|
56,234
|
|
|
$
|
63,157
|
|
|
$
|
64,587
|
|
|
$
|
62,465
|
|
|
|
$
|
238,576
|
|
|
$
|
243,157
|
|
Commissions
|
|
3,566
|
|
|
4,948
|
|
|
7,623
|
|
|
7,435
|
|
|
8,303
|
|
|
|
23,572
|
|
|
35,850
|
|
Bonus and stock-based compensation
|
|
15,590
|
|
|
12,373
|
|
|
12,853
|
|
|
12,055
|
|
|
13,332
|
|
|
|
52,871
|
|
|
50,086
|
|
Other salaries and benefits (2)
|
|
20,526
|
|
|
20,826
|
|
|
21,873
|
|
|
21,940
|
|
|
20,153
|
|
|
|
85,165
|
|
|
80,512
|
|
Total salaries and employee benefits expense
|
|
94,280
|
|
|
94,381
|
|
|
105,506
|
|
|
106,017
|
|
|
104,253
|
|
|
|
400,184
|
|
|
409,605
|
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
|
15,322
|
|
|
15,801
|
|
|
16,450
|
|
|
17,394
|
|
|
16,727
|
|
|
|
64,967
|
|
|
62,427
|
|
Computer services and telecommunication expense
|
|
10,446
|
|
|
10,036
|
|
|
10,871
|
|
|
11,156
|
|
|
11,287
|
|
|
|
42,509
|
|
|
40,344
|
|
Advertising and marketing expense
|
|
2,749
|
|
|
3,154
|
|
|
3,342
|
|
|
3,837
|
|
|
3,266
|
|
|
|
13,082
|
|
|
12,230
|
|
Professional and legal expense
|
|
3,624
|
|
|
1,874
|
|
|
5,434
|
|
|
1,894
|
|
|
2,914
|
|
|
|
12,826
|
|
|
10,064
|
|
Other intangible amortization expense
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
1,854
|
|
|
1,896
|
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
1,979
|
|
|
|
7,851
|
|
|
8,193
|
|
Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned (A)
|
|
476
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
879
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
(151
|
)
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
Other real estate expense, net (A)
|
|
365
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
98
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
19,443
|
|
|
20,071
|
|
|
23,039
|
|
|
21,919
|
|
|
23,450
|
|
|
|
84,472
|
|
|
91,892
|
|
Total core non-interest expense
|
|
148,904
|
|
|
147,419
|
|
|
167,586
|
|
|
164,166
|
|
|
163,772
|
|
|
|
628,075
|
|
|
636,099
|
|
Non-core non-interest expense: (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger related and repositioning expenses (B)
|
|
7,958
|
|
|
13,927
|
|
|
24,944
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
944
|
|
|
|
47,473
|
|
|
9,947
|
|
Restructuring severance charges (C)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
One-time bonuses (C)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
Branch exit and facilities impairment charges
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,759
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)
|
|
2,507
|
|
|
6,255
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,136
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,898
|
|
|
-
|
|
Reduction in clawback liability (4)
|
|
(5,009
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(5,009
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Contribution to MB Financial Charitable Foundation (D)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
(Decrease) increase in market value of assets held in trust for deferred compensation (C)
|
|
(2,722
|
)
|
|
943
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
912
|
|
|
|
(1,377
|
)
|
|
3,338
|
|
Total non-core non-interest expense
|
|
2,734
|
|
|
21,125
|
|
|
25,406
|
|
|
3,720
|
|
|
12,056
|
|
|
|
52,985
|
|
|
25,244
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
$
|
151,638
|
|
|
$
|
168,544
|
|
|
$
|
192,992
|
|
|
$
|
167,886
|
|
|
$
|
175,828
|
|
|
|
$
|
681,060
|
|
|
$
|
661,343
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Letters denote the corresponding line items where these items reside in the consolidated statements of operations as follows: A - Net loss (gain) recognized on other real estate owned and other related expense, B - See merger related and repositioning expenses table below, C - Other operating expenses, and D - Salaries and employee benefits.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Includes losses on the extinguishment of junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts in the first, third, and fourth quarters of 2018.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Includes a decrease in expense related to FDIC loss share agreements.
22
The following table presents the detail of the merger related and repositioning expenses (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Merger related and repositioning expenses (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense
|
|
$
|
4,125
|
|
|
$
|
6,561
|
|
|
$
|
17,510
|
|
|
$
|
557
|
|
|
$
|
1,382
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,753
|
|
|
$
|
3,536
|
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
|
126
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
129
|
|
Computer services and telecommunication expense
|
|
299
|
|
|
2,648
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
247
|
|
Advertising and marketing expense
|
|
34
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
5
|
|
Professional and legal expense
|
|
538
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
3,453
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
4,707
|
|
|
143
|
|
Branch exit and facilities impairment charges (2)
|
|
613
|
|
|
3,292
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(327
|
)
|
|
|
4,245
|
|
|
6,594
|
|
Contingent consideration expense (3)
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(454
|
)
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
(454
|
)
|
Goodwill impairment loss (4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,623
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,623
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
223
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
(253
|
)
|
Total merger related and repositioning expenses
|
|
$
|
7,958
|
|
|
$
|
13,927
|
|
|
$
|
24,944
|
|
|
$
|
644
|
|
|
$
|
944
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,473
|
|
|
$
|
9,947
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes costs incurred in connection with the pending merger with Fifth Third, the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, the mortgage banking acquisition (completed in the fourth quarter of 2017), and the American Chartered merger (completed in 2016). For the fourth quarter of 2018, approximately $2 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $3 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third. For the third quarter of 2018, approximately $10 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $4 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third. For the second quarter of 2018, approximately $19 million relates to the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business and approximately $6 million relates to the pending merger with Fifth Third.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Includes the following items: exit charges related to our mortgage wind down in the fourth quarter of 2018; exit charges related to the closing of 34 of our mortgage retail offices in the third quarter of 2018; exit charges related to the closing of five of our mortgage retail offices in the second quarter of 2018; gains on previously closed branch facilities in the fourth quarter of 2017; costs associated with office space reconfiguration in the third quarter of 2017; and exit charges on branches closed in the second quarter of 2017 due to the American Chartered merger.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Includes an increase in our contingent consideration accrual for our acquisition of Celtic Leasing Corp. as a result of stronger lease residual performance than previously estimated. Also includes a decrease in our contingent consideration accrual for our acquisition of MSA Holdings, LLC. Resides in other operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Reflects the goodwill impairment charge at the Mortgage Banking Segment in the second quarter of 2018.
23
The following table presents information on our income tax rate (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
2018
|
|