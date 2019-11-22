Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MBB SE    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MBB : grows revenues to EUR 407.8 million and EBITDA to EUR 40.4 million in the first nine months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:25am EST

DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
MBB SE grows revenues to EUR 407.8 million and EBITDA to EUR 40.4 million in the first nine months
22.11.2019 / 08:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MBB SE grows revenues to EUR 407.8 million and EBITDA to EUR 40.4 million in the first nine months

Berlin, 22 November 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a mid-sized family-owned company, achieved revenue growth of 9.4% to EUR407.8 million in the first nine months of 2019 as well as a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR40.4 million. EBITDA before adjustments was significantly higher at EUR 51.7 million, due in particular to adjusted income from business combinations. As of 30 September 2019, the net liquidity of the MBB Group amounted to EUR 252.1 million even after successful acquisitions as well as a share buyback. Thereof EUR 182.3 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE.

In July 2019, MBB succeeded in making Friedrich Vorwerk the second of three acquisitions in the current financial year. Friedrich Vorwerk, a leading supplier of pipeline, cable and plant construction for gas and electricity grids, contributed to sales and earnings of the MBB Group since 1 August 2019. Together with DTS, Friedrich Vorwerk forms the new Service & Infrastructure segment. In the first nine months, DTS made a significant contribution to the success of this segment with revenue growth of 17.3%.

The Technical Applications segment, in which Aumann and Delignit are combined, recorded an overall decline in revenues of 3.1% despite Delignit's growth in the high single-digit percentage range. The challenging market environment in the automotive sector led to a 5.3 % decline in revenues at Aumann in the first nine months. The increased cost sensitivity of automotive manufacturers continues to burden profit margins in this segment. Even though Aumann's order intake of EUR 145.6 million after nine months is weak overall, a new milestone order was recently won in the e-mobility segment.

Only three months after completing the acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk, MBB was able to announce the first acquisition for the new company on 1 November 2019. Bohlen & Doyen is another leading provider of pipelines and underground cable construction with special expertise in environmentally friendly horizontal drilling. Together with Bohlen & Doyen, Friedrich Vorwerk is expected to generate annualised revenues of more than EUR 200 million and is ideally positioned to participate in the billions of investment required in the German gas and electricity grids. The transaction is subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office.

MBB expects revenues of EUR 530 million and an EBITDA margin of 9 to 11 % for the current financial year. Following the successful acquisitions of recent months, MBB now already generates annualised revenues of around EUR 660 million.

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)
Dr Constantin Mang
Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


22.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 919487

 
End of News DGAP News Service

919487  22.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=919487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MBB SE
02:25aMBB : grows revenues to EUR 407.8 million and EBITDA to EUR 40.4 million in the ..
EQ
11/12MBB SE : quaterly earnings release
11/01MBB : Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in ..
PU
11/01MBB : Friedrich Vorwerk acquires Bohlen & Doyen and plans significant growth in ..
EQ
08/23MBB : grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acqu..
EQ
08/12MBB SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
07/30MBB : completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk
PU
07/30MBB : completes acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk
EQ
07/12MBB : adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition
PU
07/12MBB : adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 556 M
EBIT 2019 36,7 M
Net income 2019 13,8 M
Finance 2019 187 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 399 M
Chart MBB SE
Duration : Period :
MBB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,17  €
Last Close Price 67,10  €
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christof Nesemeier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman
Klaus Seidel Chief Operating Officer
Tim Hameister Vice President-Finance
Oliver Wroblewski Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBB SE-5.76%441
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG36.44%21 682
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA13.49%1 171
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG18.33%663
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.28.72%604
CAPMAN OYJ36.89%352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group