McCarthy & Stone : Tickets Please! Local Housebuilder Renews Sponsorship of the Villager Community Bus

22 July 2019

McCarthy and Stone, the housebuilder behind the Hawkesbury Place and Watson Place Retirement Living Plus developments in Stow-on-the-Wold and Chipping Norton, has renewed its sponsorship of the Villager Community Bus with a £1,500 donation.

The Villager Community Bus is an established scheduled service operating in parts of Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire. The main routes through the smaller North Cotswolds villages and towns serve the communities for which other means of transport are either difficult or non-existent.

Keith Gowing, Chairman of the Villager Community Bus, comments: 'The bus service has been running since 1982 and provides transport services to small, often isolated Cotswolds villages which have no other transport facilities. As a charity we rely on donations and sponsorship to help cover the costs of the services, and the continued support from McCarthy and Stone will help pay for the running costs of one bus for the year.'

Martin Edwards, Regional Managing Director at McCarthy and Stone West Midlands, comments: 'We are delighted to continue to support the Villager Community Bus for a second consecutive year, not least because it provides a brilliant service that a lot of our homeowners take advantage of. As a company we appreciate that our responsibilities go further than developing quality retirement properties - we also seek to create a positive legacy and make a difference in the communities in which we build.'

McCarthy and Stone's Retirement Living Plus developments offer the over 70s the opportunity to enjoy an independent lifestyle, while having access to tailored domestic and personal assistance packages - and with an on-site restaurant providing freshly prepared meals for those who do not wish to cook in their own apartments.

Hawkesbury Place, on Fosseway in Stow-on-the-Wold, and Watson Place, on Trinity Road in Chipping Norton, both feature a stylish homeowners' lounge which is perfect for socialising with new neighbours. They also have beautiful landscaped gardens and a hotel-style guest suite for when friends and family come to visit. An Estates Manager is on hand to take care of the smooth day-to-day running of each development.

Prices at Hawkesbury Place currently start from £249,950 for a one bedroom apartment and from £335,950 for a two bedroom apartment.

Prices at Watson Place currently start from £254,950 for a one bedroom apartment and from £344,950 for a two-bedroom apartment.

There has never been a better time to make a move to a McCarthy and Stone development. McCarthy and Stone will pay stamp duty on selected new apartments at participating developments for reservations made before 31st August 2019, provided the completion date is no later than 25th of October 2019. For full terms and conditions and a list of participating developments, please visit mccarthyandstone.co.uk/stamp-duty-paid.

Alternatively, for those interested in renting in retirement, McCarthy and Stone will pay one month's rent, inclusive of service charge, on selected new apartments at participating developments for reservations made before 31st August 2019 providing the move in date is no later than 25th October 2019. For full terms and conditions and a list of participating developments, please visit mccarthyandstone.co.uk/one-month-rent-paid.

For more information about McCarthy and Stone in Gloucestershire, please call 0800 201 4741 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.