MCCARTHY & STONE PLC

(MCS)
McCarthy & Stone : Appeal Launched By Stony Stratford Retirees To Complete Their Community

07/08/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

08 July 2019

Homeowners at McCarthy and Stone's Elizabeth House Retirement Living Plus development in Stony Stratford have launched an appeal to find 'the missing pieces in its puzzle' to complete their vibrant new community.

With only two apartments remaining at Elizabeth House, retirees are being urged to make the most of their last chance to come forward and join the fantastic set-up at the development on St Giles Mews, where a mixture of couples and single homeowners currently live.

Elizabeth House has been carefully designed to offer high quality privately-owned apartments, exclusively for those aged 70 and over. The remaining one bedroom apartments are priced from £305,000, and each feature a spacious living area, fully kitted kitchen, shower room, walk-in wardrobe and underfloor heating.

Simon Pendlebury, Regional Sales and Marketing Director at McCarthy and Stone North London, said: 'I would encourage anyone who is considering downsizing to Stony Stratford to take advantage of their final opportunity to visit last two remaining apartments at the development and see for themselves the lifestyle on offer.

'We really do have a great sense of community spirit here at Elizabeth House, with a packed programme of social events and activities which help to bring everyone together. There is always a warm welcome awaiting our neighbours.'

Homeowner, Mrs Clark said: 'I can honestly say that moving to Elizabeth House has completely changed my life - I've made fantastic new friends and I haven't once felt lonely since moving in. Everyone at the development has been so warm and welcoming, and there's always someone to chat to in the homeowners' lounge with a coffee.'

Elizabeth House features its very own restaurant serving freshly prepared meals daily, a homeowners' lounge which is ideal for socialising with friends, landscaped gardens in which to relax, and a convenient guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay.

Designed to provide complete peace-of-mind, there is an Estates team on hand around the clock, along with a security entrance system and 24-hour emergency call points. Domestic and personalised care packages can be tailored to suit individuals.

Located in the picturesque market town of Stony Stratford, homeowners at the Elizabeth House can enjoy easy access to a broad range of shops, essential amenities and Ouse Valley Park.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 14 years' running. McCarthy and Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade, which is every year the awards have been run.

For more information about the two remaining apartments at Elizabeth House, please call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.

Disclaimer

McCarthy & Stone plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:02:05 UTC
