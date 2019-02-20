McBride : forecasts 10-15 percent fall in 2019 profit, shares plunge

The company, which makes laundry and cleaning brands including Surcare, Limelite kitchen and Clean 'n Fresh, said it expects overall raw material pricing to improve in the second half, but not to the extent anticipated in early January.

McBride, which expects sales to grow in the full year ending around June 2019, also flagged higher-than-expected distribution costs as logistics capacity shortfalls and internal service gaps drove up market rates.

Shares of the company were down at 99.6 pence in light early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

