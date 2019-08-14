Log in
MBIA INC.

(MBI)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of MBIA Inc., Investors

08/14/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of MBIA Inc. (“MBIA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MBI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 6, 2019, post-market, MBIA reported a consolidated GAAP net loss of $170 million, or $2.02 per share, for second quarter 2019, compared to a consolidated GAAP net loss of $146 million, or $1.64 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. According to the Company, the loss “was mainly driven by loss and loss adjustment expense primarily related to our insurance on Puerto Rico bonds” and that “[f]air value losses on interest rate swaps resulting from lower interest rates also contributed”.

On this news, MBIA’s stock price fell $0.69 per share, or over 7%, to close at $8.66 per share on August 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased MBIA securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
