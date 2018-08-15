McClatchy : Studios Announces Inaugural Fall Lineup and Inks Pact with Storied Media Group

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McClatchy Studios, the documentary production arm of McClatchy (NYSE American-MNI), a leading local media company, announced its inaugural fall lineup, focused on local stories with national appeal. Three shows produced by McClatchy Studios will stream on Facebook Watch, McClatchy news websites and other streaming services in the fall, including a series inside the surprisingly competitive Texas Senate race between Democratic contender Beto O'Rourke and Republican incumbent Senator Ted Cruz.

McClatchy Studios also announced a partnership agreement with Storied Media Group to be the exclusive representative for McClatchy's intellectual property and story archives across 30 local news brands for producers, studios and networks. SMG will help grow the company's presence in the entertainment industry. It marks the first time that McClatchy has partnered with an agency to develop film, television and streaming deals based on content developed by its news brands.

'We've launched McClatchy Studios to further the incredibly compelling video storytelling produced across the country,' said Andrew Pergam, Vice President, Video and New Ventures, McClatchy. 'Our storytellers have been leaders in exploring streaming episodic non-fiction video, and this renewed focus for the fall will deliver our content to new and growing audiences. We're eager to do even more.'

McClatchy Studios' fall lineup includes three noteworthy shows:

Ground Game: Texas : In association with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, McClatchy Studios video journalists will go behind-the-scenes in a race for U.S. Senate in Texas. Weekly, real-time episodes on Facebook Watch will take viewers inside the upstart campaign of Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race against incumbent Senator Ted Cruz. 'Ground Game: Texas' will follow the ups and downs of the campaign trail with revealing behind-the-scenes footage and an entertaining fly-on-the-wall style. Timing: Starting September 4th and running through the midterm elections in November.

: In association with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, McClatchy Studios video journalists will go behind-the-scenes in a race for U.S. Senate in Texas. Weekly, real-time episodes on Facebook Watch will take viewers inside the upstart campaign of Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race against incumbent Senator Ted Cruz. 'Ground Game: Texas' will follow the ups and downs of the campaign trail with revealing behind-the-scenes footage and an entertaining fly-on-the-wall style. Timing: Starting September 4th and running through the midterm elections in November. Titletown, TX 3 : All We Got: Building off the success of the first two seasons, which garnered more than 57 million views on Facebook Watch, the three-time Emmy award-winning documentary series Titletown, TX returns for its third season with 'All We Got.' This inspiring story chronicles a group of troubled teenagers locked up in juvenile detention and the community of mentors that offers them a chance at redemption and freedom through discipline and high school football. Thirteen episodes will publish weekly. Timing: Starting August 29th.

: Building off the success of the first two seasons, which garnered more than 57 million views on Facebook Watch, the three-time Emmy award-winning documentary series Titletown, TX returns for its third season with 'All We Got.' This inspiring story chronicles a group of troubled teenagers locked up in juvenile detention and the community of mentors that offers them a chance at redemption and freedom through discipline and high school football. Thirteen episodes will publish weekly. Timing: Starting August 29th. The War Within: This show, announced as one Facebook's newest additions in its news category, chronicles the lives of retired veterans of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan who have each forged their path for coping with the effects of war and are finding ways to influence positive change for their brothers- and sisters-in- arms. Timing: November 2018.

Commenting on the agreement with McClatchy Studios, Todd Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Storied Media Group said, 'We're delighted to partner with McClatchy, a leading news brand with California roots and whose storytelling is grounded in local award-winning journalism. Though not yet a household name within our industry, the number of Pulitzers and other awards they've won is staggering. Their journalists' reporting has already been portrayed in the film 'Shock and Awe' and the upcoming Epix documentary about the Panama Papers.'

About McClatchy Studios

McClatchy Studios is the documentary production arm of McClatchy and is dedicated to revelatory nonfiction storytelling driven by local characters with national appeal. We tap into the rich, on-the-ground reporting by our team of of multimedia journalists based in local communities across the US and package it in formats that engage audiences on a variety of platforms. We find compelling ways to embrace everything storytelling can be - inspiring, motivating and entertaining.

About Storied Media Group

Storied Media Group is one of the most powerful brokers of intellectual property in Hollywood. The company discovers, curates, packages and sells content from the world's leading journalists and publishers. Storied has sold more than 85 projects in its four-year existence including a straight-to-series order from Amazon Studios for The New York Times' popular Modern Love column.

About McClatchy

McClatchy operates 30 media companies in 14 states, providing each of its communities with strong independent local journalism in the public interest and advertising services in a wide array of digital and print formats. McClatchy publishes iconic local brands including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News & Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. Together, McClatchy newsrooms have won 54 Pulitzer Prizes. McClatchy is headquartered in Sacramento, Calif., and listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the symbol MNI. #ReadLocal

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcclatchy-studios-announces-inaugural-fall-lineup-and-inks-pact-with-storied-media-group-300697178.html

SOURCE McClatchy Studios

McClatchy, Sandra Rodriguez, srodriguez@mcclatchy.com, 202-383-6082, Storied Media Group, Kelly Bush Novak, IDPR, kbushnovak@id-pr.com, 323-822-4888