MBB : subsidiary DTS IT AG acquires majority of IT security software developer ISL

MBB SE subsidiary DTS IT AG acquires majority of IT security software developer ISL

Berlin, 19 February 2019 - DTS IT AG, a subsidiary of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), acquired 66% percent of the shares in ISL Internet Sicherheitslösungen GmbH. ISL is a leading German software developer in the area of IT security, focused on Network Access Control (NAC). Well-known companies from industry and retail as well as banks, authorities and research institutions rely on ISL's software ARP-GUARD to protect their IT infrastructure against the unnoticed intrusion of unauthorised devices and against internal attacks.

With the support of DTS and MBB, ISL wants to accelerate its growth of recent years and benefit sustainably from the rapidly growing IT security market. Within the IT security market, Network Access Control is becoming increasingly important with an expected annual market growth rate of more than 30%. A major growth driver is the Internet of things (IoT), which is significantly increasing the number of devices in corporate networks. Software products from ISL help to efficiently secure corporate networks, which are becoming more and more complex due to the multitude of different devices.

ISL was founded in 1999 by Dr Andreas Rieke, who will remain a shareholder of ISL and will continue to manage the company. In 2003, ISL started to develop and distribute software solutions for Network Access Control (NAC) as one of the first companies worldwide. Due to the growing importance of NAC, ISL has been able to significantly increase its revenues, which are currently in the single-digit million euros area, and to grow very profitably. ISL will continue to develop IT security "Made in Germany" at its Bochum location, where the Max Planck Institute for Cyber Security and Privacy will be established. The trusting cooperation with the company's current partners will be continued under the umbrella of the new shareholders.

For DTS IT AG, the acquisition of ISL is an important step towards achieving even stronger growth in the IT security market of the future. In recent years, DTS has succeeded in becoming a leading partner of manufacturers of innovative IT security solutions. With its own cloud services and a Security Operations Center (SOC), in which security experts monitor customers' IT networks around the clock, DTS was able to increase its revenue to more than EUR 50 million in 2018 and expects significant growth in the coming years. The future cooperation with ISL represents an important milestone in the company's history and further enhances DTS's profile as an IT security provider.

Dr Andreas Rieke, Managing Director of ISL, is delighted with the new shareholder: "With MBB we have gained a strong partner who will support ISL's growth path. Software for Network Access Control is currently gaining dramatically in importance for many companies and with ARP-GUARD we offer one of the technologically leading solutions in this market".

Kai Mallmann, CEO of DTS, underlines: "As a software specialist in the growing IT security market, ISL fits perfectly with DTS. We are pleased to grow further in this exciting area together with Dr Rieke and the employees of ISL".



About ISL:

ISL Internet Sicherheitslösungen GmbH develops software solutions in the field of IT security with a special focus on Network Access Control (NAC). ISL's software ARP-GUARD enables well-known companies from industry and retail as well as banks, authorities and research institutions to protect their IT infrastructure against the unnoticed intrusion of unauthorised devices and against internal attacks.

About DTS:

DTS IT AG is a leading partner of medium-sized and large companies in the implementation and operation of innovative IT solutions with a focus on IT security. DTS' own data centres in Germany enable cloud products with German security and data protection standards. In its own Security Operations Centre (SOC), DTS offers its customers 24/7 monitoring of the IT infrastructure by security experts who can initiate countermeasures in the event of an attack. DTS is currently growing rapidly with over 200 employees at 13 locations.

About MBB:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model that has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE's goal in future as well.

Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com

