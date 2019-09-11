McClatchy : The Fresno Bee to Host California Priorities

Back

The Fresno Bee to Host California Priorities



Event Focused on Education and Role of Central Valley Citizens, Leaders

in Addressing Challenges



FRESNO, Calif. September 11, 2019 -- As part of its on-going Influencer Series, an initiative that brings together influential Californians to offer their perspectives on the important issues facing the state of California, The Fresno Bee will host a community conversation about education in California's Central Valley on September 18 at California State University, Fresno. California Priorities will put a sharp focus on the education-related policy challenges that most affect the region and its future.



At the event, The Bee will engage state and local leaders in panel discussions on key education issues ranging from early childhood education and safe learning environments, to the accessibility and affordability of higher education. Community members in attendance will also have the opportunity to ask questions and offer ideas.



'The Bee is well-positioned to convene some of the most influential voices in education along with concerned citizens for an honest look at the Central Valley's education systems,' said Tim Ritchey, Publisher of The Fresno Bee. 'Only when we tackle challenges -- head-on -- and initiate productive discussions about education, will the roadblocks we face as a community start to clear. The Bee is proud to be bringing together thought leaders and advocates to talk about these education issues that ultimately affect us all.'



California State University, Fresno is the presenting sponsor of the Priorities event. State Center Community College District is a supporting sponsor. Dr. Timothy P. White, Chancellor of the California State University system, is set to deliver the keynote address.



'This forum presents a unique and valuable opportunity for community and educational leaders from the Central Valley and beyond to engage in a focused conversation about ways we can work together to raise educational attainment in this vibrant, dynamically diverse and economically critical region of the state,' said Dr. Timothy P. White, California State University Chancellor. 'I can think of no issue more consequential to the Central Valley, and I look forward to participating in the event.'



The following panelists are scheduled to participate at the event:



Early Education and the role of the community for addressing challenges panel

Veva Islas, Trustee, Fresno Unified School District (Area 4)

Ted Lempert, President, Children Now

Eimear O'Farrell, Superintendent, Clovis Unified School District



Access to and affordability of Higher Education panel

Dr. Joseph I. Castro, President, California State University, Fresno

Audrey Dow, Director, Campaign for College Opportunity

Dr. Carole Goldsmith, President, Fresno City College

Fred Ruiz, Former Member, University of California Board of Regents

Event details are as follows:



Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Time: 8:00am - 11:00am PDT (Doors open at 8am for coffee and networking, program begins at 9am)

Location: California State University, Fresno | Satellite Student Union

Address: 2485 E. San Ramon Avenue | Fresno, CA | 93740

View map and event invite

###



Media contact:

Melanie Jensen

mjensen@mcclatchy.com

c) 503-310-4539

o) 916-694-7205