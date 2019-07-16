McCarthy & Stone : Mark Prisk MP Supports Better Housing Options For Older People in Hertford

16 July 2019

Mark Prisk, MP for Hertford & Stortford, paid a visit to Isabella House and Edward House, McCarthy and Stone's Retirement Living and Retirement Living Plus developments, located on Hale Road and Pegs Lane in Hertford.

The MP was welcomed by McCarthy and Stone's Estates Manager, Gladys Ikwuagwu, and Director of Communications, Paul Teverson. Mr Prisk was introduced to staff and homeowners at the developments, before being given a tour of the apartments and shared spaces, including the homeowners' lounge, bistro restaurant and landscaped gardens.

Gladys explained McCarthy and Stone's commitment to creating retirement communities that enrich the quality of life of older people and their families, and to meeting the needs of the UK's rapidly ageing population.

Edward House is exclusively designed for those aged 70 and over, and features a collection of 57 stylish one and two bedroom privately-owned Retirement Living Plus apartments. Isabella House comprises a selection of 24 one and two bedroom Retirement Living apartments, designed for people aged 60 and over.

Mark Prisk MP said: 'It was a real pleasure to visit Isabella House and Edward House to meet the McCarthy and Stone team and homeowners, and to hear first-hand how those who have made the move to the development are now living healthier and happier lives. Developments such as these are a great asset to Hertford. They help people get the most out of their retirement, and they provide greater housing choice for individuals who are looking to downsize and who would benefit from having additional support on hand as well as increased security.''

Gladys Ikwuagwu, Edward House Estates Manager, said: 'We were very pleased to welcome Mark Prisk MP to Isabella House and Edward House. We are all very proud of the community which has formed here, and it was a pleasure to invite Mr Prisk to see this for himself.

'Retirement Living Plus developments such as Edward House are more than just bricks and mortar. They help retirees retain their independence in the form of home ownership, while still having the reassurance of a range of tailored support services should they need it or in the future.

'By creating retirement communities that meet our customers' evolving needs, we not only help older people to live their retirement years to the full, we are also helping to free-up the housing chain, creating more opportunities for younger families and first time buyers to join or move up the housing ladder.'

McCarthy and Stone's Retirement Living Plus developments offer the over 70s the opportunity to maintain an independent lifestyle, while having access to tailored domestic and personal assistance packages to help them manage their day-to-day lives, which can be tailored to provide varying levels of support according to individual needs.

Edward House features a Homeowners' Lounge complete with Wi-Fi, which is ideal for socialising with new-found friends; an on-site restaurant which provides freshly cooked meals; a guest suite for when homeowners have visitors to stay; a specially-designed function room that can be hired out for special occasions and beautifully maintained gardens. Gladys takes care of the daily running of the development, while secure entry systems and 24-hour emergency call points provide added peace-of-mind.

Providing an extra touch of luxury, homeowners at Edward House can enjoy some pampering time as the development offers its very own wellness suite, where local beauticians and therapists will be available by appointment to offer a range of treatments. Isabella House features a shared lounge, perfect for socialising with new neighbours and beautiful landscaped gardens with all the maintenance is taken care of. They can also feel secure in the knowledge that the House Manager is on hand to provide any help or support should they need it.

Prices at Isabella House and Edward House currently start from £299,950 for a one-bedroom apartment, and from £399,950 for a two-bedroom apartment.

More than 90 per cent of customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the maximum Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 14 years' running. It is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade for 14 years, which is every year since the awards have been running.

For further information about Retirement Living Plus in Hertford, please call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.