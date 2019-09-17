Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MBIA Inc.    MBI

MBIA INC.

(MBI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MBIA : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Abiomed, Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., Impinj, Inc., MBIA Inc., Sundial Growers, Inc., and Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with reporting its third consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth.

If you are an ABMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with ADTRAN's announced "preliminary" earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of the reasonableness of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves.

If you are a ADTN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AmTrust on behalf of purchasers of the six series of preferred stock (OTC: AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP) from January 22, 2018 through January 18, 2019, inclusive.

If you are a AFSS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Impinj, Inc. (PI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the delayed filing of its Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2018.

If you are a PI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with MBIA's reported consolidated GAAP net loss of $170 million, or $2.02 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

If you are an MBIA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Sundial's cannabis product contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material.

If you are an SNDL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with an Audit Committee investigation related to "certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company's business and operations."

If you are a TLF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-abiomed-inc-adtran-inc-amtrust-financial-services-inc-impinj-inc-mbia-inc-sundial-growers-inc-and-tandy-leather-factory-inc-300920192.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MBIA INC.
05:38pMBIA : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Abiomed, Inc., ADTRAN, I..
PR
09/09MBIA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of MBIA Inc., In..
BU
08/14Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of MBIA Inc...
BU
08/08BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of MBIA Inc. (MBI)
PR
08/06MBIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06MBIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
08/06MBIA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
08/06MBIA INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/31MBIA INC. INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL T : 00 A.M. Eastern Time
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group