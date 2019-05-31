McCarthy & Stone : Seeks Charity to Support in Walton-on-Thames

31 May 2019

McCarthy and Stone, the housebuilder behind the Edward Place Retirement Living Plus development on Churchfield Road in Walton-on-Thames has launched a search for a local charity to support in Walton-on-Thames and the surrounding areas.

Exclusively for those aged 70 and over, McCarthy and Stone's Retirement Living Plus developments offers retirees the opportunity to maintain an independent lifestyle while having access to tailored domestic and personal assistance packages to help them manage their day-to-day lives - and with an on-site restaurant providing freshly cooked meals.

Following McCarthy and Stone's appeal for a charity to support, Local groups and good causes are urged to get in touch by emailing requests to mccarthyandstone@mccann.com by midnight on Monday 17th June. Please mark your emails 'Walton-on-Thames Community Appeal' in the subject header.

Kevin Sims, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone South East, commented: 'Our fundamental aim when creating a development is to support and integrate McCarthy and Stone and our future homeowners into the local community. Our developments are created with community in mind, and supporting charities or neighbourhood projects allows us to create a positive legacy.

We look forward to reviewing the applications from groups in Walton-on-Thames, and to further cementing our ties with the area, by supporting worthwhile causes which are making a real difference to local lives.'

Comprising a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments, Edward Place offers Walton-On-Thames retirees the opportunity to downsize and maintain an active, independent lifestyle, surrounded by like-minded individuals.

The development features a club lounge, ideal for socialising with friends, beautifully landscaped gardens in which to relax, and a convenient guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay. An Estates Manager takes care of the smooth day-to-day running of the development; while security entrance systems and 24-hour emergency call points provide added peace-of-mind for homeowners and their families.

Walton-On-Thames features a variety of independent shops, as well as local amenities such as a library and cinema. The village also opens-up access to The Thames and Hampton Court Palace, and there is a convenient route to London.

Prices at Edward Place currently start from £396,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and from £526,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 14 years' running. McCarthy and Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade for 14 years, which is every year the awards have been run.

To find out more information about Edward Place, please call 0800 201 4743 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.