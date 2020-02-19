Log in
02/19 05:19:17 am
157.95 GBp   +1.12%
05:09aMCCARTHY & STONE : Annual Financial Report
PU
01/29UK stocks cling to gains; oil majors underperform
RE
01/15MCCARTHY & STONE : Director Declaration
PU
McCarthy & Stone : Annual Financial Report

02/19/2020 | 05:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Annual Financial Report
Released 10:03 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4630D
McCarthy & Stone PLC
19 February 2020

19 February 2020

McCarthy & Stone plc (the Company)

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Further to the Company's announcement on 28 January 2020 of its full year results to 31 October 2019, the FY19 Annual Report has today been sent to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting, which will be held at 10.00 am on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at Queens Hotel, Meyrick Road, Bournemouth, BH1 3DL.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R copies of the Annual Report, the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Annual Report and the Notice of Meeting will also be available to download from the Company's website at www.mccarthyandstonegroup.co.uk and hard copies can be requested from the registered office, Fourth Floor, 100 Holdenhurst Road, Bournemouth, Dorset BH8 8AQ.

For further information please contact:

Scott Brooker

Deputy Company Secretary

Telephone: 01202 362315

The appendix to this announcement (Appendix) is a supplement to Company's announcement on 28 January 2020 of its annual financial results to 31 October 2019 (the Results Announcement). It contains the information required to be communicated in unedited full text pursuant to DTR 6.3.5 that is in addition to the information communicated in the Results Announcement. The Appendix should be read together with the Results Announcement.

Appendix

Each Director confirms that, to the best of his or her knowledge:

a) the Group and Company financial statements in this Annual Report, which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and of the Group taken as a whole; and

b) the Annual Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the Group taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties they face.

This responsibility statement was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 January 2020 and is signed on its behalf by:

John Tonkiss Rowan Baker

Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

27 January 2020 27 January 2020

- Ends -


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ACSSFFFSUESSESE
Annual Financial Report - RNS

Disclaimer

McCarthy & Stone plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 10:07:05 UTC
