MBB : Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids



01-Nov-2019 / 20:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids

Berlin, 1 November 2019 - Friedrich Vorwerk KG (GmbH & Co.), a subsidiary of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), today acquired 100% of the shares in Bohlen & Doyen Bau GmbH and Bohlen & Doyen Service & Anlagentechnik GmbH (hereinafter jointly referred to as "Bohlen & Doyen") from the French SPIE Group. The transaction is subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office.

Bohlen & Doyen was founded in 1950 in Wiesmoor, Germany, and plans to generate profitable sales of over EUR 90 million with more than 490 employees in 2019. Today, Bohlen & Doyen's Construction division is a leading constructor of pipelines and underground power lines. The company has an excellent expertise in environmentally friendly horizontal drilling, which is of central importance in the laying of pipes for power lines. In the field of gas technology, Bohlen & Doyen has decades of experience in infrastructure-related plant construction as well as measurement and control technology.

Together with Bohlen & Doyen, Friedrich Vorwerk plans to further increase its growth in the field of pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids. In doing so, both the location in Wiesmoor and the name Bohlen & Doyen will be maintained within the Friedrich Vorwerk Group while the excellent market position of the company looks set to be further expanded. Together with Bohlen & Doyen, Vorwerk looks set to generate annualised sales of over EUR 200 million in 2019 with more than 1,200 employees. Through this acquisition, Vorwerk considers itself to be ideally positioned to capitalise on the German "Energiewende" and the associated billions of investment into the German gas and electricity grids.

Together with Bohlen & Doyen, MBB now generates consolidated sales of over EUR 660 million on an annualised basis with around 3,500 employees. The MBB Group continues to have considerable net liquidity and plans to grow also through acquisitions going forward.

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)

Dr Constantin Mang

Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458