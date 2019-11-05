Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MC Mining Limited    MCM   AU000000MCM9

MC MINING LIMITED

(MCM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/20
0.55 AUD   +6.80%
02:22aMC MINING : Generaal Mining Right Granted
PU
10/31MC MINING : Appendix 5B
PU
10/31MC MINING : Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MC Mining : Generaal Mining Right Granted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:22am EST

ANNOUNCEMENT 5 November 2019

GENERAAL MINING RIGHT GRANTED

MC Mining Limited ('MC Mining' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the South African Department of Mineral Resources ('DMR') has granted a mining right for its 74% owned Generaal coking and thermal coal project ('Generaal Project') in the Limpopo province.

The Generaal Project, together with the Chapudi and Mopane Projects, comprise the Company's longer-term Greater Soutpansberg Project ('GSP') in the Soutpansberg Coalfield. The GSP is located within close proximity to the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone ('SEZ'), an area designated by government to focus on, amongst others, energy and metallurgical industries.

The Company submitted mining right applications for the three GSP project areas to the DMR during 2013 and following the Chapudi Project mining right in December 2018, the Generaal Project mining right is the second of the applications to be granted. The Generaal Project contains over 407 million gross tonnes in situof inferred coal resources[1]and supports MC Mining's strategy of being South Africa's pre-eminent producer of hard coking coal, used in the steel manufacturing process and attracting significantly higher sales prices compared to thermal coal.

David Brown, MC Mining's Chief Executive Officer commented:

'The granting of the Generaal Project mining right is a further step in unlocking value from MC Mining's significant coking and thermal coal assets, positioning the GSP to be a potential long-term coal supplier to industrial users both local and offshore, including the planned Musina-Makhado SEZ.

The long-term development of the three GSP project areas is complementary to our flagship Makhado hard coking coal project, also in the Soutpansberg Coalfield. The Company has made significant progress in advancing Makhado during the last 12 months and anticipates completing the Phase 1 capital raise process in the near-term in order to facilitate the commencement of construction in Q1 CY2020. The conclusion of domestic and export Makhado Phase 1 and Phase 2 off-take agreements reflects the market appetite for hard coking coal and the significant potential of projects located in this coalfield.'

For more information contact:

David Brown

Chief Executive Officer

MC Mining Limited

+27 10 003 8000

Brenda Berlin

Chief Financial Officer

MC Mining Limited

+27 10 003 8000

Tony Bevan

Company Secretary

Endeavour Corporate Services

+61 08 9316 9100

Company advisors:

Jos Simson/ Gareth Tredway

Financial PR

(United Kingdom)

Tavistock

+44 20 7920 3150

Ross Allister/David McKeown

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 20 7418 8900

Charmane Russell/Olwen Auret

Financial PR (South Africa)

R&A Strategic Communications

+27 11 880 3924

Investec Bank Limited is the nominated JSE Sponsor

About MC Mining Limited:

MC Mining is an AIM/ASX/JSE listed coal exploration, development and mining company operating in South Africa. MC Mining's key projects include the Uitkomst Colliery (metallurgical coal), Makhado Project (coking and thermal coal). Vele Colliery (coking and thermal coal), and the Greater Soutpansberg Projects (coking and thermal coal).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Announcement, including information included or incorporated by reference in this Announcement, may contain 'forward-looking statements' concerning MC Mining that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words 'will', 'may', 'should', 'continue', 'believes', 'expects', 'intends', 'anticipates' or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MC Mining's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behaviour of other market participants. MC Mining cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. MC Mining assumes no obligation and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Statements of intention

Statements of intention are statements of current intentions only, which may change as new information becomes available or circumstances change.

MC Mining has ensured that the mineral resources quoted are subject to good governance arrangements and internal control. The Company has engaged external independent consultants to update the mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and SAMREC 2016. The units of measure in this report are metric, with Tonnes (t) = 1,000kg. Technical information that requires subsequent calculations to derive subtotals, totals and weighted averages may involve a degree of rounding and consequently introduce an error. Where such errors occur MC Mining does not consider them to be material.

Disclaimer

MC Mining Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 07:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MC MINING LIMITED
02:22aMC MINING : Generaal Mining Right Granted
PU
10/31MC MINING : Appendix 5B
PU
10/31MC MINING : Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2019
PU
10/23MC MINING : Despatch of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
10/01MC MINING : Audited financial results for the year ended 30 june 2019
AQ
09/30MC MINING LIMITED : Annual results
CO
07/31MC MINING LIMITED : - Makhado phase 1 coal off-takes and debt funding secured
AQ
07/30MC MINING LTD : 4th quarter results
CO
07/15MC MINING : Carnarvon Petroleum Limited - Debt funding secured for phase 1 of th..
AQ
06/24MC MINING LIMITED : - Cooperation agreement signed with Haohua Energy Internatio..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 32,4 M
EBIT 2020 -10,1 M
Net income 2020 -3,98 M
Finance 2020 1,76 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 77,5 M
Chart MC MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MC Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,55  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Hugh Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bernard Robert Pryor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brenda Berlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter George Cordin Independent Non-Executive Director
Khomotso Brian Mosehla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MC MINING LIMITED-21.43%53
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.15%49 676
GLENCORE-13.44%43 240
COAL INDIA-10.70%18 716
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED13.44%12 005
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.90%8 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group