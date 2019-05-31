McCarthy & Stone : Trio of Summer Open Day Events to get Buyers Moving Across Scotland

31 May 2019

Three of McCarthy and Stone's Retirement Living developments in Scotland, are hosting exclusive Open Day events on Saturday 1 June for visitors to see for themselves just how stylish a move to any one of its impressive developments could be.

Events are taking place in Anstruther, Blairgowrie, and Newton Mearns from 11am-3pm in each location, and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of fizz as they visit the show complex or the range of available apartments, as well as the impressive range of communal facilities in their chosen location.

Marking the move to the warmer summer months, prospective buyers reserving an apartment at any of these events, or by 1 July 2019, who complete by 27 September 2019 will also receive £1,000 worth of travel vouchers - signalling a great time to pop along to one of these events.

Lorraine Paterson, Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone in Scotland, comments: 'Our Open Day events are an ideal opportunity for buyers to view our show complexes and get a taste of what Retirement Living feels like.

'Our aim is to genuinely support buyers every step of the way helping them to make the most of their leisure years here and now, and a visit to one of our events is an ideal way for us to chat prospective buyers through the process, while they can see the stylish interiors they could be calling home.

'Our £1,000 travel offer is an ideal way to take advantage of the peace of mind that owning a McCarthy and Stone apartment gives homeowners, with the chance to lock up and leave and enjoy a trip on us. This offer is available alongside other incentives that we offer, and I would encourage buyers to pop into one of our Open Days to find out more about how we can help them move.'

McCarthy and Stone's Retirement Living developments are designed to offer homeowners the very best in independent living within a safe and secure environment, with the opportunity to benefit from companionship when they want it and privacy and assistance when they need it.

For more information about the Open House events or to make an appointment call 0800 201 4740 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.