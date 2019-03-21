Log in
MBB : increases price of share buyback offer to EUR 96.00 per share

03/21/2019 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
MBB SE increases price of share buyback offer to EUR 96.00 per share

21-March-2019 / 13:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE increases price of share buyback offer to EUR 96.00 per share

Berlin, 21 March 2019 - The board of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) today resolved to increase the offer price (excl. acquisition costs) of the voluntary public share buyback offer ("Buyback") to EUR 96.00 per share pursuant to section 2.4 of the offer document. All other terms of the Buyback remain unchanged.

On 13 March 2019, the board resolved to buy back up to 646.775 MBB bearer shares at a price of EUR 89.00 per share. The terms of the Buyback were published in the Federal Gazette (https://www.bundesanzeiger.de) and on MBB's website at http://www.mbb.com under "Investor Relations - Share Buyback - Share Buyback 2019".

The higher offer price is intended to increase the attractiveness of the Buyback in light of the significant share price development following the publication of the initial offer. MBB seeks to notably increase its capital efficiency through the Buyback, on the one hand, as well as the acquisition of new companies, on the other hand.

---

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)
Dr Constantin Mang
Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

21-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

790239  21-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790239&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
