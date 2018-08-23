McCarthy & Stone : Walton-on-Thames club bowled over by McCarthy & Stone donation

23 August 2018

McCarthy and Stone, the housebuilder behind the new Edward Place Retirement Living Plus development on Churchfield Road, has given Walton-on-Thames Bowling Club, a welcome boost with a £250 donation.

Based at Elm Grove Recreation Ground, Walton-on-Thames Bowling Club welcomes members all ages to play bowls in a friendly environment. Founded in 1922, the club has more than 80 active players and it prides itself on welcoming those from any skill level or background to play bowls. It offers comprehensive coaching programmes for both new and experienced players wishing to brush up on their skills; and many members participate in mixed friendly matches against other clubs, as well as in Surrey County competitions and tournaments.

McCarthy and Stone's Customer Relationship Manager, Jackie Spencer-Cavell, presented Tony Banks, Club Secretary, and Nuala Middleton Club Member, of Walton-on-Thames Bowling Club with a cheque for £250, which will go towards maintaining the club's grounds.

Tony Banks said: 'We are very grateful to McCarthy and Stone for its generous donation, particularly as this kind of financial assistance is hugely important to us to continue with ongoing tournaments and challenges. As a club that has been open since 1922, we value our place within the Walton community, and support from local businesses plays an important part in securing our future.'

McCarthy and Stone's Customer Relationship Manager, Jackie Spencer-Cavell, added: 'As a company, we appreciate our responsibilities go further than building quality retirement apartments, and we also seek to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build.

'Walton-on-Thames Bowling Club recognises the importance of participating in sporting and social activities, and fostering companionship across the generations, so it was an absolute pleasure to present this donation. The team at McCarthy and Stone's Edward Place development wishes Tony and the team every success with their ongoing commitment to bringing bowls into the lives of people of all ages.'

Comprising a selection of 51 one and two-bedroom Retirement Living Plus apartments, exclusively designed for people aged 70 and over, Edward Place will provide everything homeowners could want for a relaxing retirement. All those who make the development their home will be able to enjoy an active, independent lifestyle, with the opportunity to benefit from companionship when desired and privacy when needed. Apartments will soon be available to reserve off-plan with first occupations expected in winter 2018.

Homeowners will be able to make most of the beautiful landscaped gardens, knowing all the maintenance is taken care of. They will also feel secure in the knowledge that a qualified team is on hand to provide any help or support should they need it; and that friends and family can stay over whenever they choose in the development's comfortable guest suite. A fully equipped bistro-style restaurant will provide freshly prepared meals daily if homeowners don't wish to cook in their apartments; and 24-hour emergency call points will be in place for added peace of mind for both homeowners and their families.

Walton-On-Thames features a variety of independent shops, as well as local amenities such as a library and theatre. The village also opens up access to the Thames and Hampton Court Palace, and there is a convenient route to London.

More than 90% of customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the maximum Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders' Federation for 13 years' running. It is the only UK house builder of any size or type to achieve a Five Star award during every year of the HBF's awards.

To find out more about Retirement Living Plus in Walton-On-Thames, please contact McCarthy and Stone on 0800 201 4811 or click here.

For more information about Walton-on-Thames Bowling Club, please visit http://www.waltonbowlingclub.org.uk/.