Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  McCarthy & Stone PLC    MCS   GB00BYNVD082

MCCARTHY & STONE PLC (MCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/19 05:30:00 pm
129.95 GBp   +3.79%
06:48pMCCARTHY & STON : Holding(s) in Company - Correction
PU
09/06MCCARTHY & STON : Sheltered housing builder McCarthy & Stone trims p..
RE
09/06MCCARTHY & STON : Full Year 2018 Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

McCarthy & Stone : Holding(s) in Company - Correction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

Correcting TR-1: Notification of major holdings

The Company has received an update to the original TR-1 notification released by the Company on 19 September 2018 at 15:44 to correct an error in respect of the type of financial instrument listed in the Annexure. There has been no change to the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. The updated and correct TR-1 is set out below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

McCarthy & Stone plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,

Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

Goldman Sachs International

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London

EC4A 2BB, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

14/09/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18/09/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.92%

6.83%

8.75%

537,329,434

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

1.96%

6.83%

8.79%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BYNVD082

10,342,393

1.92%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,342,393

1.92%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open

164,969

0.03%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

164,969

0.03%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Refer to the Annexure

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

36,529,897

6.80%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

Goldman Sachs

International

6.80%

6.98%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

Goldman Sachs Group Holdings (U.K.) Limited

ELQ Investors VIII LTD

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:

gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

18/09/2018

Annexure

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/Conversion periodxi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

15-Nov-2018

Cash

14,839,189

2.76%

Swap

30-Aug-2019

Cash

9,826,262

1.83%

Swap

5-Oct-2018

Cash

7,611,076

1.42%

Swap

19-Aug-2019

Cash

1,087,834

0.20%

Swap

17-Jul-2019

Cash

638,825

0.12%

CFD

24-Sep-2027

Cash

616,367

0.11%

CFD

27-Feb-2023

Cash

475,115

0.09%

Swap

19-Aug-2019

Cash

329,146

0.06%

CFD

12-Aug-2021

Cash

227,398

0.04%

CFD

27-Feb-2023

Cash

195,446

0.04%

CFD

21-Jul-2028

Cash

178,832

0.03%

CFD

27-Feb-2023

Cash

144,217

0.03%

Swap

20-Aug-2019

Cash

90,300

0.02%

CFD

19-Jan-2028

Cash

84,143

0.02%

CFD

28-Apr-2028

Cash

65,557

0.01%

CFD

18-Jun-2027

Cash

39,380

0.01%

CFD

21-Jul-2028

Cash

37,431

0.01%

CFD

16-Jun-2028

Cash

23,200

0.004%

CFD

21-Jul-2027

Cash

20,079

0.004%

CFD

18-Sep-2028

Cash

100

0.00002%

Total Number of Voting rights and percentage of voting rights

36,529,897

6.80%

Additional information: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

Disclaimer

McCarthy & Stone plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 16:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCCARTHY & STONE PLC
06:48pMCCARTHY & STONE : Holding(s) in Company - Correction
PU
09/06MCCARTHY & STONE : Sheltered housing builder McCarthy & Stone trims profit outlo..
RE
09/06MCCARTHY & STONE : Full Year 2018 Trading Update
PU
08/31MCCARTHY & STONE : Paul homes in on £200 prize
AQ
08/24FROM WORLD TRAVELLER TO HOME BIRD : Former professional dancer relaxes in style ..
PU
08/23MCCARTHY & STONE : Walton-on-Thames club bowled over by McCarthy & Stone donatio..
PU
08/17MCCARTHY & STONE : Over-65s can free up homes
AQ
08/14MCCARTHY & STONE : Builder in court over £4m damage to new homes
AQ
08/14MCCARTHY & STONE : Digger ‘ripped up homes’
AQ
08/14MCCARTHY & STONE : Elderly hold the key to unlocking housing crisis
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 674 M
EBIT 2018 76,2 M
Net income 2018 62,2 M
Finance 2018 14,1 M
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 11,10
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 673 M
Chart MCCARTHY & STONE PLC
Duration : Period :
McCarthy & Stone PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCCARTHY & STONE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,19  GBP
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Tonkiss Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Paul John Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Clare Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frank E. Nelson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Dennis Parsons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCARTHY & STONE PLC-20.66%898
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-26.11%19 383
LENNAR CORPORATION-18.07%16 482
D.R. HORTON-16.70%16 040
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-17.14%10 309
PERSIMMON-12.89%9 903
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.