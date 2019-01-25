Log in
MB FINANCIAL INC (MBFI)
01/25 04:00:00 pm
45.67 USD   +0.42%
04:31pMB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Series C Preferred Stock
GL
01/22FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : 4Q Profit Falls
DJ
01/22MB FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Series C Preferred Stock

01/25/2019

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc. (the “Company”), (Nasdaq: MBFI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (“Series C Preferred Stock”).  This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each depositary share representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock, and is payable on February 25, 2019 to holders of record as of February 10, 2019.  The depositary shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol MBFIO.

MB Financial, Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. (“MB”) which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals.  MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success.  Learn more about MB by visiting www.mbfinancial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and MB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

For Information at MB Financial, Inc. contact:
Berry Allen - Investor Relations
E-Mail: beallen@mbfinancial.com

logo_MBF-color2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 675 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 282 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 13,77
P/E ratio 2020 12,33
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,68x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,51x
Capitalization 3 831 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell S. Feiger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. Harvey Chairman
Randall T. Conte Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Bolger Independent Director
James N. Hallene Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MB FINANCIAL INC14.76%3 831
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.28%184 325
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%79 730
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP5.97%52 824
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.60%51 251
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC1.80%50 365
