MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc. (the “Company”), (Nasdaq: MBFI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on September 28, 2018 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of September 14, 2018.



MB Financial, Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. (“MB”) which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals. MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success. Learn more about MB by visiting www.mbfinancial.com.

