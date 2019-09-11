Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  McClatchy Co    MNI

MCCLATCHY CO

(MNI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

McClatchy : The Fresno Bee to Host California Priorities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:22pm EDT
Back
The Fresno Bee to Host California Priorities


Event Focused on Education and Role of Central Valley Citizens, Leaders
in Addressing Challenges

FRESNO, Calif. September 11, 2019 -- As part of its on-going Influencer Series, an initiative that brings together influential Californians to offer their perspectives on the important issues facing the state of California, The Fresno Bee will host a community conversation about education in California's Central Valley on September 18 at California State University, Fresno. California Priorities will put a sharp focus on the education-related policy challenges that most affect the region and its future.

At the event, The Bee will engage state and local leaders in panel discussions on key education issues ranging from early childhood education and safe learning environments, to the accessibility and affordability of higher education. Community members in attendance will also have the opportunity to ask questions and offer ideas.

'The Bee is well-positioned to convene some of the most influential voices in education along with concerned citizens for an honest look at the Central Valley's education systems,' said Tim Ritchey, Publisher of The Fresno Bee. 'Only when we tackle challenges -- head-on -- and initiate productive discussions about education, will the roadblocks we face as a community start to clear. The Bee is proud to be bringing together thought leaders and advocates to talk about these education issues that ultimately affect us all.'

California State University, Fresno is the presenting sponsor of the Priorities event. State Center Community College District is a supporting sponsor. Dr. Timothy P. White, Chancellor of the California State University system, is set to deliver the keynote address.

'This forum presents a unique and valuable opportunity for community and educational leaders from the Central Valley and beyond to engage in a focused conversation about ways we can work together to raise educational attainment in this vibrant, dynamically diverse and economically critical region of the state,' said Dr. Timothy P. White, California State University Chancellor. 'I can think of no issue more consequential to the Central Valley, and I look forward to participating in the event.'

The following panelists are scheduled to participate at the event:

Early Education and the role of the community for addressing challenges panel

  • Veva Islas, Trustee, Fresno Unified School District (Area 4)
  • Ted Lempert, President, Children Now
  • Eimear O'Farrell, Superintendent, Clovis Unified School District

Access to and affordability of Higher Education panel

  • Dr. Joseph I. Castro, President, California State University, Fresno
  • Audrey Dow, Director, Campaign for College Opportunity
  • Dr. Carole Goldsmith, President, Fresno City College
  • Fred Ruiz, Former Member, University of California Board of Regents

Event details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Time: 8:00am - 11:00am PDT (Doors open at 8am for coffee and networking, program begins at 9am)
Location: California State University, Fresno | Satellite Student Union
Address: 2485 E. San Ramon Avenue | Fresno, CA | 93740
View map and event invite
###

Media contact:
Melanie Jensen
mjensen@mcclatchy.com
c) 503-310-4539
o) 916-694-7205

Disclaimer

The McClatchy Company published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 19:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCCLATCHY CO
03:22pMCCLATCHY : The Fresno Bee to Host California Priorities
PU
08/08MCCLATCHY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/08MCCLATCHY : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08/08MCCLATCHY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/01MCCLATCHY : Boosts Advertising Sales Team with New Digital Leadership
PU
07/25MCCLATCHY : To Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PU
07/19MCCLATCHY CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18MCCLATCHY : to Launch Digital News Outlet to Serve Youngstown, Ohio
PU
07/15MCCLATCHY : Cynthia DuBose Named Senior Editor for Special Projects
PU
07/09MCCLATCHY : New Podcast to Launch on Rise and Fall of '80s IndyCar Prodigy Randy..
PU
More news
Chart MCCLATCHY CO
Duration : Period :
McClatchy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Craig I. Forman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Sorensen McClatchy Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Zieman Vice President-Operations
R. Elaine Lintecum CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Terrance Geiger Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCLATCHY CO-66.27%21
INFORMA PLC32.47%12 907
PEARSON PLC-7.91%8 313
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 516
SCHIBSTED12.94%6 677
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD2.08%3 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group