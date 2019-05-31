McCarthy & Stone : Last Chance To Enjoy The Benefits of Retirement Living in Goldaming

31 May 2019

McCarthy and Stoneis celebrating the success of its Caesars Place Retirement Living development on Ockford Road in Godalming where just one apartment is now remaining.

Aimed exclusively at those over the age of 60, Caesars Place has proven popular with local retirees who are keen to explore the many benefits of downsizing and wish to enjoy their retirement years to the full. As such the development is now almost fully sold, and time is running out for those who want to join the new McCarthy and Stone community.

The final remaining apartment is two-bedroom design, currently priced at £500,000 with a car parking space included.

Kevin Sims, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone South East, said: 'Retirement Living developments such as Caesars Place are carefully designed to provide the very best in independent living within a safe and secure environment, with the opportunity to benefit from companionship when desired, as well as privacy when needed.

'Since we first opened the doors to the development, Caesars Place has been a real success story. Each individual apartment has been designed to enable discerning retirees to downsize without comprise, and Godalming is the perfect retirement location, with something to offer all homeowners. I would urge anyone interested in moving to Caesars Place to act without delay to secure their stake in this popular development.'

Surrey retirees Stuart (68) and Shirley Trickett (64) moved to Caesars Place last year, attracted by the opportunity to reap the benefits of age-exclusive Retirement Living.

Shirley said: 'We have always had a very active social life; and we both wanted the freedom to devote even more energy to the things we wanted to in our retirement years- rather than having to worry about spending time maintaining our home. When we saw the lifestyle on offer at Caesars Place, we instantly fell in love with it.'

Homeowners at development Caesars Place can make the most of the beautiful landscaped gardens, knowing all the maintenance is taken care of by McCarthy and Stone's expert team. They can also feel secure in the knowledge that the House Manager is on hand to provide any help or support should they need it; and that friends and family can stay over whenever they choose in the development's comfortable guest suite.

The development features a rooftop terrace with views over the area; and has direct access to the bustling high street surrounded by an array of boutiques, cafes and shops. With Caesars Place closely situated to Godalming High Street and train station, homeowners benefit from easy access to all essential amenities and excellent transport links to Guildford, London Waterloo and Portsmouth.

McCarthy and Stone's nearby Retirement Living Plus development in Guildford, The Clockhouse, has only three apartments remaining. Exclusively designed for people aged 70 and over, The Clockhouse provides everything homeowners could want for a relaxing retirement. Prices currently start from £402,000 for the remaining one bedroom apartments.

For more information about Retirement Living in Godalming or Retirement Living Plus in Guildford, please call 0800 201 4743 or go to www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.