Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MBB SE    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MBB : reaches upper end of earnings forecast 2018 and plans to grow further in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:00am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
MBB SE reaches upper end of earnings forecast 2018 and plans to grow further in 2019

28.02.2019 / 08:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE reaches upper end of earnings forecast 2018 and plans to grow further in 2019

- Record year 2018: EUR506.6 million in revenues, EUR54.5 million adjusted EBITDA, EUR2.45 adjusted EPS

- Group liquidity rises to EUR376.2 million and net liquidity to EUR312.3 million

- For 2019 MBB forecasts more than EUR550 million in revenues and more than EUR58 million EBITDA

Berlin, 28 February 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, achieved revenues of EUR506.6 million in the financial year 2018 and thereby exceeded the threshold of half a billion euros for the first time. Compared to EUR403.1 million in the previous year, this corresponds to a revenue growth of 25.7%. Adjusted EBITDA rose even more than revenues by 40.3% and reached EUR54.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share of EUR2.45 reached the upper end of the forecast range of EUR2.30 to EUR2.45. The adjustments amounting to EUR0.12 per share are mainly attributable to PPA amortisation by Aumann AG.

The development of Aumann AG was particularly positive in the financial year 2018, with revenue growth of 38.2% and a significant increase in earnings. Delignit AG also recorded an excellent development, increasing its revenues to more than EUR60 million and receiving a major order in its new leisure mobile business area. DTS IT AG grew significantly to more than EUR50 million and achieved a double-digit EBITDA margin for the first time in 2018. Despite higher raw material prices, the companies in the Industrial Production segment were able to increase their revenues in 2018, in some cases significantly, and recently achieved a recovery of their profitability.

Group liquidity rose to EUR376.2 million as at 31 December 2018 and net cash to EUR312.3 million, of which EUR256.6 million are attributable to the holding company MBB SE. Equity was at half a billion euros. Despite high market prices, MBB continues to be successful in identifying attractive acquisition targets. At the beginning of 2019, MBB acquired software developer ISL, a company that perfectly complements the IT security strategy of DTS IT AG. For the current financial year, MBB forecasts revenues of more than EUR550 million and EBITDA of more than EUR58 million.

The financial statements for 2018 will be published on 10 April 2019 at www.mbb.com.

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model that has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE's goal in future as well.

Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.


MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)
Dr Constantin Mang
Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


28.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782161  28.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MBB SE
03:00aMBB : reaches upper end of earnings forecast 2018 and plans to grow further in 2..
EQ
02/19MBB : subsidiary DTS IT AG acquires majority of IT security software developer I..
EQ
2018MBB : Berenberg European Conference, Pennyhill (UK)
PU
2018MBB : Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2018
PU
2018MBB : Minor correction of interim statement published on 19 November 2018
PU
2018MBB : Minor correction of interim statement published on 19 November 2018
EQ
2018MBB : grows revenues in nine months by 32.0% to 372.8 million and EBITDA by 44...
PU
2018MBB : grows revenues in nine months by 32.0% to EUR372.8 million and EBITDA by 4..
EQ
2018MBB SE : quaterly earnings release
2018MBB SE : MBB SE grows revenues by 23.9% to EUR240.2 million and EBITDA by 26.5% ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 522 M
EBIT 2018 41,2 M
Net income 2018 14,7 M
Finance 2018 293 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 35,19
P/E ratio 2019 27,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart MBB SE
Duration : Period :
MBB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 113 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christof Nesemeier Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman
Klaus Seidel Chief Operating Officer
Anton Breitkopf Director
Peter Niggemann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBB SE11.38%595
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG20.39%19 144
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA24.53%1 364
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC38.36%866
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP23.29%734
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG2.83%597
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.