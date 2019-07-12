Log in
MBB : adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition

07/12/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
MBB SE adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition

12-Jul-2019 / 20:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition

Berlin, 12 July 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) adjusts its forecast for 2019 due to the forecast adjustment by Aumann AG announced on 10 July 2019. Excluding the acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk KG (GmbH & Co.), which is currently pending to be closed, revenues are now estimated at more than EUR500 million. Excluding the latest acquisition, the EBITDA forecast now amounts to EUR50 million and may be reduced to EUR44 million depending on the further market situation at Aumann.

The acquisition of 60% of the shares in Friedrich Vorwerk KG (GmbH & Co.) on 20 June 2019 is still subject to approval by German antitrust authorities for formal reasons. As the date of initial consolidation has therefore not yet been determined and MBB is currently in the process of estimating the effects of Vorwerk's transition to IFRS, the acquisition has not yet been included in the annual forecast. However, MBB expects a positive correction of the current forecast as soon as the acquisition is closed and the initial consolidation effects can be estimated. Together with Vorwerk, MBB would have already generated a consolidated revenue of more than EUR600 million at an EBITDA margin of more than 10% in the previous financial year.

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)
Dr Constantin Mang
Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

12-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 840875

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

840875  12-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840875&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
