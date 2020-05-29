DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel

29-May-2020 / 12:01 CET/CEST

MBH Corporation plc: Board of Directors Announcement



London, 29 May 2020 - Allan Presland, non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBH Corporation, will today be stepping down from this role. Allan Presland will remain closely associated with the company as a shareholder and as Managing Director of the MBH portfolio company Parenta, continuing to support the expansion of the education vertical within MBH. Allan Presland has been a member of the Board of Directors since the acquisition of Parenta by MBH in July 2018.



Subject to shareholder approval at the 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has appointed Lana Coronado as the new non-executive Chair effective on 1 June. Lana Coronado is based in the United States, is partner at Stone Peak Private Equity and has extensive entrepreneurial experience, particularly in the field of IT consulting.



Additional changes to the Board were resolved to reduce the number of Board members from six to three for the foreseeable future. Non-executive members David Hallam and Toby Street will also leave the Board today, while Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will continue in his role as CFO but will no longer be part of the Board. David Hallam will remain associated to the company as an advisor.



Contacts for IR and media enquiries:



MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953 Kirchhoff Consult AG, Nicole Schüttforth, nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de, +49 (0)40 609186 64 Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Callum Laing, CEO of MBH, commented: 'I want to thank the Board for the incredible work they have done to deliver such a successful first year. With the growth of the companies in the group, we are now able to move to a leaner board structure, whilst still retaining the expertise of those that will leave the Board. I look forward to welcoming Lana Coronado to the Group, who will be a great asset to the Board as we continue to grow globally.'



Investor webinar today at 15:00 CET MBH CEO Callum Laing and the CFO Victor Tan will host an investor webinar to discuss the 2019 results at 15:00 CET today. Please use the following link to register for the webinar: https://bit.ly/3gG77dE



About MBH MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies. www.mbhcorporation.com 29-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

