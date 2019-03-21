MBB : increases price of share buyback offer to EUR 96.00 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

MBB SE increases price of share buyback offer to EUR 96.00 per share



21-March-2019 / 13:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE increases price of share buyback offer to EUR 96.00 per share

Berlin, 21 March 2019 - The board of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) today resolved to increase the offer price (excl. acquisition costs) of the voluntary public share buyback offer ("Buyback") to EUR 96.00 per share pursuant to section 2.4 of the offer document. All other terms of the Buyback remain unchanged.

On 13 March 2019, the board resolved to buy back up to 646.775 MBB bearer shares at a price of EUR 89.00 per share. The terms of the Buyback were published in the Federal Gazette (https://www.bundesanzeiger.de) and on MBB's website at http://www.mbb.com under "Investor Relations - Share Buyback - Share Buyback 2019".

The higher offer price is intended to increase the attractiveness of the Buyback in light of the significant share price development following the publication of the initial offer. MBB seeks to notably increase its capital efficiency through the Buyback, on the one hand, as well as the acquisition of new companies, on the other hand.

---

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)

Dr Constantin Mang

Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458