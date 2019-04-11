Log in
MBB SE: Correction of a release from 09/04/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/11/2019 | 10:25am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MBB SE
MBB SE: Correction of a release from 09/04/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.04.2019 / 16:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MBB SE
Street: Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
Postal code: 10719
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Date of birth: 16 Dec 1965

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MBB Capital Management GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Apr 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 28.80 % 0 % 28.80 % 6600000
Previous notification 35.45 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0ETBQ4 0 1900613 0 % 28.80 %
Total 1900613 28.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Christof Nesemeier % % %
MBB Capital Management GmbH 28.80 % % 28.80 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Apr 2019


11.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

799057  11.04.2019 

End of News DGAP News Service

799057  11.04.2019

© EQS 2019
