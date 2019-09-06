McCarthy & Stone : New retirement living complex launched in Purbrook

06 September 2019

Last week saw the sparkling opening of McCarthy and Stone 's Shilling Place Retirement Living development on Stakes Road in Purbrook.

The McCarthy and Stone team at the development were joined by Purbrook retirees and their relatives for an open day to celebrate the latest milestone at Shilling Place. More than 25 local people turned out for the event, where live entertainment was provided by local jazz band, the Hip Cats.

A professionally-styled two-bedroom show apartment at Shilling Place were also unveiled on the day, and guests took the opportunity to take a closer look at the layout and specification of the apartments. Visitors were also invited to spend time in the homeowners' lounge and to walk around the landscaped gardens, to get a feel for the low maintenance lifestyle they could enjoy at the development.

Ciara Hilley, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy and Stone, said: 'It was fantastic to mark this latest milestone at Shilling Place. We are all incredibly proud of the development and we were delighted to be able to unveil the impressive show complex to Purbrook retirees - the feedback has been very positive indeed.

'We are committed to delivering an exceptional lifestyle here in Purbrook. As such, our Retirement Living development has a beautiful setting with landscaped gardens and luxuriously-appointed accommodation. With the maintenance of all external and communal areas taken care of, future homeowners can look forward to spending more time enjoying their retirement with family and friends.'

Comprising of 46 one and two bedroom apartments, exclusively designed for people aged 60 and over, Shilling Place provides everything homeowners could want for a relaxing retirement.

The development features a homeowners' lounge, ideal for socialising with friends, landscaped gardens, and a convenient guest suite should homeowners have friends or family to stay. Additional benefits include an experienced House Manager who oversees the day to day running of the development and 24-hour emergency call systems for added peace-of-mind.

Shilling Place is less than a mile from Waterlooville town centre and within close proximity of Portsmouth, offering all the charm of the village with the convenience of a central location. The development is located close to a variety of supermarkets, shops, pubs and restaurants.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 14 years' running. McCarthy and Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade for 14 consecutive years, which is every year the awards have been run.

Those interested in Retirement Living at Shilling Place in Purbrook are invited to call 0800 201 4811 or visit the Shilling Place webpage.