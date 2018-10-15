Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  McClatchy Co    MNI

MCCLATCHY CO (MNI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

McClatchy : President and CEO Craig Forman Describes Independent Press as Patriotic Not Political

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

SEWANEE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a speech today to students at University of the South, McClatchy President and CEO Craig Formancriticized the term 'fake news' and championed the importance of local news. He also described a free press as one that shines light in dark corners and sometimes makes people uncomfortable.

He also urged students to vote, 'The job of holding the powerful to account is hardly the media's responsibility alone. It's yours, too.'

'What these reporters do matters,' said Forman, a leading advocate for local journalism as well as a former newspaper reporter and technology entrepreneur. 'And it matters to our way of life and our democracy. Not everyone seems to agree. They hear something that makes them uncomfortable and suggest it must be fake.'

Forman urged students not to ignore a climate where the American public would suspect that a fiercely independent press is political instead of patriotic. He criticized the use of the term 'fake news,' and suggested that its proponents really meant to call it 'political news.' 'My hope is that (fake news) is little more than the pet rock or the chia pet - something that takes the nation by storm until consumers quickly see it for what it is: a gimmick,' Forman said. He added, 'When someone says the words 'fake news' what they mean is political news that they just don't like.'

Offering specific examples of ground-breaking journalism from McClatchy brands, Forman also spoke of the importance of local media. He cited a series of stories from the San Luis Obispo Tribune about a schizophrenic man who died after being strapped naked to a chair for two days. The articles led to the county changing how it treats the mentally ill. Forman also pointed to another series of articles from McClatchy'sThe State which uncovered corruption at a local utility company in South Carolina.

'These stories are indicative of the very best of local news,' said Forman. 'Vigorously investigating on the best knowable version of the truth and dealing with the consequences is an American tradition. It's a patriotic pursuit.'

The full text of Craig Forman's speech is available here.

About University of the South

The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, comprises a nationally recognized College of Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. Located on 13,000 acres in Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau, Sewanee enrolls 1,700 undergraduates and approximately 100 seminarians. For more information about the University of the South, visit www.sewanee.edu.

About McClatchy

McClatchyoperates 30 media companies in 14 states, providing each of its communities with strong independent local journalism in the public interest and advertising services in a wide array of digital and print formats. McClatchy publishes iconic local brands including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News & Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. McClatchy is headquartered in Sacramento, Calif., and listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the symbol MNI. #ReadLocal

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcclatchy-president-and-ceo-craig-forman-describes-independent-press-as-patriotic-not-political-300731388.html

SOURCE McClatchy

Jeanne Segal, jsegal@mcclatchy.com, w) 202-383-6085, c) 202-271-8880

Disclaimer

The McClatchy Company published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 21:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCCLATCHY CO
10/15MCCLATCHY : President and CEO Craig Forman Describes Independent Press as Patrio..
PU
10/15CRAIG FORMAN SPEECH : The Future of Media - It's in Your Hands - University of t..
PU
10/12MCCLATCHY : To Webcast Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PU
10/11MCCLATCHY : Rae Carruth, Former NFL Star Linked to Girlfriend's Murder, Subject ..
PU
09/27MCCLATCHY : Ryan Mote Promoted to Publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and ..
PU
09/10MCCLATCHY : Miami Herald to Convene the Florida Priorities Summit
PU
08/15MCCLATCHY : Studios Announces Inaugural Fall Lineup and Inks Pact with Storied M..
PU
08/09MCCLATCHY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/04MCCLATCHY : Michael Roehrman Named Executive Editor of The Wichita Eagle and Kan..
PU
07/27MCCLATCHY : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12M&A UPDATES : Green Light For CVS/Aetna 
10/05REPORT : Tronc inches toward McClatchy merger 
09/26REPORT : Soon-Shiong switches to support McClatchy Tronc bid 
09/25The Ins And Outs Of A Potential McClatchy-Tronc Merger 
09/24LEE ENTERPRISES : Implications Of The Berkshire Hathaway Deal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 823 M
EBIT 2018 35,6 M
Net income 2018 -58,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 63,0 M
Chart MCCLATCHY CO
Duration : Period :
McClatchy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 37,0 $
Spread / Average Target 357%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig I. Forman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Sorensen McClatchy Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Zieman Vice President-Operations
R. Elaine Lintecum CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Terrance Geiger Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCLATCHY CO-9.29%64
INFORMA PLC-1.58%11 696
PEARSON5.65%7 987
SCHIBSTED20.20%7 962
AXEL SPRINGER SE-11.41%7 196
LAGARDÈRE-5.39%3 833
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.