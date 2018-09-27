Log in
MBL GROUP PLC
MBL : Comment re share price

09/27/2018 | 05:42pm CEST

27 September 2018

MBL Group plc

Comment re share price

MBL Group plc notes the recent rise the Company's share price. The Company is not aware of any unpublished inside information.

However, the Company notes commentary posted online yesterday seeking support from shareholders for an undisclosed potential reverse takeover of a natural resource asset.

The Company has also received an informal approach regarding a potential acquisition of a natural resource asset. At this stage insufficient information has been provided to the Company for it to form any view of the opportunity and the Company does not consider that it is in any form of talks that may or may not lead to a transaction. The Company does not know whether this approach is linked to the online commentary noted above.

Contact:

Anton Lane

James Reynolds

MBL Group plc

01772 440440

Mark Brady

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

0113 370 8970

Disclaimer

MBL Group plc published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 15:41:03 UTC
