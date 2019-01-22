Log in
MB FINANCIAL INC
MB Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

01/22/2019

4Q18

MB FINANCIAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME

CHICAGO, January 22, 2019 - MB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBFI), the holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A., today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $75.9 million compared to $42.7 million last quarter and $144.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.47 last quarter and $1.67 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Annual net income for 2018 was $213.9 million compared to $304.0 million for 2017. Diluted earnings per common share were $2.55 for 2018 compared to $3.49 for 2017.

Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and full year 2017 were positively impacted by a $104.2 million, or $1.23 per common share, tax benefit due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "TCJ Act"). Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 were also positively impacted by TCJ Act tax benefits of $8.2 million, or $0.10 per common share, and $2.2 million, or $0.03 per common share, respectively.

Operating Earnings (in thousands, except per share data)

The table below reconciles net income, as reported, to operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment. As previously announced in April 2018, we have discontinued our national mortgage origination business (substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area). Therefore, we believe operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment better reflect our primary operations until the wind down of the segment is complete, as we are retaining the mortgage servicing asset and certain residential mortgage loans on our balance sheet and continue to originate residential mortgage loans in the Chicagoland area.

Year Ended December 31,4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

Net income - as reported Non-core items, net of tax (1)

$

  • $ 75,911$

42,714$

38,533$

56,757$

144,194

$

(3,696) 12,889 18,679

  • 614 (96,814)

2018 2017 213,91528,486

304,040 (92,938)Operating earnings 55,603 57,212

72,215

Operating earnings (loss) - Mortgage Banking Segment

Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

Dividends on preferred shares Operating earnings available to common stockholders, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

3,141 69,074 3,000

1,067 (3,359)

54,536 60,571 3,000 3,000

Diluted earnings per common share - as reported (2)

$ $

66,074

0.85

$ $

51,536

  • $ 57,571 $

    0.47

  • $ 0.42 $

    Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

    $

    0.77

    $

    0.60

  • $ 0.68 $

57,371

47,380

242,401

211,102

(295)

(815)

554

5,494

57,666

48,195

241,847

205,608

3,100

2,000

12,100

8,007

46,195$

229,747

$

197,601

1.67$

2.55

$

3.49

0.54$

2.70

$

2.33

$

54,566

0.81

$ $

0.64

  • (1) Non-core items represent the difference between non-core non-interest income and non-core non-interest expense net of tax as well as other non-core tax items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for details on non-core items starting on page 25.

  • (2) The $0.81 diluted earnings per common share in the first quarter of 2018 were positively impacted by a $15.3 million, or $0.18 per common share, return from preferred stockholders due to the redemption of our 8% Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock. The $15.3 million represents the excess carrying amount over the redemption price of the Series A preferred stock.

Key Items (4Q18 compared to 3Q18)

Pending Merger

On May 20, 2018, we signed a definitive merger agreement with Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third"). We received the necessary stockholder approvals on September 18, 2018. The merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Operating Earnings

  • • Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, grew by $14.5 million, or 26.7%, to $69.1 million compared to the prior quarter. These results were attributable to the following items (net of income taxes): a $1.3 million increase in net interest income, a $4.7 million increase in lease financing revenue, a $7.0 million decrease in provision for credit losses, and a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals, partly reduced by a $3.2 million increase in non-interest expenses.

  • • Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $0.77 compared to $0.60 in the prior quarter.

Loans

  • • Loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $107.2 million (+0.8%, or +3.1% annualized) to $14.0 billion due to growth in commercial loan balances partly offset by decreases in construction and commercial real estate loan balances.

  • • Average loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $44.5 million (+0.3%, or +1.3% annualized) to $13.8 billion.

  • • Average yield on loans, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14 basis points to 4.82% from 4.68% in the prior quarter as a result of increases in short-term interest rates.

Deposits

  • • Although the mix improved with an increase in non-interest bearing deposits offset by a decrease in money market account balances, low-cost deposits decreased $16.7 million (-0.1%, or -0.5% annualized) to $12.3 billion.

  • • Average low-cost deposits decreased $109.5 million (-0.9%, or -3.4% annualized) to $12.5 billion due to decreases in non-interest bearing and money market account balances.

  • • Average cost of total deposits increased six basis points to 0.60% due to increases in interest rates paid on deposits.

Net interest margin

  • • Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14 basis points in the quarter to 3.84%. This increase was due to higher loan yields as a result of increases in short-term interest rates.

  • • Average cost of funds increased two basis points to 0.74% due to higher rates paid on deposits reduced by a decrease in the average cost of borrowings.

Operating Segments (4Q18 compared to 3Q18)

Banking

  • • Operating earnings were $59.1 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter.

  • • This increase was due to a decrease in provision for credit losses and state income tax accruals partly offset by an increase in non-interest expenses.

Leasing

  • • Operating earnings were $10.0 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 39.8%, compared to the prior quarter.

  • • This increase was mostly due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts.

Mortgage Banking

  • • On April 12, 2018, we announced the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, which includes substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area.

  • • Operating earnings were $3.1 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior quarter.

  • • The wind down of our national mortgage origination business is proceeding as planned. We project that, excluding any impact of our pending merger with Fifth Third, our remaining mortgage operations will earn quarterly pretax income of approximately $7 million in 2019, consistent with prior projections.

Key Items - Full Year (2018 compared to 2017)

  • • Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, increased $36.2 million, or 17.6%, to $241.8 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.

  • • The growth in operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, resulted from the following items (net of income tax): a $30.5 million increase in net interest income; a $14.7 million increase in our key fee initiatives revenue, mainly lease financing revenue; a $4.9 million increase in earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies; and an approximate $33 million decrease in income tax expense resulting from a lower effective tax rate. These items were partly offset by a $25.1 million increase in non-interest expense with more than half of the increase in salaries and benefits due to higher health insurance costs, annual salary increases, and higher bonus expense, and a $19.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, mostly due to higher charge-offs related to one loan relationship.

  • • Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $2.70 compared to $2.33 in the year ended December 31, 2017.

Guidance on Selected Financial Items

In light of our pending merger with Fifth Third, we no longer provide forward-looking financial guidance or update previously provided financial guidance except as otherwise provided in this release with respect to our mortgage operations.

Operating Segments

The Company currently has three reportable operating segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. Our Banking Segment generates revenues primarily from its lending, deposit gathering, and fee business activities. Our Leasing Segment generates revenues through lease originations and related services. As a result of the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, we expect to stop operating the mortgage business as a defined segment with separate Mortgage Banking Segment reporting in 2019. The financial information below was adjusted for funds transfer pricing and internal allocations of certain expenses and excludes non-core non-interest income and expense and non-core tax items.

Banking Segment

The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Banking Segment for the periods presented (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

Net interest income

140,180

550,499

Provision for credit losses

11,340

21,439

5,746

7,579

501

46,104

16,555

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

142,086

130,564

140,868

132,892

139,679

546,410

533,944

Non-interest income:

Lease financing revenue, net

2,400

3,420

2,165

1,535

1,795

9,520

5,763

Treasury management fees

14,287

15,226

15,066

15,156

15,234

59,735

58,930

Wealth management fees

9,204

9,089

8,969

9,121

9,024

36,383

34,744

Card fees

5,851

5,362

5,654

4,787

5,032

21,654

18,596

Capital markets and international banking fees

3,637

1,913

3,785

2,998

3,999

12,333

15,708

Other non-interest income

9,733

10,987

11,838

10,675

9,359

43,233

39,260

Total non-interest income

45,112

45,997

47,477

44,272

44,443

182,858

173,001

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits expense:

Salaries

43,598

44,933

45,103

44,821

44,782

178,455

176,017

Commissions

790

1,097

941

953

1,119

3,781

4,224

Bonus and stock-based compensation

13,487

10,774

11,533

10,610

10,418

46,404

41,672

Other salaries and benefits (1)

17,576

17,339

15,721

15,207

14,119

65,843

55,126

Total salaries and employee benefits expense

75,451

74,143

73,298

71,591

70,438

294,483

277,039

Occupancy and equipment expense

13,153

13,400

13,308

14,089

13,769

53,950

50,556

Computer services and telecommunication expense

8,814

8,324

9,384

9,741

9,664

36,263

33,540

Professional and legal expense

2,570

1,347

4,846

1,359

1,967

10,122

6,261

Other operating expenses

18,399

18,479

18,665

16,745

18,817

72,288

72,622

Total non-interest expense

118,387

115,693

119,501

113,525

114,655

467,106

440,018

Income before income taxes

68,811

60,868

68,844

63,639

69,467

262,162

266,927

Income tax expense

9,715

13,468

15,237

14,539

25,734

52,959

81,881

Operating earnings

43,733

185,046

Total assets (period end)

2018 2017$

4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17

  • $ 152,003$

    • $ 153,426$

      146,614$

      140,471

      • $ 592,514

  • $ 47,400$

    • $ 59,096$

    53,607$

    49,100

  • $ 17,070,713

$ 16,677,552

$ 16,581,205

$ 16,582,585

$ 16,448,960

  • $ 209,203$ 17,070,713

$

$ 16,448,960

(1)

Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.

Banking Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter.

  • • Net interest income increased due to higher yields on loans partly offset by a higher cost of deposits.

  • • Provision for credit losses decreased as the prior quarter was unfavorably impacted by higher charge-offs on one loan relationship.

  • • Non-interest income decreased $885 thousand compared to the prior quarter.

    • • Lease financing revenue decreased due to lower earnings from equity investments in leases and lower residual gains.

    • • Treasury management fees declined as a result of an increasing earnings credit rate for our commercial customers and lower average non-interest bearing deposits.

    • • Other non-interest income decreased as a result of lower earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies ("SBICs").

  • • These decreases were partly offset by an increase in capital markets and international banking fees as a result of higher swap and international banking fees.

  • • Non-interest expense increased $2.7 million compared to the prior quarter.

    • • Salaries and employee benefits increased due to higher temporary help as a result of higher employee turnover and higher bonus expenses due to better than expected performance, reduced by decreases in salaries and health insurance expense as a result of fewer claims.

    • • Professional and legal expenses increased as a result of higher consulting expense related to information technology security.

  • • Fourth quarter income tax expense includes a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals as a result of income allocation to lower income tax rate jurisdictions.

Banking Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $24.2 million, or 13.1%, compared to the prior year.

  • • Net interest income increased due to higher average loan yields and balances partly offset by a higher cost of funds. Our average yield on loans and cost of funds increased as a result of an increase in short-term interest rates.

  • • Provision for credit losses increased as a result of higher charge-offs during the second half of 2018 related to one loan relationship.

  • • Non-interest income increased $9.9 million compared to the prior year.

    • • Lease financing revenue increased due to higher earnings from investments in leasing companies and higher residual gains.

    • • Card fees increased as a result of increased sales and volume in prepaid cards and higher credit card usage.

    • • Other non-interest income increased due to stronger earnings from investments in SBICs.

    • • These increases were partly reduced by a decrease in capital markets and international banking fees due to decreases in swap and syndication fees.

  • • Non-interest expense increased $27.1 million compared to the prior year.

    • • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased due to higher health insurance costs as a result of an increase in claims, higher bonus and stock based compensation expense, annual salary increases, and higher 401(k) and profit sharing contributions expense.

    • • Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to higher building and software depreciation.

    • • Computer services and telecommunication expense increased due to previous investments in new technology.

    • • Professional and legal fees increased as a result of case settlements, other legal fees, and consulting expense related to information technology security.

  • • Income tax expense decreased as a result of a decline in the effective tax rate related to the TCJ Act.

Leasing Segment

The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Leasing Segment for the periods presented (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

Net interest income

2,602

9,902

Provision for credit losses

638

90

500

(24)

3,184

1,204

3,858

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,934

2,070

1,849

2,506

(582)

8,359

6,044

Non-interest income:

Lease financing revenue, net

29,263

21,810

21,435

23,938

22,576

96,446

82,837

Other non-interest income

328

1,304

1,160

899

1,168

3,691

3,043

Total non-interest income

29,591

23,114

22,595

24,837

23,744

100,137

85,880

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits expense:

Salaries

7,112

5,926

6,021

5,917

5,361

24,976

19,823

Commissions

2,023

2,662

1,892

2,520

2,777

9,097

9,792

Bonus and stock-based compensation

1,661

1,207

1,205

974

1,761

5,047

4,989

Other salaries and benefits (1)

1,211

1,338

1,613

1,809

1,329

5,971

6,005

Total salaries and employee benefits expense

12,007

11,133

10,731

11,220

11,228

45,091

40,609

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,242

1,128

1,110

1,167

1,090

4,647

4,115

Computer services and telecommunication expense

693

474

492

505

595

2,164

1,940

Professional and legal expense

422

353

323

373

457

1,471

1,651

Other operating expenses

3,306

2,480

2,500

2,212

2,101

10,498

8,867

Total non-interest expense

17,670

15,568

15,156

15,477

15,471

63,871

57,182

Income before income taxes

13,855

9,616

9,288

11,866

7,691

44,625

34,742

Income tax expense

3,877

2,480

2,324

3,300

3,229

11,981

14,180

Operating earnings

4,462

20,562

Total assets (period end)

1,403,690

1,403,690

2018 2017$

4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17

  • $ 2,160$

    • $ 2,572$

      2,349$

      2,482

      • $ 9,563

  • $ 7,136$

    • $ 9,978$

    6,964$

    8,566

  • $ 1,464,380

$ 1,340,901

$ 1,354,940

$ 1,360,117

$

  • $ 32,644$ 1,464,380

$

$

(1)

Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses.

Leasing Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $2.8 million compared to the prior quarter.

  • • Provision for credit losses increased as a result of the increase in loan balances during the quarter.

  • • Lease financing revenue increased due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts.

  • • Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff partly reduced by a decrease in commissions due to higher deferrals of indirect costs resulting from more deals during the quarter. In addition, non-interest expense increased due to higher marketing expense at promotional events.

  • • Total assets increased mostly due to growth in lease investments.

Leasing Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $12.1 million, or 58.8%, compared to the prior year.

  • • Lease financing revenue increased as a result of higher residual gains, rental income due to an increase in operating leases, and promotional income attributable to our investment in sales and other revenue generating staff.

  • • Provision for credit losses was lower due to decreased loan charge-offs.

  • • Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as a result of increased salaries related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff and an increase in other operating expenses.

MB Financial Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 11:13:03 UTC
