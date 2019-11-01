Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MBB SE    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MBB : Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids

01-Nov-2019 / 20:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids

Berlin, 1 November 2019 - Friedrich Vorwerk KG (GmbH & Co.), a subsidiary of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), today acquired 100% of the shares in Bohlen & Doyen Bau GmbH and Bohlen & Doyen Service & Anlagentechnik GmbH (hereinafter jointly referred to as "Bohlen & Doyen") from the French SPIE Group. The transaction is subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office.

Bohlen & Doyen was founded in 1950 in Wiesmoor, Germany, and plans to generate profitable sales of over EUR 90 million with more than 490 employees in 2019. Today, Bohlen & Doyen's Construction division is a leading constructor of pipelines and underground power lines. The company has an excellent expertise in environmentally friendly horizontal drilling, which is of central importance in the laying of pipes for power lines. In the field of gas technology, Bohlen & Doyen has decades of experience in infrastructure-related plant construction as well as measurement and control technology.

Together with Bohlen & Doyen, Friedrich Vorwerk plans to further increase its growth in the field of pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids. In doing so, both the location in Wiesmoor and the name Bohlen & Doyen will be maintained within the Friedrich Vorwerk Group while the excellent market position of the company looks set to be further expanded. Together with Bohlen & Doyen, Vorwerk looks set to generate annualised sales of over EUR 200 million in 2019 with more than 1,200 employees. Through this acquisition, Vorwerk considers itself to be ideally positioned to capitalise on the German "Energiewende" and the associated billions of investment into the German gas and electricity grids.

Together with Bohlen & Doyen, MBB now generates consolidated sales of over EUR 660 million on an annualised basis with around 3,500 employees. The MBB Group continues to have considerable net liquidity and plans to grow also through acquisitions going forward.

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)
Dr Constantin Mang
Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

01-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 903165

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

903165  01-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=903165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MBB SE
03:10pMBB : Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in ..
EQ
08/23MBB : grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acqu..
EQ
08/12MBB SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
07/30MBB : completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk
PU
07/30MBB : completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk
EQ
07/12MBB : adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition
PU
07/12MBB : adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition
EQ
06/20MBB : acquires a majority stake in Friedrich Vorwerk, a civil engineering and pl..
PU
06/20MBB SE : MBB acquires a majority stake in Friedrich Vorwerk, a civil engineering..
EQ
05/29MBB SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 555 M
EBIT 2019 36,5 M
Net income 2019 13,5 M
Finance 2019 197 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 27,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 359 M
Chart MBB SE
Duration : Period :
MBB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,17  €
Last Close Price 60,70  €
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christof Nesemeier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman
Klaus Seidel Chief Operating Officer
Tim Hameister Vice President-Finance
Oliver Wroblewski Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBB SE-14.75%402
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG29.06%20 681
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA16.33%1 212
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG8.64%611
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.15.24%545
CAPMAN OYJ39.61%352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group