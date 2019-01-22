MB Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release 0 01/22/2019 | 06:14am EST Send by mail :

4Q18 MB FINANCIAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME CHICAGO, January 22, 2019 - MB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBFI), the holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A., today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $75.9 million compared to $42.7 million last quarter and $144.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.47 last quarter and $1.67 in the fourth quarter a year ago. Annual net income for 2018 was $213.9 million compared to $304.0 million for 2017. Diluted earnings per common share were $2.55 for 2018 compared to $3.49 for 2017. Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and full year 2017 were positively impacted by a $104.2 million, or $1.23 per common share, tax benefit due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "TCJ Act"). Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 were also positively impacted by TCJ Act tax benefits of $8.2 million, or $0.10 per common share, and $2.2 million, or $0.03 per common share, respectively. Operating Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) The table below reconciles net income, as reported, to operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment. As previously announced in April 2018, we have discontinued our national mortgage origination business (substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area). Therefore, we believe operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment better reflect our primary operations until the wind down of the segment is complete, as we are retaining the mortgage servicing asset and certain residential mortgage loans on our balance sheet and continue to originate residential mortgage loans in the Chicagoland area. Year Ended December 31,4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 Net income - as reported Non-core items, net of tax (1) $ $ 75,911$ 42,714$ 38,533$ 56,757$ 144,194 $ (3,696) 12,889 18,679 614 (96,814) 2018 2017 213,91528,486 304,040 (92,938)Operating earnings 55,603 57,212 72,215 Operating earnings (loss) - Mortgage Banking Segment Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment Dividends on preferred shares Operating earnings available to common stockholders, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment 3,141 69,074 3,000 1,067 (3,359) 54,536 60,571 3,000 3,000 Diluted earnings per common share - as reported (2) $ $ 66,074 0.85 $ $ 51,536 $ 57,571 $ 0.47

$ 0.42 $ Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment $ 0.77 $ 0.60

$ 0.68 $ 57,371 47,380 242,401 211,102 (295) (815) 554 5,494 57,666 48,195 241,847 205,608 3,100 2,000 12,100 8,007 46,195$ 229,747 $ 197,601 1.67$ 2.55 $ 3.49 0.54$ 2.70 $ 2.33 $ 54,566 0.81 $ $ 0.64 (1) Non-core items represent the difference between non-core non-interest income and non-core non-interest expense net of tax as well as other non-core tax items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for details on non-core items starting on page 25.

(2) The $0.81 diluted earnings per common share in the first quarter of 2018 were positively impacted by a $15.3 million, or $0.18 per common share, return from preferred stockholders due to the redemption of our 8% Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock. The $15.3 million represents the excess carrying amount over the redemption price of the Series A preferred stock. Key Items (4Q18 compared to 3Q18) Pending Merger On May 20, 2018, we signed a definitive merger agreement with Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third"). We received the necessary stockholder approvals on September 18, 2018. The merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Operating Earnings • Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, grew by $14.5 million, or 26.7%, to $69.1 million compared to the prior quarter. These results were attributable to the following items (net of income taxes): a $1.3 million increase in net interest income, a $4.7 million increase in lease financing revenue, a $7.0 million decrease in provision for credit losses, and a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals, partly reduced by a $3.2 million increase in non-interest expenses.

• Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $0.77 compared to $0.60 in the prior quarter. Loans • Loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $107.2 million (+0.8%, or +3.1% annualized) to $14.0 billion due to growth in commercial loan balances partly offset by decreases in construction and commercial real estate loan balances.

• Average loan balances, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans, increased $44.5 million (+0.3%, or +1.3% annualized) to $13.8 billion.

• Average yield on loans, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14 basis points to 4.82% from 4.68% in the prior quarter as a result of increases in short-term interest rates. Deposits • Although the mix improved with an increase in non-interest bearing deposits offset by a decrease in money market account balances, low-cost deposits decreased $16.7 million (-0.1%, or -0.5% annualized) to $12.3 billion.

• Average low-cost deposits decreased $109.5 million (-0.9%, or -3.4% annualized) to $12.5 billion due to decreases in non-interest bearing and money market account balances.

• Average cost of total deposits increased six basis points to 0.60% due to increases in interest rates paid on deposits. Net interest margin • Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis, excluding accretion on loans acquired in bank mergers, increased 14 basis points in the quarter to 3.84%. This increase was due to higher loan yields as a result of increases in short-term interest rates.

• Average cost of funds increased two basis points to 0.74% due to higher rates paid on deposits reduced by a decrease in the average cost of borrowings. Operating Segments (4Q18 compared to 3Q18) Banking • Operating earnings were $59.1 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter.

• This increase was due to a decrease in provision for credit losses and state income tax accruals partly offset by an increase in non-interest expenses. Leasing • Operating earnings were $10.0 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 39.8%, compared to the prior quarter.

• This increase was mostly due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts. Mortgage Banking • On April 12, 2018, we announced the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, which includes substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area.

• Operating earnings were $3.1 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior quarter.

• The wind down of our national mortgage origination business is proceeding as planned. We project that, excluding any impact of our pending merger with Fifth Third, our remaining mortgage operations will earn quarterly pretax income of approximately $7 million in 2019, consistent with prior projections. Key Items - Full Year (2018 compared to 2017) • Operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, increased $36.2 million, or 17.6%, to $241.8 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.

• The growth in operating earnings, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, resulted from the following items (net of income tax): a $30.5 million increase in net interest income; a $14.7 million increase in our key fee initiatives revenue, mainly lease financing revenue; a $4.9 million increase in earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies; and an approximate $33 million decrease in income tax expense resulting from a lower effective tax rate. These items were partly offset by a $25.1 million increase in non-interest expense with more than half of the increase in salaries and benefits due to higher health insurance costs, annual salary increases, and higher bonus expense, and a $19.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, mostly due to higher charge-offs related to one loan relationship.

• Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding the Mortgage Banking Segment, were $2.70 compared to $2.33 in the year ended December 31, 2017. Guidance on Selected Financial Items In light of our pending merger with Fifth Third, we no longer provide forward-looking financial guidance or update previously provided financial guidance except as otherwise provided in this release with respect to our mortgage operations. Operating Segments The Company currently has three reportable operating segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. Our Banking Segment generates revenues primarily from its lending, deposit gathering, and fee business activities. Our Leasing Segment generates revenues through lease originations and related services. As a result of the discontinuation of our national mortgage origination business, we expect to stop operating the mortgage business as a defined segment with separate Mortgage Banking Segment reporting in 2019. The financial information below was adjusted for funds transfer pricing and internal allocations of certain expenses and excludes non-core non-interest income and expense and non-core tax items. Banking Segment The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Banking Segment for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, Net interest income 140,180 550,499 Provision for credit losses 11,340 21,439 5,746 7,579 501 46,104 16,555 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 142,086 130,564 140,868 132,892 139,679 546,410 533,944 Non-interest income: Lease financing revenue, net 2,400 3,420 2,165 1,535 1,795 9,520 5,763 Treasury management fees 14,287 15,226 15,066 15,156 15,234 59,735 58,930 Wealth management fees 9,204 9,089 8,969 9,121 9,024 36,383 34,744 Card fees 5,851 5,362 5,654 4,787 5,032 21,654 18,596 Capital markets and international banking fees 3,637 1,913 3,785 2,998 3,999 12,333 15,708 Other non-interest income 9,733 10,987 11,838 10,675 9,359 43,233 39,260 Total non-interest income 45,112 45,997 47,477 44,272 44,443 182,858 173,001 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits expense: Salaries 43,598 44,933 45,103 44,821 44,782 178,455 176,017 Commissions 790 1,097 941 953 1,119 3,781 4,224 Bonus and stock-based compensation 13,487 10,774 11,533 10,610 10,418 46,404 41,672 Other salaries and benefits (1) 17,576 17,339 15,721 15,207 14,119 65,843 55,126 Total salaries and employee benefits expense 75,451 74,143 73,298 71,591 70,438 294,483 277,039 Occupancy and equipment expense 13,153 13,400 13,308 14,089 13,769 53,950 50,556 Computer services and telecommunication expense 8,814 8,324 9,384 9,741 9,664 36,263 33,540 Professional and legal expense 2,570 1,347 4,846 1,359 1,967 10,122 6,261 Other operating expenses 18,399 18,479 18,665 16,745 18,817 72,288 72,622 Total non-interest expense 118,387 115,693 119,501 113,525 114,655 467,106 440,018 Income before income taxes 68,811 60,868 68,844 63,639 69,467 262,162 266,927 Income tax expense 9,715 13,468 15,237 14,539 25,734 52,959 81,881 Operating earnings 43,733 185,046 Total assets (period end) 2018 2017$ 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 $ 152,003$ $ 153,426$ 146,614$ 140,471 $ 592,514

$ 47,400$ $ 59,096$ 53,607$ 49,100

$ 17,070,713 $ 16,677,552 $ 16,581,205 $ 16,582,585 $ 16,448,960 $ 209,203$ 17,070,713 $ $ 16,448,960 (1) Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses. Banking Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $11.7 million, or 24.7%, compared to the prior quarter. • Net interest income increased due to higher yields on loans partly offset by a higher cost of deposits.

• Provision for credit losses decreased as the prior quarter was unfavorably impacted by higher charge-offs on one loan relationship.

• Non-interest income decreased $885 thousand compared to the prior quarter. • Lease financing revenue decreased due to lower earnings from equity investments in leases and lower residual gains. • Treasury management fees declined as a result of an increasing earnings credit rate for our commercial customers and lower average non-interest bearing deposits. • Other non-interest income decreased as a result of lower earnings from investments in Small Business Investment Companies ("SBICs").

• These decreases were partly offset by an increase in capital markets and international banking fees as a result of higher swap and international banking fees. • Non-interest expense increased $2.7 million compared to the prior quarter. • Salaries and employee benefits increased due to higher temporary help as a result of higher employee turnover and higher bonus expenses due to better than expected performance, reduced by decreases in salaries and health insurance expense as a result of fewer claims. • Professional and legal expenses increased as a result of higher consulting expense related to information technology security.

• Fourth quarter income tax expense includes a $5.2 million decrease in state income tax accruals as a result of income allocation to lower income tax rate jurisdictions. Banking Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $24.2 million, or 13.1%, compared to the prior year. • Net interest income increased due to higher average loan yields and balances partly offset by a higher cost of funds. Our average yield on loans and cost of funds increased as a result of an increase in short-term interest rates.

• Provision for credit losses increased as a result of higher charge-offs during the second half of 2018 related to one loan relationship.

• Non-interest income increased $9.9 million compared to the prior year. • Lease financing revenue increased due to higher earnings from investments in leasing companies and higher residual gains. • Card fees increased as a result of increased sales and volume in prepaid cards and higher credit card usage. • Other non-interest income increased due to stronger earnings from investments in SBICs. • These increases were partly reduced by a decrease in capital markets and international banking fees due to decreases in swap and syndication fees.

• Non-interest expense increased $27.1 million compared to the prior year. • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased due to higher health insurance costs as a result of an increase in claims, higher bonus and stock based compensation expense, annual salary increases, and higher 401(k) and profit sharing contributions expense. • Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to higher building and software depreciation. • Computer services and telecommunication expense increased due to previous investments in new technology. • Professional and legal fees increased as a result of case settlements, other legal fees, and consulting expense related to information technology security.

• Income tax expense decreased as a result of a decline in the effective tax rate related to the TCJ Act. Leasing Segment The following table summarizes certain financial information for the Leasing Segment for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, Net interest income 2,602 9,902 Provision for credit losses 638 90 500 (24) 3,184 1,204 3,858 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,934 2,070 1,849 2,506 (582) 8,359 6,044 Non-interest income: Lease financing revenue, net 29,263 21,810 21,435 23,938 22,576 96,446 82,837 Other non-interest income 328 1,304 1,160 899 1,168 3,691 3,043 Total non-interest income 29,591 23,114 22,595 24,837 23,744 100,137 85,880 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits expense: Salaries 7,112 5,926 6,021 5,917 5,361 24,976 19,823 Commissions 2,023 2,662 1,892 2,520 2,777 9,097 9,792 Bonus and stock-based compensation 1,661 1,207 1,205 974 1,761 5,047 4,989 Other salaries and benefits (1) 1,211 1,338 1,613 1,809 1,329 5,971 6,005 Total salaries and employee benefits expense 12,007 11,133 10,731 11,220 11,228 45,091 40,609 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,242 1,128 1,110 1,167 1,090 4,647 4,115 Computer services and telecommunication expense 693 474 492 505 595 2,164 1,940 Professional and legal expense 422 353 323 373 457 1,471 1,651 Other operating expenses 3,306 2,480 2,500 2,212 2,101 10,498 8,867 Total non-interest expense 17,670 15,568 15,156 15,477 15,471 63,871 57,182 Income before income taxes 13,855 9,616 9,288 11,866 7,691 44,625 34,742 Income tax expense 3,877 2,480 2,324 3,300 3,229 11,981 14,180 Operating earnings 4,462 20,562 Total assets (period end) 1,403,690 1,403,690 2018 2017$ 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 $ 2,160$ $ 2,572$ 2,349$ 2,482 $ 9,563

$ 7,136$ $ 9,978$ 6,964$ 8,566

$ 1,464,380 $ 1,340,901 $ 1,354,940 $ 1,360,117 $ $ 32,644$ 1,464,380 $ $ (1) Includes health insurance, payroll taxes, 401(k) and profit sharing contributions, overtime, and temporary help expenses. Leasing Segment operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $2.8 million compared to the prior quarter. • Provision for credit losses increased as a result of the increase in loan balances during the quarter.

• Lease financing revenue increased due to higher residual gains and fees from the sale of third-party equipment maintenance contracts.

• Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff partly reduced by a decrease in commissions due to higher deferrals of indirect costs resulting from more deals during the quarter. In addition, non-interest expense increased due to higher marketing expense at promotional events.

• Total assets increased mostly due to growth in lease investments. Leasing Segment operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $12.1 million, or 58.8%, compared to the prior year. • Lease financing revenue increased as a result of higher residual gains, rental income due to an increase in operating leases, and promotional income attributable to our investment in sales and other revenue generating staff.

• Provision for credit losses was lower due to decreased loan charge-offs.

• Non-interest expense increased due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as a result of increased salaries related to the investment in sales and other revenue generating staff and an increase in other operating expenses. Attachments Original document

