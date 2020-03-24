Log in
MBB SE

(MBB)
MBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/24/2020 | 12:45pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2020 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Niggemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.50 EUR 139500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.5000 EUR 139500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58443  24.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
