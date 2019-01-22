Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MB Financial Inc    MBFI

MB FINANCIAL INC (MBFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
44.6 USD   +1.94%
01/17MB FINANCIAL INC : annual earnings release
2018MB FINANCIAL INC : quaterly earnings release
2018MB FINANCIAL INC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MB Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:09am EST

Section 1: 8-K (8-K)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 22, 2019

MB FINANCIAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

001-36599 (Commission File No.)

36-4460265

(IRS Employer Identification

No.)

800 West Madison Street, Chicago, Illinois 60607

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (888) 422-6562

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • [ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • [ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • [ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company [ ]

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 22, 2019, MB Financial, Inc. issued a release containing its fourth quarter and annual 2018 results of operations. A copy of the release, including unaudited financial information contained therein, is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Release of MB Financial, Inc.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MB FINANCIAL, INC.

Date:

January 18, 2019

By: /s/Randall T. Conte Randall T. Conte

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer)

(Back To Top)

Section 2: EX-99.1 (EXHIBIT 99.1)

EXHIBIT 99.1

4Q18

MB FINANCIAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME

CHICAGO, January 22, 2019 - MB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBFI), the holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A., today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $75.9 million compared to $42.7 million last quarter and $144.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.47 last quarter and $1.67 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Annual net income for 2018 was $213.9 million compared to $304.0 million for 2017. Diluted earnings per common share were $2.55 for 2018 compared to $3.49 for 2017.

Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and full year 2017 were positively impacted by a $104.2 million, or $1.23 per common share, tax benefit due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "TCJ Act"). Net income and earnings per common share for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 were also positively impacted by TCJ Act tax benefits of $8.2 million, or $0.10 per common share, and $2.2 million, or $0.03 per common share, respectively.

Operating Earnings (in thousands, except per share data)

The table below reconciles net income, as reported, to operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment. As previously announced in April 2018, we have discontinued our national mortgage origination business (substantially all originations outside of the Company's consumer banking footprint in the Chicagoland area). Therefore, we believe operating earnings excluding our Mortgage Banking Segment better reflect our primary operations until the wind down of the segment is complete, as we are retaining the mortgage servicing asset and certain residential mortgageloans on our balance sheet and continue to originate residential mortgage loans in the Chicagoland area.

Year Ended

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

December 31, 2018 2017

Net income - as reported Non-core items, net of tax (1) Operating earnings

Operating earnings (loss) - Mortgage Banking Segment

Operating earnings, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

Dividends on preferred shares Operating earnings available to common stockholders, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

  • $ 75,911 (3,696) 72,215 3,141 69,074 3,000

    $

    42,714 12,889 55,603 1,067

    $

    38,533 18,679 57,212

    • $ 56,757

      • $ 144,194

        $

        614 (96,814)

        213,915 28,486

        • $ 304,040 (92,938)

          57,371 47,380

          242,401 211,102

          (3,359)

          (295) (815)

          54,536 3,000

          60,571 3,000

          57,666 48,195

          3,100 2,000

          554 5,494 241,847 205,608 12,100 8,007

  • $ 66,074

  • $ 51,536

  • $ 57,571

  • $ 54,566

  • $ 46,195

    • $ 229,747

    • $ 197,601

      Diluted earnings per common share - as reported (2)

      Diluted operating earnings per common share, excluding Mortgage Banking Segment

      $ $

      0.85 0.77

      $ $

      0.47 0.60

      $ $

      0.42 0.68

      $ $

      0.81 0.64

  • $ 1.67

  • $ 0.54

$$

2.55 2.70

  • $ 3.49

  • $ 2.33

  • (1) Non-core items represent the difference between non-core non-interest income and non-core non-interest expense net of tax as well as other non-core tax items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for details on non-core items starting on page 25.

  • (2) The $0.81 diluted earnings per common share in the first quarter of 2018 were positively impacted by a $15.3 million, or $0.18 per common share, return from preferred stockholders due to the redemption of our 8% Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock. The $15.3 million represents the excess carrying amount over the redemption price of the Series A preferred stock.

Disclaimer

MB Financial Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 11:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MB FINANCIAL INC
06:36aMB FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:19aMB FINANCIAL : Current Report
PU
06:19aMB FINANCIAL : Exhibit 99.1
PU
06:14aMB FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
PU
06:09aMB FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income
PU
06:05aMB FINANCIAL INC /MD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
01/17MB FINANCIAL INC : annual earnings release
01/11MB FINANCIAL : Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
AQ
2018MB FINANCIAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Chicago Executive Moves
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 644 M
EBIT 2018 371 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 18,71
P/E ratio 2019 13,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,61x
Capitalization 3 757 M
Chart MB FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
MB Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MB FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,2 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell S. Feiger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. Harvey Chairman
Randall T. Conte Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Bolger Independent Director
James N. Hallene Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MB FINANCIAL INC12.54%3 757
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.56%182 007
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 709
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.07%53 388
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD5.18%51 396
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC1.54%50 232
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.