McCarthy & Stone : Holding(s) in Company - Correction
0
09/19/2018 | 06:48pm CEST
Correcting TR-1: Notification of major holdings
The Company has received an update to the original TR-1 notification released by the Company on 19 September 2018 at 15:44 to correct an error in respect of the type of financial instrument listed in the Annexure. There has been no change to the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. The updated and correct TR-1 is set out below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
McCarthy & Stone plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
Name
Goldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London
EC4A 2BB, UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
14/09/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
18/09/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
1.92%
6.83%
8.75%
537,329,434
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
1.96%
6.83%
8.79%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYNVD082
10,342,393
1.92%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
10,342,393
1.92%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
164,969
0.03%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
164,969
0.03%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Refer to the Annexure
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
36,529,897
6.80%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs
International
6.80%
6.98%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs Group Holdings (U.K.) Limited
ELQ Investors VIII LTD
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact:
gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
18/09/2018
Annexure
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/Conversion periodxi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
15-Nov-2018
Cash
14,839,189
2.76%
Swap
30-Aug-2019
Cash
9,826,262
1.83%
Swap
5-Oct-2018
Cash
7,611,076
1.42%
Swap
19-Aug-2019
Cash
1,087,834
0.20%
Swap
17-Jul-2019
Cash
638,825
0.12%
CFD
24-Sep-2027
Cash
616,367
0.11%
CFD
27-Feb-2023
Cash
475,115
0.09%
Swap
19-Aug-2019
Cash
329,146
0.06%
CFD
12-Aug-2021
Cash
227,398
0.04%
CFD
27-Feb-2023
Cash
195,446
0.04%
CFD
21-Jul-2028
Cash
178,832
0.03%
CFD
27-Feb-2023
Cash
144,217
0.03%
Swap
20-Aug-2019
Cash
90,300
0.02%
CFD
19-Jan-2028
Cash
84,143
0.02%
CFD
28-Apr-2028
Cash
65,557
0.01%
CFD
18-Jun-2027
Cash
39,380
0.01%
CFD
21-Jul-2028
Cash
37,431
0.01%
CFD
16-Jun-2028
Cash
23,200
0.004%
CFD
21-Jul-2027
Cash
20,079
0.004%
CFD
18-Sep-2028
Cash
100
0.00002%
Total Number of Voting rights and percentage of voting rights
36,529,897
6.80%
Additional information: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
