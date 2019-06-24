Log in
MCCARTHY & STONE PLC

(MCS)
McCarthy & Stone : Poulton's First Railway Station Celebrated With Blue Plaque At McCarthy & Stone's Crocus Court

06/24/2019

24 June 2019

Retirees in Poulton-Le-Fylde were joined by the Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Ann Turner, and members from the Poulton Historic Society and the Rotary Club of Poulton, to unveil a Blue Plaque at McCarthy and Stone's Crocus Court Retirement Living Plus development on Station Road, celebrating Poulton's first railway station.

The station was built on the site of Crocus Court, opening in 1840. It was largely the influenced by Sir Peter Hesketh Fleetwood who owned the manor of Rossall. Encouraged by the development of seaside resorts on the south coast and by the inauguration of the Liverpool to Manchester railway in 1830, Sir Peter resolved to build a new seaside town on his own land.

Crucial to the success of his new town, Fleetwood, was the construction of a railway to connect it to Preston and the wider world. The new railway passed to the north east of Poulton, with a station located at the junction of Breck Road and Station Road. A branch line to the developing seaside resort of Blackpool was added in 1846. The railway was pivotal to helping bring prosperity to Poulton and the surrounding areas.

Jane Sandiford, Sales Consultant at Crocus Court who helped organise the event, said: 'McCarthy and Stone developments always try to embed themselves with the local community, and having the development located at the site of Poulton's first railway station, we thought it was important to honour the location which had a significant impact on the town and its local economy. We would like to thank Councillor Ann Turner and the Poulton Historical Society for attending and unveiling the plaque, it was a fantastic day to celebrate the town's heritage.'

Lynda Wright, a representative of Poulton Historical Society, added: 'Poulton's first railway station was vital in providing goods and bringing people to the town, and keeping it connected to the surrounding areas. Whilst we welcome the coming of the new, it is also appropriate to remember and commemorate what came before. Thank you to McCarthy and Stone, to Poulton-le-Fylde Rotary Club and Councillor Ann Turner for their support in making this possible.'

McCarthy and Stone's Retirement Living Plus developments offer retirees the opportunity to maintain an independent lifestyle, while also having access to tailored domestic and personal assistance packages to help them manage their day-to-day lives - and with an on-site bistro providing freshly cooked meals.

Exclusively designed for those aged 70 and over, Crocus Court features a collection of 50 luxurious one and two bedroom apartments, with only 12 apartment still available. One bed prices currently start from £179,999 and two bed prices from £240,000.

The development includes a stylish homeowners' lounge, ideal for socialising; beautifully landscaped gardens in which to relax; and a guest suite, which provides a comfortable stay for visiting family and friends. A dedicated Estates Manager takes care of the day-to-day running of the development; while a 24-hour emergency call system provide added peace-of-mind.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 14 years' running. McCarthy and Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade for 14 years, which is every year the awards have been run.

For more information about Crocus Court and Retirement Living Plus options, call 0800 201 4741 or

McCarthy & Stone plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 12:39:01 UTC
EPS Revisions
