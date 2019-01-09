mBank : Notifications of transactions on financial instruments of mBank S.A. made by person discharging...

09.01.2019
Notifications of transactions on financial instruments of mBank S.A. made by person discharging managerial responsibilities
Current Report
Drafted on:
09.01.2019
Current report No
01/2019
Abbreviated issuer's name
mBank
Contents:
The Management Board of mBank S.A. ('the Bank') encloses the notifications of transactions on financial instruments of the Bank made by person discharging managerial responsibilities.
SIGNATURE OF THE PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
Deputy Director of Compliance Department
Agata Rowińska 09.01.2019
