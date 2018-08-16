DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

MBB SE: MBB SE grows revenues by 23.9% to EUR240.2 million and EBITDA by 26.5% to EUR26.6 million in the first half of the year



MBB SE grows revenues by 23.9% to EUR240.2 million and EBITDA by 26.5% to EUR26.6 million in the first half of the year

Berlin, August 16, 2018 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned business, increased its revenue by 23.9% to EUR240.2 million in the first half of 2018 compared to EUR193.9 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 26.5% to EUR26.6 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 11.0%. The companies in the Technical Applications and Trade & Services segments were the main drivers behind this revenue and EBITDA growth. Adjusted net income after minority interests amounted to EUR6.8 million (previous year: EUR8.3 million) or EUR1.03 per share.

In the second quarter of 2018, revenues increased by 27.8% year-on-year to EUR122.4 million, underlining the acceleration of growth over the year. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was 30.0% higher than in the previous year and reached EUR13.7 million. Adjusted earnings per share of EUR0.50 exceeded the result of the previous year despite an increase in minority interests.

The consolidated balance sheet, which has developed especially positively in the first quarter of 2018 due to a placement of Aumann shares, showed equity of EUR486.9 million as at 30 June 2018 (EUR385.1 million as at 31 December 2017). Based on the balance sheet total of EUR704.7 million, the equity ratio was 69.1%. Group liquidity at the end of the first half of the year rose to EUR370.8 million from EUR279.2 million at the end of 2017 and net liquidity rose to EUR313.3 million after EUR222.0 million at the end of 2017.



According to management, the positive development in all subsidiaries of MBB underpins the forecast of sales of more than half a billion euros and earnings per share of EUR2.30 to EUR2.45 in the financial year 2018. Due to the extraordinary high capital resources and excellent references, management is confident that it will be able to continue its strong growth both organically and through further acquisitions.

The complete half-year financial report can be found at www.mbb.com.

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business which is growing organically as well as acquisition based since its foundation in 1995. At the core of our business model is the long-term value enhancement of subsidiaries and the group as a whole. From the very beginning, the business model showed above-average profitability - substantial growth and sustainable returns will continue to be our goal.

Further information about MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.

