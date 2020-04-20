McColl Retail : Board Changes

McColl's Retail Group plc

Board Changes

McColls Retail Group plc ('McColl's' or 'the Group') is pleased to announce that Dominic Lavelle will be joining the Board as a non-executive director of the Group with effect from 18 May 2020. Dominic will succeed Sharon Brown as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee with effect from 1 July 2020, further to the announcement made in October 2019 that Sharon has decided to step down from the Board this summer.

Dominic is currently a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of FIH group plc. He brings a wide breadth of corporate experience, having worked as a main board director and Chief Financial Officer at a number of UK quoted companies. He was Chief Financial Officer of SDL plc from 2013 to 2018. Prior to this, he served in a number of financial roles including Group Finance Director at Allders plc from 2000-2003 and Group Finance Director at Alfred McAlpine plc from 2003-2007. Dominic has worked as a director in the retail, building, construction, support services, property and technology sectors and has gained broad commercial and strategic experience.

Angus Porter, Chairman of McColl's, said:'On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Dominic to McColl's. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise, and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to the Board. I would like to thank Sharon again for her contribution during her time on the Board and we wish her continued success for the future.'

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13(3):

During the phase of Dominic's career when he was recruited to assist companies in difficulties that required corporate restructuring work, Dominic was director of the following companies that went into administration during his tenure; Blacks Leisure Group plc and its subsidiaries and Erinaceous Group plc parent company and non-core businesses. Blacks Leisure Group was sold via a pre-packed administration with the full support of relevant stakeholders; Erinaceous Group core businesses were sold with the full support of relevant stakeholders.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rules 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) inclusive.

