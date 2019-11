MC Endeavors, Inc. BOD Ratifies Name Change to CBD Liquid Labs

CEO Steven Mazurek and the BOD have ratified the motion to change Eclipse Liquids to CBD Liquid Labs



ALISO VIEJO, CA, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /Eclipse Liquids (PINKSHEETS: MSMY) Mr. Mazurek is excited to announce the Board of Directors of MSMY has ratified the motion to start the paperwork to re-brand and change the name of Eclipse Liquids to CBD Liquid Labs to better represent the core focus of the company.

Mr. Mazurek stated, “for the last year we have been focusing and developing new formulations and products for the CBD markets. This name change and re-branding will allow us to more cost effectively and efficiently create the public awareness of our top shelf products.”

About Eclipse Liquids

Founded in 2013, Eclipse Liquids is one of only 34 AEMSA certified and FDA registered clean room laboratories and production facilities for eLiquid private label manufacturing in the country. Through years of honing our manufacturing processes, developing and innovating new products and building a loyal and dedicated staff, Eclipse has grown to become a leader in the CBD Product manufacturing industry. Specializing in private label premium CBD products serving the needs of small-scale businesses to large multi-national companies.

The Company offers a broad range of capabilities, from custom recipe development with full production and manufacturing, to confidential private labeling of your branded CBD products.

www.eclipseliquids.com

To View the Product Catalog- Click Here

Video Tour of Eclipse Liquids see- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImIfYLXAjr4

Additional Facility Pics - https://www.alignable.com/aliso-viejo-ca/eclipse-liquids

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MC Endeavors, Inc

RELATED LINKS

http://www.room21media.com

http://www.instagram.com/room21media/

http://twitter.com/Room21Media