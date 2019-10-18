McColl Retail : Board Changes

McColl's Retail Group plc

Board Changes

18 October 2019

McColls Retail Group plc (the 'Company') announces that, having served six years on its Board, Sharon Brown has indicated her intention to step down from her position as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of the Company in the summer of 2020, allowing time for a smooth succession process. The Board will now commence an external search for a new Audit Committee Chair.

Angus Porter said 'Sharon joined McColls at the time of our IPO and, on behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank her for her valuable contribution throughout this time. I wish her continued success for the future.'

Rachel Peat, Company Secretary McColl's Retail Group plc

LEI: 213800R1TLR536P8YJ67