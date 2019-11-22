MBB : grows revenues to EUR 407.8 million and EBITDA to EUR 40.4 million in the first nine months

DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

MBB SE grows revenues to EUR 407.8 million and EBITDA to EUR 40.4 million in the first nine months

Berlin, 22 November 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a mid-sized family-owned company, achieved revenue growth of 9.4% to EUR407.8 million in the first nine months of 2019 as well as a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR40.4 million. EBITDA before adjustments was significantly higher at EUR 51.7 million, due in particular to adjusted income from business combinations. As of 30 September 2019, the net liquidity of the MBB Group amounted to EUR 252.1 million even after successful acquisitions as well as a share buyback. Thereof EUR 182.3 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE.

In July 2019, MBB succeeded in making Friedrich Vorwerk the second of three acquisitions in the current financial year. Friedrich Vorwerk, a leading supplier of pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids, contributed to sales and earnings of the MBB Group since 1 August 2019. Together with DTS, Friedrich Vorwerk forms the new Service & Infrastructure segment. In the first nine months, DTS made a significant contribution to the success of this segment with revenue growth of 17.3%.

The Technical Applications segment, in which Aumann and Delignit are combined, recorded an overall decline in revenues of 3.1% despite Delignit's growth in the high single-digit percentage range. The challenging market environment in the automotive sector led to a 5.3 % decline in revenues at Aumann in the first nine months. The increased cost sensitivity of automotive manufacturers continues to burden profit margins in this segment. Even though Aumann's order intake of EUR 145.6 million after nine months is weak overall, a new milestone order was recently won in the e-mobility segment.

Only three months after completing the acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk, MBB was able to announce the first acquisition for the new company on 1 November 2019. Bohlen & Doyen is another leading provider of pipelines and underground cable construction with special expertise in environmentally friendly horizontal drilling. Together with Bohlen & Doyen, Friedrich Vorwerk is expected to generate annualised revenues of more than EUR 200 million and is ideally positioned to participate in the billions of investment required in the German gas and electricity grids. The transaction is subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office.

MBB expects revenues of EUR 530 million and an EBITDA margin of 9 to 11 % for the current financial year. Following the successful acquisitions of recent months, MBB now already generates annualised revenues of around EUR 660 million.

