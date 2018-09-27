MBL : Comment re share price

27 September 2018

MBL Group plc

Comment re share price

MBL Group plc notes the recent rise the Company's share price. The Company is not aware of any unpublished inside information.

However, the Company notes commentary posted online yesterday seeking support from shareholders for an undisclosed potential reverse takeover of a natural resource asset.

The Company has also received an informal approach regarding a potential acquisition of a natural resource asset. At this stage insufficient information has been provided to the Company for it to form any view of the opportunity and the Company does not consider that it is in any form of talks that may or may not lead to a transaction. The Company does not know whether this approach is linked to the online commentary noted above.

Contact: