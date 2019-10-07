Log in
MCBRIDE PLC

(MCB)
10/04 11:35:26 am
55.2 GBp   +2.41%
McBride : Appointment of Chairman Elect

10/07/2019 | 02:32am EDT

7 October 2019

McBride plc

Appointment of Chairman Elect

McBride plc, the leading European manufacturer and supplier of Contract Manufactured and Private Label products for the domestic Household and professional cleaning/hygiene markets, today announces the following Board appointment.

Further to the announcement on 4 October2019 of John Coleman's decision to step down as a director and Chairman following the AGM on 22 October 2019, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Nodland as Chairman Elect with immediate effect. Jeff, who joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in June 2019, will work closely with John to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities and will formally succeed as Chairman following the AGM.

Jeff has extensive experience in consumer chemicals manufacturing businesses including both private label and contract manufacturing activities. He was most recently President and CEO of KIK Custom Products, one of North America's largest independent manufacturers of consumer packaged goods, where between February 2008 and January 2019 he led the turnaround and growth of the business both organically and via acquisition. Previously, Jeff held senior positions at speciality chemical businesses including Hexion Speciality Chemicals Inc., McWhorter Technologies and The Valspar Corporation, with responsibility for activities at a number of speciality chemical plants in western and central Europe, including the UK, Belgium, Italy and Germany. Jeff is currently an independent [non-executive] director of EcoSynthetix, a developer and manufacturer of bio-based polymers for the wood composite and paper industry, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and a board member of Augsburg University, Minneapolis. He is a US citizen.

Jeff Nodland, Chairman Elect, commented:

'I am honoured to take the role of Non-Executive Chairman of McBride . The Company has a rich history of manufacturing excellent products for the European retail market. We are excited about the Group's future prospects and I look forward to working with a talented leadership team and our dedicated employees.'

Enquiries to:

McBride plc

Chris Smith, Interim Chief Executive

0161 203 7575

FTI Consulting

Ed Bridges, Nick Hasell

020 3727 1017

Disclaimer

Mcbride plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:31:08 UTC
