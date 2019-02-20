Log in
MCBRIDE PLC

(MCB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/20 03:50:10 am
91 GBp   -30.00%
McBride : forecasts 10-15 percent fall in 2019 profit, shares plunge

02/20/2019 | 03:28am EST

(Reuters) - McBride Plc's shares fell more than 23 percent after the cleaning products maker forecast full-year adjusted pretax profit to be about 10-15 percent lower than last year, as it struggles to cut raw material and logistics costs.

The company, which makes laundry and cleaning brands including Surcare, Limelite kitchen and Clean 'n Fresh, said it expects overall raw material pricing to improve in the second half, but not to the extent anticipated in early January.

McBride, which expects sales to grow in the full year ending around June 2019, also flagged higher-than-expected distribution costs as logistics capacity shortfalls and internal service gaps drove up market rates.

Shares of the company were down at 99.6 pence in light early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 737 M
EBIT 2019 42,4 M
Net income 2019 25,1 M
Debt 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
P/E ratio 2020 8,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 238 M
Technical analysis trends MCBRIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,68  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rik Jean Pierre Dora de Vos Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Coleman Chairman
Christopher Ian Charles Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mattias Kreysel Chief Research & Development Officer
Sandra Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
MCBRIDE PLC4.00%310
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%26 707
THE CLOROX COMPANY1.39%19 995
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO-1.22%15 995
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD22.79%6 579
LION CORP-0.67%5 992
