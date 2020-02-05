Log in
MBANK S.A.

MBANK S.A.

(BREP)
mBank S A : Letter from the Bank Guarantee Fund regarding the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible...

02/05/2020 | 02:26pm EST

The Management Board of mBank S.A. ('Bank') informs that on 05 February 2020 the Bank received a letter from the Bank Guarantee Fund ('BFG') concerning the joint decision of the resolution authorities, i.e. the Single Resolution Board, Magyar Nemzeti Bank (the Hungarian National Bank) and the Bank Guarantee Fund, according to which the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities for the Bank on sub-consolidated basis would be 14.54% of the total liabilities and own funds ('TLOF'), which corresponds to 27,515% of total risk exposure ('TRE') and which should be met by 01.01.2023.

Simultaneously, the Bank received information concerning the path to reach this limit. The interim targets of MREL at the end of 2019, 2020 and 2021 in relation to TLOF have been set at the level of 9.248%, 11.012% and 12.776% respectively, and in relation to TRE at the level of 17.5%, 20.838% and 24.177% respectively.

MREL requirement has been set on the basis of financial data as of 31st December 2018 while required capital buffers have been applied as of 1st January 2019.

Disclaimer

mBank SA published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 19:25:01 UTC
