MCCARTHY & STONE PLC

(MCS)
McCarthy & Stone : The Success to a Long and Happy Marriage

05/28/2019

28 May 2019

The success of a long marriage? Good communication, consideration for each other and never going to bed without making up - those are the secrets to a good marriage according to local couple, Mr and Mrs Bowhill, on the eve of their 60th wedding anniversary.

Originally married in 1959, John and Wendy Bowhill couldn't afford a big wedding party, but instead spent the day with friends and family at their local pub. The aunts bought the food, the men played darts and photos were taken by friends on Box Brownies. Sixty years later they celebrated a long and happy marriage together surrounded by their children, Tim and Kelly, grandchild Isaac, friends, family and residents at McCarthy and Stone's Daisy Hill Court in Eaton.

The couple moved there in December after making the decision that their previous home was getting too large to maintain.

John Bowhill comments: 'We had a large house and garden but over time, were finding we couldn't manage the upkeep. After many years in the Royal Navy moving around, we'd made our home in Norfolk and knew we wanted to stay there, so we looked at the various options available. We saw Daisy Hill Court and thought that would do us fine!'

'Since moving in we've personalised the apartment to suit our needs and are very settled and happy there. And life is certainly a lot easier.'

With a 25 year career in the Royal Navy, Mr and Mrs Bowhill moved around a lot. 'Just after we were married, I was sent away for a year. My career in the Royal Navy - and then subsequently in industry as managing director and in non-executive director roles - meant we spent a lot of time away from home; three years living in Australia, time in Hampshire and travelled extensively. Wendy was a great support throughout and I think being away from friends and family meant we only had each other, which made us stronger to this day.'

When asked for tips on a long and happy marriage, Mr Bowhill added: 'Never go to bed without making up, and have consideration for each other. Essentially it's all about good communication - but not too much of it!'

Developed by the UK's leading manager and developer of retirement communities, McCarthy and Stone, Daisy Hill Court is a Retirement Living Plus development designed exclusively for the over 70's. Offering one and two bedroom Retirement Living Plus apartments, the development features a high-quality table service restaurant and a spacious and contemporary homeowners' lounge. So when Mr and Mrs Bowhill decided to host a party to celebrate their wedding anniversary, the development seemed the natural place to do it, surrounded by 80 friends, family and fellow residents.

Situated in the attractive village of Eaton and in close proximity to the wide variety of local amenities and shops in Norwich, Daisy Hill Court features lifts to assist with access, as well as a stunning landscaped gardens and private terraces.

Flexible domestic and personalised support packages are available - which can be tailored to provide varying levels of support according to individual need - ensuring homeowners are able to retain independence in the form of home ownership, yet still have the peace-of-mind that support is on hand. A dedicated Estates Manager also ensures the smooth running of the development, with 24 hour, 365 days a year on-site staffing.

Cheryl Bissett, Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone East Midlands, commented: 'We'd like to congratulate Mr and Mrs Bowhill on their 60th wedding anniversary. It's inspiring to see a couple so happy together, and wish them many more happy years at Daisy Hill Court.'

More than 90 percent of customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the maximum Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 14 years' running. It is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade for 14 years, which is every year since the awards have been running.

Prices at Daisy Hill Court currently start from £238,450 for a one bedroom apartment and from £299,950 for a two bedroom apartment.

Anyone who wishes to find out more about Retirement Living Plus at Daisy Hill Court is invited to contact McCarthy and Stone on 0800 310 0384. Alternatively, please visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/daisyhillcourt.

Disclaimer

McCarthy & Stone plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 08:53:04 UTC
