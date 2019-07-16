Log in
McCarthy & Stone : Retirement Living Revealed At New Purbrook Show Complex Opening

07/16/2019 | 11:29am EDT

16 July 2019

Purbrook retirees joined in the celebrations at the new Shilling Place Retirement Living development on Stakes Road when McCarthy and Stone revealed its much-anticipated show apartments last week.

Comprising 46 one and two-bedroom privately-owned apartments exclusively for the over 60s, Shilling Place is currently approaching completion, and the first homeowners are expected to move in to the new retirement community in the summer.

Visitors to the show complex opening event were among the first to look around the show apartments at the development. There was also an opportunity to talk to the McCarthy and Stone team about the benefits of Retirement Living as a downsizing option, whilst enjoying a glass of fizz.

Ciara Hilley, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy and Stone, said: 'We have experienced high levels of interest in our Purbrook development since construction first got underway and, with apartments now available to buy off-plan, it is great that we can welcome local people along to Shilling Place so they can walk around the show complex and get a feel for the design and specification of the properties.

'All those who missed the event but would like to take a closer look at the development are invited to make an appointment to visit at their convenience and to find out more about what Retirement Living has to offer Purbrook retirees, including why it is an excellent solution for older people who are looking to enjoy an independent retirement.'

Shilling Place will feature a shared lounge, which will be perfect for socialising with new neighbours. Homeowners can make the most of beautiful landscaped gardens knowing all the maintenance is taken care of; and many properties also include patios or balconies, so homeowners can enjoy the outdoors from their own apartment. A hotel-style guest suite will be available for visiting family and friends. A House Manager takes care of the day-to-day running of Shilling Place, while a secure entry system and 24 hour emergency call system provided added peace-of-mind.

Prices at Shilling Place currently start from £199,950 for a one bedroom apartment and from £290,000 for a two bedroom apartment.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 14 years' running. McCarthy and Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade for 14 consecutive years, which is every year the awards have been run.

Those interested in Retirement Living at Shilling Place in Purbrook are invited to call 0800 310 0383 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/.

Disclaimer

McCarthy & Stone plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 15:29:01 UTC
