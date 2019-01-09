mBank : Notifications of transactions on financial instruments of mBank S.A. made by person discharging...

Log in
01/09/2019 | 06:14am EST
09.01.2019

Notifications of transactions on financial instruments of mBank S.A. made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

Current Report

Drafted on:

09.01.2019

Current report No

01/2019

Abbreviated issuer's name

mBank

Contents:

The Management Board of mBank S.A. ('the Bank') encloses the notifications of transactions on financial instruments of the Bank made by person discharging managerial responsibilities.

SIGNATURE OF THE PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY

Deputy Director of Compliance Department

Agata Rowińska 09.01.2019

Disclaimer

mBank SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 11:13:02 UTC
MBANK SA3.08%4 832
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.02%335 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%266 275
BANK OF AMERICA3.53%250 851
WELLS FARGO3.17%224 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.47%221 141
