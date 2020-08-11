Log in
MBB SE    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/11/2020 | 09:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.08.2020 / 15:44

11.08.2020 / 15:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 18, 2020
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 18, 2020
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte.html

11.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1115267  11.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1115267&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
