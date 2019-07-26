McCarthy & Stone : Directorate Change

McCarthy & Stone plc today announces that Mike Parsons will step down as an Independent Non-Executive Director fro m th e Boar d and as a member of the Remuneration, Nomination and Risk & Audit Committees of the Board with effect from 31 October 2019.

Mike Parsons commented: 'My increasing external commitments mean it is no longer possible for me to devote sufficient time to the Company, so I have taken the decision to step down. It has been a pleasure being a Non-Executive Director of the Group for the last six years and I have greatly enjoyed working with this experienced, talented and supportive Board in a time of considerable challenge in the sector. I wish the Company and the Board success in the future'.

