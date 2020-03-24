Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  McColl's Retail Group plc    MCLS   GB00BJ3VW957

MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC

(MCLS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 12:37:59 pm
22 GBp   +7.84%
03:33aMCCOLL RETAIL : COVID-19 and Business Update
PU
03/20MCCOLL RETAIL : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
02/28MCCOLL RETAIL : Completion of refinancing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McColl Retail : COVID-19 and Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:33am EDT

COVID-19 and Business Update

Helping the local communities we serve

24 March 2020 - McColl's Retail Group plc ('the Group'), the UK convenience retailer, today provides a business update regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

During this period of uncertainty and unprecedented disruption, our priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers. We continue to closely monitor the latest Government advice and offer our support to the Government to help serve local communities across the UK.

Current trading

All our stores are currently open and well-placed to serve our communities. We have put in place a range of policies designed to protect our colleagues and customers, keep our stores open and trading safely, and to enable our head office to support our stores via remote working arrangements.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK, the Group has responded proactively to current strong demand. We continue to work with our wholesale partners, whilst investigating complementary channels, to supply the essential products our customers need at this time.

Financing and liquidity

We retain a supportive relationship with our lending banks, and, as previously announced on 28th February 2020, the Group's bank facilities have been successfully amended and extended to a revised maturity date in May 2022.

Notwithstanding the increased demand we are currently experiencing and, given the high degree of uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Group is taking proactive actions to preserve cash, manage working capital, maximise liquidity, and phase capital expenditure appropriately. We have also prudently modelled a range of potential future downside scenarios, which we are confident we have the financial and operational flexibility to deal with.

The Group acknowledges the measures of support outlined by the Government, which would further benefit liquidity.

Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive, said:'The health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance to us and informs all that we do.

'I would like to thank all of our colleagues who are working incredibly hard to keep the neighbourhood communities we serve supplied with the food, goods and services they need on a daily basis. Given the situation, we urge our customers - over half of whom live within just 400m of our stores - to buy only what they need and to help the elderly and vulnerable with their shopping needs if they are able to do so.'

Enquiries

Please visit www.mccollsplc.co.ukor for further information, please contact:

McColl's Retail Group plcMedia enquiries:

Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive Officer Headland

Robbie Bell, Chief Financial Officer Ed Young, Rob Walker, Charlie Twigg

+44 (0)1277 372916 +44 (0)203 805 4822

Notes to editors

McColl's is a leading neighbourhood retailer, with an estate of over 1,400 managed convenience stores and newsagents. We operate McColl's branded convenience stores as well as newsagents branded Martin's across the UK, except in Scotland where we operate under our heritage brand, RS McColl. Our dedicated colleagues serve five million customers every week, and we are the largest operator of Post Offices in the UK.

Disclaimer

McColl's Retail Group plc published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 07:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
03:33aMCCOLL RETAIL : COVID-19 and Business Update
PU
03/20MCCOLL RETAIL : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
02/28MCCOLL RETAIL : Completion of refinancing
PU
02/26MCCOLL RETAIL : Preliminary Results
PU
01/27MCCOLL RETAIL : Directorate Change
PU
2019Britain's Sainsbury's in wholesale deal with Australia's Coles
RE
2019MCCOLL RETAIL : Board Changes
PU
2019MCCOLL RETAIL : Director Declaration
PU
2019MCCOLL RETAIL : UK Corporate Governance Code Update Statement
PU
2019Aldi focused on British sales with £1 billion growth plan
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 204 M
EBIT 2020 15,2 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 87,1 M
Yield 2020 11,4%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,09x
Capitalization 25,3 M
Chart MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
McColl's Retail Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 49,25  GBp
Last Close Price 22,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 218%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jonathan Miller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Angus James Porter Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Hodge Director-Information Technology
Georgina Harvey Senior Independent Director
Sharon Mary Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC-42.48%29
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.62%26 407
KROGER7.21%25 035
TESCO PLC-18.89%23 710
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.25%23 254
SYSCO CORPORATION-57.60%17 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group