mBank S A : Registration of 1,930 shares of mBank S.A. in the Central Securities Depository of Poland (KDPW)

The Management Board of mBank S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw ('Bank'), announces that on 28 November 2019 it received a message from the Operating Department of the Central Securities Depository of Poland (KDPW, Krajowego Depozytu Papierów Wartościowych S.A.) informing the Bank that 1,930 of its ordinary bearer shares with the nominal value of PLN 4 per share would be registered on 29 November 2019.

The aforementioned shares were issued based on:

- Resolution No. 21 of the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Bank dated 14 March 2008 on issuing bonds with pre-emptive right to take up shares of mBank S.A., and on the conditional increase of the share capital through issue of shares with exclusion of the pre-emptive right of the existing shareholders in order to enable the participants of the incentive programme to take up the mBank S.A. shares, and on applying for admission of the shares to trading on the regulated market, and on dematerialization of the shares. Underlying the registration of the said shares is Resolution No. 447/10 of the Management Board of KDPW dated 26 July 2010.

- Resolution No. 3 of the 16th Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank dated 27 October 2008 on issuing bonds with pre-emptive right to take up shares of mBank S.A. and conditional share capital increase by way of issuing shares with exclusion of the pre-emptive right of the existing shareholders in order to enable the participants of the employee incentive programme to take up the Bank's shares, and on application for admission of the shares to trading on the regulated market, and on dematerialization of the shares. Underlying the registration of the said shares is Resolution No. 616/16 of the Management Board of KDPW dated 15 September 2016.

All the newly issue shares will be registered under the following code: PLBRE0000012. Following the registration, the total number of the Bank's shares registered with KDPW under code PLBRE0000012 will be 42,338,367.