Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MB Financial Inc    MBFI

MB FINANCIAL INC (MBFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc. (the “Company”), (Nasdaq: MBFI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on September 28, 2018 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of September 14, 2018. 

MB Financial, Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. (“MB”) which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals.  MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success.  Learn more about MB by visiting www.mbfinancial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and MB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

For Information at MB Financial, Inc. contact:
Berry Allen - Investor Relations
E-Mail:  beallen@mbfinancial.com

logo_MBF-color2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MB FINANCIAL INC
06:01pMB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
GL
03:03pMB FINANCIAL INC /MD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/30MB Financial, Inc. Announces Redemption of Certain of its Trust Preferred Sec..
GL
08/23MB FINANCIAL : Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
AQ
08/09MB FINANCIAL INC /MD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/09MB FINANCIAL : Latest 10-Q
PU
08/09MB FINANCIAL : MD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/09MB Financial, Inc. Announces Redemption of Certain of its Trust Preferred Sec..
GL
07/31MB FINANCIAL : Business Capital Announces $10 Million Credit Facility for Specia..
AQ
07/27MB FINANCIAL : Approves Dividend on its Series C Preferred Stock
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30MB Financial reports redemption of some trust preferred securities 
08/20MB Financial may get another bidder, hostile bid unlikely, KBW says 
08/09MB Financial reports redemption of some trust preferred securities 
07/23FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/23/2018) 
07/19MB Financial beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 642 M
EBIT 2018 332 M
Net income 2018 223 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 18,48
P/E ratio 2019 14,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,07x
Capitalization 4 080 M
Chart MB FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
MB Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MB FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 51,1 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell S. Feiger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. Harvey Chairman
Randall T. Conte Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Bolger Independent Director
James N. Hallene Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MB FINANCIAL INC8.76%4 075
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.01%185 045
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 956
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.26%61 744
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-11.04%52 502
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC29.78%44 390
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.