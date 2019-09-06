Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  McCarthy & Stone PLC    MCS   GB00BYNVD082

MCCARTHY & STONE PLC

(MCS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McCarthy & Stone : New retirement living complex launched in Purbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:17am EDT

06 September 2019

Last week saw the sparkling opening of McCarthy and Stone 's Shilling Place Retirement Living development on Stakes Road in Purbrook.

The McCarthy and Stone team at the development were joined by Purbrook retirees and their relatives for an open day to celebrate the latest milestone at Shilling Place. More than 25 local people turned out for the event, where live entertainment was provided by local jazz band, the Hip Cats.

A professionally-styled two-bedroom show apartment at Shilling Place were also unveiled on the day, and guests took the opportunity to take a closer look at the layout and specification of the apartments. Visitors were also invited to spend time in the homeowners' lounge and to walk around the landscaped gardens, to get a feel for the low maintenance lifestyle they could enjoy at the development.

Ciara Hilley, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy and Stone, said: 'It was fantastic to mark this latest milestone at Shilling Place. We are all incredibly proud of the development and we were delighted to be able to unveil the impressive show complex to Purbrook retirees - the feedback has been very positive indeed.

'We are committed to delivering an exceptional lifestyle here in Purbrook. As such, our Retirement Living development has a beautiful setting with landscaped gardens and luxuriously-appointed accommodation. With the maintenance of all external and communal areas taken care of, future homeowners can look forward to spending more time enjoying their retirement with family and friends.'

Comprising of 46 one and two bedroom apartments, exclusively designed for people aged 60 and over, Shilling Place provides everything homeowners could want for a relaxing retirement.

The development features a homeowners' lounge, ideal for socialising with friends, landscaped gardens, and a convenient guest suite should homeowners have friends or family to stay. Additional benefits include an experienced House Manager who oversees the day to day running of the development and 24-hour emergency call systems for added peace-of-mind.

Shilling Place is less than a mile from Waterlooville town centre and within close proximity of Portsmouth, offering all the charm of the village with the convenience of a central location. The development is located close to a variety of supermarkets, shops, pubs and restaurants.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 14 years' running. McCarthy and Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade for 14 consecutive years, which is every year the awards have been run.

Those interested in Retirement Living at Shilling Place in Purbrook are invited to call 0800 201 4811 or visit the Shilling Place webpage.

Disclaimer

McCarthy & Stone plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCCARTHY & STONE PLC
04:17aMCCARTHY & STONE : New retirement living complex launched in Purbrook
PU
09/03MCCARTHY & STONE : Support for Saint Catherine's Hospice
PU
09/03MCCARTHY & STONE : Retirement Development in Bingley Honours Local Lock Keeper
PU
09/02MCCARTHY & STONE : Strictly Stars Neil And Katya Take to The Dancefloor with Vir..
PU
08/30MCCARTHY & STONE : It's ‘Wine-O-Clock' For Marlborough Couple Thanks To Gi..
PU
08/27MCCARTHY & STONE : Worthing Site Managers Secure National Pride in Job Awards
PU
08/27MCCARTHY & STONE : Locals in Shirley Invited to Name New McCarthy & Stone Develo..
PU
08/27MCCARTHY & STONE : Mayor of Worthing Officially Opens McCarthy & Stone's Develop..
PU
08/27MCCARTHY & STONE : Crowthorne Retirees Enjoy an Afternoon of Pimms on the Patio ..
PU
08/27MCCARTHY & STONE : Monty Don Officially Opens New McCarthy and Stone Development..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 715 M
EBIT 2019 67,1 M
Net income 2019 45,0 M
Finance 2019 65,6 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 733 M
Chart MCCARTHY & STONE PLC
Duration : Period :
McCarthy & Stone PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCCARTHY & STONE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 136,63  GBp
Last Close Price 136,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Tonkiss Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul John Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Clare Baker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frank E. Nelson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Dennis Parsons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCARTHY & STONE PLC-1.59%905
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-1.58%20 762
D.R. HORTON44.14%18 676
LENNAR CORPORATION32.80%16 339
NVR, INC.47.13%13 418
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD19.44%12 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group