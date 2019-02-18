McColl Retail : Final Results 0 02/18/2019 | 02:13am EST Send by mail :

Preliminary audited results and trading update 18 February 2019 - McColl's Retail Group plc, the UK convenience retailer, ('McColl's' or 'the Group') today announces its preliminary results for the 52 week period ended 25 November 2018, and a trading update for the 11 week period to 10 February 2019. Financial Summary: · Total revenue up 8.1% to £1.24bn (2017: £1.15bn1) reflecting the annualisation of the 2017 acquisition · Total like-for-like (LFL) sales2 down 1.4%, impacted by supply chain disruption, but showing an improving trend through the year, with Q4 FY18 sales flat and Q1 FY19 up 1.2% to date3 · Continued progress towards our strategic target of increasing grocery and alcohol sales; now representing 34% of total sales (2017: 32%) · Adjusted gross margin4 26.0% (2017: 26.8%, 2018 gross margin 25.9%), reflecting supply chain challenges and mix effect of strong tobacco sales · Net cash from operating activities £61.8m (2017: £54.2m) · Adjusted EBITDA excluding property-related items5£35.0m (2017: £44.0m). · Net debt materially better at £98.6m (2017: £142.2m) · Profit before tax £7.9m (2017: £18.4m) · Basic earnings per share 5.9p (2017: 12.3p) · Proposed final dividend of 0.6p per share, bringing FY18 total to 4.0p per share (2017: 10.3p) Operational and strategic highlights: · Transition to Morrisons supply in 1,300 stores6 completed in mid-August, three months ahead of original schedule · Investment in estate continued with 59 convenience store refreshes completed in the year, delivering sustained average sales uplifts above 5%, and 11 new convenience stores added · Ongoing estate optimisation programme advanced with 66 under-performing newsagents and smaller convenience stores divested in the year · Banking terms revised, providing additional flexibility · Appointment of Robbie Bell as Chief Financial Officer; commenced role on 17 January 2019 Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive, said: '2018 was undoubtedly a challenging year, marked by supply chain disruption following Palmer & Harvey's entry into administration and the accelerated transition to our new supply partner Morrisons. 'Despite this disruption, we continued to make progress against a number of our key strategic plans. We completed the rollout of 1,300 stores to Morrisons supply in less than nine months, which represents a considerable achievement and provides us with a more secure supply chain and a higher quality chilled and fresh offer. We also continued to invest in our estate, with 59 convenience store refreshes completed in the year and 11 new stores acquired. 'We are a profitable and cash generative business, and our priority for the year ahead is to rebuild operational momentum and we remain confident in delivering our strategic plans.' Current trading and outlook: Early trading in FY19 has seen a sales improvement with total LFL sales for the 11 week period ended 10 February 2019 up 1.2%. Total sales increased 0.4%. In FY19 we expect to acquire a small number of new convenience stores, and plan to complete 20-30 more convenience store refurbishments as part of our successful store refresh programme. We will continue to grow our convenience offer, increase our neighbourhood presence and give great customer service. In line with the financial guidance previously disclosed on 3 December 2018, we continue to expect adjusted EBITDA for FY19 to be a modest improvement on FY18. Notes: The business uses a number of non-statutory or alternative performance measures (APMs) (for example, LFL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and net debt) because management believe that these - placed with equal prominence alongside other statutory measures - help to better explain the underlying performance of the business and its key dynamics. These are kept under continuous review and are defined and used consistently, or explained otherwise. The Group has defined and outlined the purpose of its alternative performance measures, including its key measures, in the glossary of terms. Details of the £(2.6)m of gross (pre-tax) adjusting items are set out in note 3 and described in the financial review. 1 To better reflect the core operations of the Group, Post Office revenue, previously included in other operating income, is now recognised in statutory sales. In order to ensure comparability 2017 full year revenue, gross margin, gross profit and other operating income have been restated - see note 2. 2 LFL sales reflect sales from stores that have traded throughout the current and prior financial periods, and sales include VAT but exclude sales of fuel, lottery, mobile phone top up and travel tickets. 3 Q1 LFL sales to date are for the 11 week period ended 10 February 2019. 4 Adjusted gross margin is gross profit before adjusting items divided by revenue - see the glossary of terms. 5 Adjusted EBITDA excluding property-related items shows the Group's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation adjusted for both property gains and losses and other adjusting items. 6 McColl's' total store estate is comprised of c.1,550 stores. The c.300 stores McColl's acquired from the Co-op in 2017 are under a separate supply contract with Nisa. Results presentation A copy of this announcement is available at www.mccollsplc.co.uk/investor. A meeting for analysts will be held today at 9.30am at Numis Securities, London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LS. Access will be by invitation only. All presentation materials will be available on our website. Enquiries Please visit www.mccollsplc.co.ukor for further information, please contact: McColl's Retail Group plc Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive Robbie Bell, Chief Financial Officer Naomi Kissman, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)1277 372916 Media enquiries: Headland Lucy Legh, Rob Walker, Charlie Twigg +44 (0)20 3805 4822 Notes to editors McColl's is a leading neighbourhood retailer, with an estate of c.1,550 managed convenience stores and newsagents. We operate McColl's branded convenience stores as well as newsagents branded Martin's across the UK, except in Scotland where we operate under our heritage brand, RS McColl. Our dedicated colleagues serve five million customers every week, and we are the largest operator of Post Offices in the UK, with c.600 in-store counters/branches. Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any expected future events or results referred to in these forward-looking statements. They appear in a number of places throughout this announcement and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations and those of our officers, Directors and employees concerning, amongst other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the business we operate. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, regulation or accounting standard, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Chairman's statement A year of transition It's been a challenging year as the McColl's team have navigated their way through unprecedented supply chain disruption. Having transitioned 1,300 of our stores to a new wholesale supply partner, the business can now look forward to rebuilding momentum and capitalising on the opportunities that lie ahead. The business began the 2018 financial year with great confidence, having successfully integrated a major acquisition and signed a new wholesale supply agreement with Morrisons. However, just days into the new year we experienced a significant setback following the sad failure of Palmer & Harvey (P&H). The loss of supply to 700 stores created major disruption and required us to put in place an interim supply solution for nine months, during which we accelerated the transition of 1,300 stores to Morrisons supply. Moving to a new wholesale supply partner, at a much faster pace than anticipated, created its own challenges and severely disrupted our plans for the launch of Safeway. We are working with our partner Morrisons and remain confident that together we can develop an optimal range and promotional offer for the future. Strong cash performance and new financing arrangements provide flexibility Whilst the considerable supply chain disruption we suffered held back like-for-like (LFL) sales and profit, the business continues to generate very strong cash returns. In the year, we have benefited from significant working capital improvements as we've transitioned to our new wholesale supply partner. We have also realised proceeds from the sale and leaseback of a number of freeholds we acquired as part of our acquisition in 2017. This has allowed us to continue to invest in our strategic initiatives that will drive future growth, such as new store acquisitions and our store refresh programme, as well as pay down debt more quickly than anticipated. In addition, in the second half of the year we engaged with our banking syndicate, and have amended our financing arrangements to give us more flexibility to execute our business plans. Dividends We need to give careful consideration to our cash allocation, striking the right balance between investing in the business, reducing our debt and providing returns to shareholders. The Board is recommending a final dividend of 0.6 pence per share, making a total dividend for the period of 4.0 pence, as part of our commitment to provide returns to shareholders. This dividend will be paid on 6 June 2019, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 April 2019, subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Our policy of a 50% payout ratio to profit after tax (before adjusting gains but after adjusting losses) is unchanged. Strengthening the Executive team I'm delighted that after a rigorous and extensive search, Robbie Bell has recently joined the business as Chief Financial Officer. Robbie has over 20 years of finance and retail experience, most recently as CEO of Welcome Break, and previously in senior finance roles at Screwfix, Travelodge and Tesco. He is a great addition to the Board and as he settles into his new role I am confident that the business will benefit from his extensive experience and expertise. We have made a number of additional senior appointments during the year, including Tim Fairs, our first Customer Director, and Greg Goodwin who joined us in the newly created role of Head of Buying. We are committed to bringing in commercially focused talent to support the business in the future. I'd also like to thank Simon Fuller for the significant contribution he has made during his time as CFO at McColl's. Looking forward Jonathan and the team have shown enormous strength, determination and resilience in the face of immense challenges, and after an exceptionally difficult 2018 we begin 2019 with a more secure supply chain. In the coming year, the business can move forward with a renewed focus on customers and the core elements of convenience retailing, to rebuild confidence and momentum. Ensuring a strong balance sheet will be imperative and we will maintain good capital discipline, exploring opportunities to take further action to reduce our debt whilst maintaining appropriate levels of investment in the business. Whilst it may take longer than anticipated to deliver the benefits of the Morrisons partnership this will be important to our continued transition to a food-led convenience offer. With the distribution network firmly established we can continue to enhance our offer, through further development of Safeway as we realise further value from the relationship. Although Brexit and the current political environment continues to create uncertainty for businesses and consumers, food and grocery retail has a history of resilience during economic downturn and long-term social and lifestyle trends support growth in the convenience channel. The Board remains committed to our strategy and, as we get back on track, we can look forward to a brighter future. Angus Porter Chairman Notes: 1 Information regarding the Group's assessment of risks related to Brexit can be found in note 1 and the principal risks and uncertainties. Chief Executive's Review - Getting back on track In approaching 30 years in the business I have never known a year as challenging as 2018. However, I couldn't be prouder of the McColl's team and how we have all pulled together in the midst of unprecedented supply chain disruption. We move into 2019 with a more stable and secure distribution network, and we remain a profitable, cash generative business. As we work to get back on track there are plenty of opportunities to grow. We began the new financial year with the business in great shape. We had just surpassed the milestone of £1bn of annual revenues, with an improving sales trend and a strengthening product mix and margin. We were also excited to begin working with our new wholesale partner, Morrisons, and were making preparations for the launch of Safeway. However, just 48 hours into the year we received the sad news that P&H, the wholesale supplier to 700 of our convenience stores and newsagents, had entered into administration and deliveries would cease immediately. In those early weeks, in the build-up to the busy festive period, we experienced significant availability issues as we established an interim supply solution with the help of our existing wholesale supply partner, Nisa, and our new partner, Morrisons. We are extremely grateful to both of them for their support. Whilst we were able to largely ensure continuity of supply within a number of weeks, the interim solution was complex and more costly. It also diverted management focus from some of our wider strategic initiatives as we prioritised securing the supply chain. Morrisons enabled us to re-establish tobacco supply within a week and agreed to accelerate the planned transition of 1,300 stores in 2018. This completed in August, three months ahead of schedule. Setting up a national distribution network from scratch was an enormous undertaking and accelerating this process understandably created some operational issues which have impacted availability. This is improving week by week and we expect these issues to further improve as we move through 2019. Prioritising the transition has also set back some of our wider plans including range development, and improving some of our cost prices. We are working together to develop an optimal range and promotional programme for our customers. In the year, these supply chain impacts, in addition to the dilutive effect of a robust performance on tobacco,have weighed down on our gross margin, which has declined by 0.8%. Increase neighbourhood presence Following the major acquisition of 298 convenience stores in 2017, we resumed our single store acquisition programme. There is no shortage of opportunities, with around three-quarters of the UK's 46,000 convenience stores remaining independently owned. However, given the challenges we have faced, we scaled back our programme, acquiring 11 new convenience stores during the year, and we expect to complete a small number in 2019. Increasing our presence is also about fostering strong links with the communities we serve. Our neighbourhood locations and local colleague base provides us with regular opportunities to connect with customers. In the last five years we have supported well over 500 local good causes, including scout groups, schools, hospitals and local charities. All of these have been chosen by colleagues and customers in our stores. In addition, the recent launch of our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) is giving us new ways to engage with customers and get valuable feedback. Growing convenience offer We have taken an important step in growing our convenience offer with the launch of Safeway. The range of around 350 fresh, chilled and ambient groceries, and household products is now available in the majority of our stores and over time it will roll out to the entire estate. We are delighted with the quality of the products and customer feedback so far has been excellent. We have seen good growth in a number of categories following the launch, including fresh meat and fruit and vegetables, but this has been offset to some extent by deflation as we've introduced lower price points on popular lines, such as eggs, microwave rice and soft drinks. The accelerated transition to Morrisons supply led to a more rapid launch of Safeway than we had originally planned and constrained our ability to fully establish and promote the new range. As a result of this, and some challenges with availability, we have yet to see the meaningful increase in overall store performance that we would ultimately expect. Despite this we have made progress towards our strategic target for grocery and alcohol to be our biggest sales category. It now represents over a third of our sales, and as we develop the Safeway range over the coming months we expect this to increase further. We are also commencing a full range review process, to respond to customer trends and get the most out of our newly established supply chain. We have seen good growth in our average basket size which was up by 37p to £5.99. This was supported by the EUTPD2 regulations, introduced in May 2017, banning the sale of smaller packs of tobacco, and by growth in top-up shopping as we have grown grocery sales. Food-to-go remains a small but growing category with lots of potential, as more meals are eaten outside of the home. We've extended our offer during the year and now have approaching 400 stores with a hot food-to-go offer and around 600 with a coffee unit. We now have 23 Subways trading, including the first of the new fresh forward concept. Our store refresh programme presents a tremendous opportunity to grow our convenience offer and unlock the value inherent in our existing estate. During the year, we completed 59 refreshes, redesigning the store layout to provide more refrigerated space for chilled foods and new food-to-go fixtures. These stores support a broader range of convenience products and we are seeing sustained sales uplifts of over 5%. In 2019, we plan to continue with our refresh programme and expect to complete a further 20-30 stores. Excellent customer service Our biggest strength has always been our warm and friendly colleagues and this year has been no different. We continue to score very highly in terms of colleague friendliness and helpfulness, and their dedication and hard work has meant that in a recent survey we have improved on every single customer metric, despite the challenges of the last 12 months. A great shopping trip at McColl's also involves access to a range of useful neighbourhood services. It is a growing part of our offer and customers are twice as likely to visit our stores for this reason. We now have around 850 internet collection and return points and we've cemented our position as the UK's largest operator of Post Offices. We've opened over 25 in the year and plan to open another 20 in the year ahead. Following the completion of the transition of 1,300 stores to our new wholesale partner we are now refocusing on the core elements of neighbourhood retailing and prioritising what is most important to our customers. We have launched our Customer Champions - four characters that represent our four priorities - making sure all customers get a warm greeting, that our shelves are well stocked, that we highlight great offers and promotions, and that the shopping trip is quick and easy. Driving efficiency and maintaining financial flexibility Like all retail businesses, we have had to manage cost pressures during the year, the increase in the National Living Wage being the most significant. We remain focused on driving in-store efficiency and have made a number of improvements during the year, including the introduction of automated bake plans for hot food-to-go. We are also exploring new technological solutions. For example, we have recently introduced biometric scanners that monitor colleague time and attendance to ensure we can more accurately manage our payroll. Cost pressures are expected to intensify in 2019, with a further increase in wage rates, energy inflation and an increase in our annual rent following our sale and leaseback activity. In light of this we continue to review our estate, assessing how future cost increases impact profit forecasts. During the year, we have closed or sold a number of underperforming stores and we expect to make further disposals in the year ahead. We have completed a number of sale and leaseback deals on the freeholds we acquired as part of the major acquisition in 2017. The proceeds from these sales have helped to fund a number of strategic projects, including the store refresh programme and pay down debt to a significantly lower level than anticipated. Whilst our existing financing is in place until mid-2021, to ensure that we maintain flexibility to execute our strategic plans, last summer we initiated discussions with our banking syndicate and a number of improvements have been made to the terms. Looking ahead Over the coming months the grocery sector will remain intensely competitive as we experience ongoing political and economic uncertainty making consumers cautious about spending. We will need to ensure that we manage cost pressures and maintain competitive retail pricing. But as we work through the issues we've experienced in 2018 there are exciting opportunities ahead. We remain confident in our strategy and will continue to enhance our convenience offer, through developing the Safeway range; increase our neighbourhood presence through stronger engagement with our communities; and continue to provide excellent customer service by focusing on the core elements of convenience retailing. Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my colleagues at McColl's for their continued hard work and commitment. Jonathan Miller Chief Executive Notes: 2 HIM! Convenience Tracking Programme 2018 Financial Review - A focus on capital discipline Our financial performance in 2018 was inevitably impacted by the unprecedented disruption the business faced following the failure of a major supplier and the transition to a new wholesale supply partner. I am delighted to have joined the McColl's Board at this crucial time for the business. As we begin to recover from a difficult period we are focused on strong capital discipline and careful cost management to enable the business to rebuild momentum and return to sustainable value creation. Annual revenue growth supported by 2017 major acquisition Full year revenue grew to £1.24bn (2017: £1.15bn), an increase of 8.1%. This year-on-year growth was driven by the major acquisition we completed in 2017 which has added around 30% to our total sales. Like-for-like (LFL) sales performance was impacted throughout the year by the supply chain disruption we experienced following the collapse of P&H and continued operational challenges as we established our new partnership with Morrisons. Full year LFL sales were down 1.4%, but improved during the year, with sales in the final quarter being broadly flat. Across the industry tobacco continues to face long-term structural decline. However, it currently remains our largest category and we saw strong sales growth during the year. It was the most resilient part of our supply chain and sales were supported by significant inflation as a result of manufacturer and duty increases. Sales in our other traditional categories, principally news and confectionery, continue to decline as expected. We have, however, seen good overall growth in a number of key grocery categories, including fresh food, bringing us closer to our strategic target for grocery and alcohol to be our largest sales category. It now represents 34% of our total sales, an improvement of two percentage points year-on-year, and from 27% before the major acquisition in 2017. Gross profit margin impacted by supply chain challenges With the evolution of our sales mix towards higher margin products we would typically expect to see an improvement in gross profit margins. However, adjusted gross margin has declined by 0.8% year-on-year to 26.0% (2017: 26.8%3, 2018 unadjusted gross margin 25.9%). This is partly a result of the adoption of temporary supply terms as we implemented an interim distribution solution and a robust performance on tobacco, which is a low margin category. In addition, as Morrisons establishes its wholesale operation this has initially resulted in higher than anticipated cost prices on certain convenience lines. These are expected to improve during 2019 as we leverage and benefit from our joint buying capabilities and our partnerships with suppliers. In terms of overall value, total gross profit grew by 4.5% to £321.1m (2017: £307.4m3), benefiting from the contribution of stores acquired in 2017. Within gross profit, partly offsetting the decline, is supplier income relating to both the wind down of a legacy contract and the transition to our new wholesale partner (recognised over the ongoing life of the contract). Good cost management in the face of significant headwinds We continued to face cost pressures during the year, the most significant being wage inflation as a result of further increases in the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage, which since inception in 2016 have resulted in 4-5% annual inflation in our biggest cost line. We have kept good control of costs and in aggregate administrative expenses, before adjusting items, as a percentage of revenue, were broadly flat year-on-year at 25.1% (2017: 25.0%). This has in part been supported by ongoing investment in systems and processes, for example, the introduction of colleague time and attendance technology. In the face of continued cost pressures it is also essential to keep our estate under review to ensure that we maintain a sustainably profitable network of stores. We continue to enhance the quality of the estate through both the acquisition of high potential convenience stores and the planned closure or disposal of underperforming stores. During the year, we acquired 11 convenience stores and closed or disposed of 66 newsagents and smaller convenience stores. Operating profit impacted by supply chain disruption and transition to a new supply partner Other operating income decreased by £1.0m to £6.8m (2017: £7.8m3) reflecting a lower level of ATM cash withdrawals and lower commission rates in line with market trends. Operating profit before adjusting items (see note 4 for definition), decreased to £18.3m (2017: £31.4m), impacted by the supply chain disruption and transition. In total there were £(2.6)m of gross (pre-tax) adjusting items. This comprised £(14.5)m of costs and £11.9m of income. Net adjustments (post-tax) were £(0.8)m. Adjusting items include £(1.7)m associated with the failure of P&H and £(4.9)m resulting from the set-up of our new partnership with Morrisons, which has now been expensed in 2018 rather than spread over the life of the contract. Included within this £(4.9)m cost is store set-up and merchandising, clearance of displaced product lines, new product establishment and other incremental store costs. We also had adjusting items of £(0.6)m relating to pensions following the impact on our schemes of the GMP equalisation judgment made against Lloyds Banking Group and £(1.2)m of other adjustments, principally relating to fines for an historic health and safety incident and the cost of an HMRC ruling on minimum wage compliance. In addition, we had £(6.0)m of costs associated with closures and impairment and a net gain of £11.9m in property profits following the acceleration of our sale and leaseback activity, which was materially larger in 2018 than had been anticipated. As well as releasing immediate value through this programme, the proceeds have allowed us to continue our capital investment programme including store refreshes, as well as reduce our net debt to a level materially better than expected. We expect the final tranche of sale and leaseback transactions relating to the major acquisition in 2017 to conclude in the first half of 2019. Finance costs increased to £8.0m (2017: £6.7m). This reflects the increase in our average debt as we annualised the major acquisition in 2017. Profit on ordinary activities before taxation decreased to £7.9m (2017: £18.4m). This was impacted by the £2.6m of adjusting items described above, alongside the impact of supply chain disruption on sales and gross margin, partially offset by transitional support.However, included within this profit measure was £6.1m of net property profits (being the combination of sale and leaseback gains, impairments and store closures). Before adjusting items, profit before tax was £10.5m (2017: £26.3m). Tax The tax charge for the period decreased to £1.0m (2017: £4.2m), representing an effective tax rate of 12.9% (2017: 22.9%). The difference between the current statutory rate of 19.0% and the effective tax rate excluding the impact of non-deductible adjusting items of 26.6% in the period is due to the sale and leaseback and closure cost transactions, all of which are classified as adjusting items. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share reduced to 5.9 pence (2017: 12.3 pence). Adjusted earnings per share were 6.7 pence (2017: 18.3 pence). Dividend per share The Board has recommended a final dividend of 0.6 pence per share (2017: 6.9 pence). The total dividend for the period of 4.0 pence per share (2017: 10.3 pence), reflects our commitment to provide returns to shareholders. Our policy of a 50% payout ratio to profit after tax (before adjusting gains but after adjusting losses), is unchanged. Improved payment terms drives an increase in current assets and liabilities Total shareholder funds at the end of the year reduced by £4.4m to £141.5m (2017: £145.9m). This reflects a reduction in the book value of goodwill and other intangibles, property, plant and equipment by £7.4m to £345.1m (2017: £352.5m) following our store closure and sale and leaseback programmes. Current assets at the end of the period increased to £147.7m (2017: £130.6m). This increase of £17.1m is a result of an increase in stock of £1.2m and trade receivables of £2.2m, plus an increase in cash and cash equivalents of £14.3. Our current liabilities increased to £220.8m (2017: £173.4m), reflecting higher trade and other payables as a result of our improved payment terms. Non-current liabilities reduced to £144.7m (2017: £177.6m), reflecting reduced borrowings. Pension schemes We operate two defined benefit pension schemes, the TM Group Pension Scheme and the TM Pension Plan, both of which are closed to future accrual. The combined accounting surplus (based on corporate bond yields) in the two schemes at the end of the period was £11.9m (2017: £10.3m), as a result of strong returns on assets. The last actuarial review of the two schemes in June 2017 concluded that the combined funding deficit of our two pension schemes was £12.6m. The Company currently contributes approximately £1.6m per year, inclusive of fees and levies. Strong cash generation supports deleveraging and investment in strategic initiatives Cash generation continues to support investment in our strategic plans, whilst reducing debt levels. Net cash provided by operating activities increased in the year to £61.8m (2017: £54.2m). This was aided by the transition to our new wholesale supplier with more favourable payment terms, and proceeds from the sale and leaseback programme. Adjusted EBITDA (see note 4 for definition), one of our key performance indicators, fell by £9.0 to £35.0m (2017: £44.0m), impacted by the supply chain disruption and transition. We continue to invest in the business for growth, including our programme of store acquisitions and refreshes, alongside the development and extension of our services and food-to-go offer. In the period, alongside our acquisitions, we completed 59 store refreshes and delivered five new Subways in our stores. After £26.3m of proceeds, predominantly from our sale and leaseback programme, net capital expenditure (which excludes the acquisition of stock), was £(1.0)m (2017: £20.3m). Net finance expense of £8.0m was higher than the prior year, reflecting increased borrowings following the major acquisition that completed in July 2017. The interim and final dividends paid in the period totalled £11.9m. Changes to banking terms provide flexibility In 2016, we refinanced to support our major acquisition in 2017. This included a £100m working capital facility and a £100m repayment term loan. Both of these elements run through until July 2021, with the interest rate reducing as the business deleverages. However, in light of the challenges we faced in the year, during the summer we initiated discussions with our banking syndicate to make a number of changes to the terms of our banking arrangements. These included increasing the covenant headroom and increasing flexibility in the facilities. All of these agreed changes will provide extra flexibility to deliver our convenience strategy. Net debt at the end of the period was £98.6m (2017: £142.2m), representing 2.8 times adjusted EBITDA (2017: 3.2 times adjusted EBITDA). At the end of 2018 the banking covenant on net debt:adjusted EBITDA was 3.0x and this is maintained throughout 2019, other than at the end of the first quarter when it is 3.25x. At the end of the period, drawings against the total facility were £125.5m (2017: £154.5m). Future outlook In the short term, mitigating cost pressures will continue to be a priority. In addition to a further c.5% increase in the National Living Wage, we will need to manage significant energy cost inflation and additional rental costs following the sale and leaseback programme. To improve efficiency we are continuing to invest in systems and processes; alongside pursuing further estate optimisation. We have already taken some further action in the new financial year, including a head office and overheads efficiency review. Alongside a strengthened balance sheet, rebuilding gross margin momentum will be our key focus. I am very much looking forward to working with Jonathan and the team to further our strategic plans in 2019 and beyond. Robbie Bell Chief Financial Officer Notes: 3 To better reflect the core operations of the Group, Post Office revenue, previously included in other operating income, is now recognised in statutory sales. In order to ensure comparability 2017 full year revenue, gross margin, gross profit and other operating income have been restated. Details of the restatements can be found in note 2. 4 In December 2017, we received a fine of £0.6m relating to a historic health and safety incident following the installation of a ramp at one of our stores by a third party. Alongside the contractor involved, we take responsibility for this regretful incident and have taken a number of actions relating to contractor works, monitoring risk assessment, issue escalation and local training to ensure that the risk of such an event in the future is materially reduced. 5 The HMRC ruling relates to missed payment in relation to a number of colleagues opening and closing stores outside of scheduled working hours. We have recently introduced biometric scanners in-store that monitor colleague time and attendance to ensure we can accurately manage our payroll. Responsibility statement The responsibility statement has been prepared in connection with the Company's full Annual Report for the period ended 25 November 2018. Certain parts of the annual report are not included in this announcement, as described in note 1. We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: · the Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; · the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and · the Annual Report and Financial Statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy. £ 000 Revenue 2 1,241,539 1,241,539 1,148,747 - 1,148,747 Cost of sales (919,003) (1,428) (920,431) (841,370) (841,370) Gross profit 322,536 (1,428) 321,108 307,377 - 307,377 Administrative expenses (311,442) (7,118) (318,560) (286,889) (3,730) (290,619) Other operating income 2 6,811 - 6,811 7,787 - 7,787 Profits arising on property-related items 416 6,109 6,525 3,110 (2,621) 489 Operating profit 4 18,321 (2,437) 15,884 31,385 (6,351) 25,034 Finance income 2 - - - 93 - 93 Finance costs (7,859) (158) (8,017) (5,200) (1,521) (6,721) Net finance cost (7,859) (158) (8,017) (5,107) (1,521) (6,628) Profit before tax 10,462 (2,595) 7,867 26,278 (7,872) 18,406 Income tax (expense)/receipt 5 (2,778) 1,762 (1,016) (5,228) 1,014 (4,214) Profit for the period 7,684 (833) 6,851 21,050 (6,858) 14,192 Earnings per share (pence) 7 6.67p 5.95p 18.28p 12.32p Diluted Earnings per share (pence) 7 6.66p 5.94p 18.19p 12.26p The above results were derived from continuing operations. McColl's Retail Group Notes to the Financial Statements for the 52 week Period from 27 November 2017 to 25 November 2018 Basis of preparation The Group financial statements for 2018 consolidate the financial statements of McColl's Retail Group plc (the 'Company') and all its subsidiary undertakings (together, 'the Group') drawn up to 25 November 2018. Acquisitions are accounted for under the acquisition method of accounting. The Group financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis and in accordance with IFRS and IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations, as adopted by the European Union and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reported under IFRS. The financial information set out above does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the years ended 25 November 2018 or 26 November 2017, but is derived from those accounts. Statutory accounts for 2017 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2018 will be delivered following the Company's Annual General Meeting. The auditors have reported on those accounts; their reports were unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain statements under s498 (2) or (3) Companies Act 2006. While the financial information included in this preliminary announcement has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of IFRSs, this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRSs. The Company expects to publish full financial statements that comply with IFRSs in March 2019. Management have assessed the impact of the following newly issued standards. IFRS9 will have no material impact on accounting policies or classification of financial instruments. IFRS15 will have no material impact to the financial statements. IFRS16 is expected to have a material impact on the financial statements, this continues to be assessed and currently it is not practicable to quantify. The consolidated financial information is presented in sterling, the Group's functional currency, and has been rounded to the nearest thousand (£'000). The prior period was also a 52 week period. The preparation of financial information in compliance with adopted IFRS requires the use of certain critical judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial information and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. It also requires Group management to exercise judgement in applying the Group's accounting policies. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgements about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Going concern The Directors have made appropriate enquiries and consider that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, which comprises the period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements. The Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. In November 2018, the Company signed an amended credit facility agreement, which provides improved headroom against the covenants. The updated facility consists of a £100m Revolving Credit Facility and an amortising £87.5m term loan (originally £100m initially being repaid at £2.5m per quarter). In addition, there is a £50m unsecured accordion facility available at the Company's option. At the end of the period, the Group had drawn down £125.5m (2017: £154.5m) of its facilities. Following a disruptive year, the Directors reviewed the long-term forecasts covering all elements of income, balance sheet and cash flow. The Directors, taking into account these forecasts and the revised facilities available to the Group, continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. McColl's Retail Group Notes to the Financial Statements for the 52 week Period from 27 November 2017 to 25 November 2018 1 Accounting policies (continued) In considering going concern, the Directors have assessed the possible impacts of Brexit on the business and specifically its financial covenants. These potential impacts could include a short-term reduction in sales, due to product shortages, pressures on gross margin and a higher level of cost inflation. The overall going concern scenarios the Company has modelled include assessing a 1% LFL worsening compared to plan, nil year on year gross margin growth despite anticipated product mix improvements and delays to the intended sale & leaseback programme. This review has been completed alongside a general consideration of the potential medium term impacts of an unfavourable Brexit. As well as this, other scenarios have been modelled to consider potential shorter term effects, including looking at a more material sales reduction of approximately 11% in April and May and then 2% thereafter, as customers migrate to new products and/or supply chains stabilise. In both the short and medium term considerations it is expected that the majority of product cost inflation would be passed on to customers and therefore could be mitigated overall. Whilst in the short term the covenant headroom is tighter, having modelled these scenarios and the mitigating actions, the directors remain confident that the business is a going concern. In the event of a far more challenging Brexit than the scenarios modelled or the business currently anticipates, there remain a number of further mitigating actions that could be taken, including significantly reducing capex and dividends and, for the most severe outcomes, reviewing our current arrangements with our supportive banking syndicate. The Directors have made this assessment after consideration of various scenarios covering the sensitivity of assumptions and management actions to mitigate, and in accordance with the Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting published by the UK Financial Reporting Council in September 2014. Alternative Performance Measures In reporting financial information, the Directors have presented various Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) of financial performance, position or cash flows, which are not defined or specified under the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards IFRS. On the basis that these measures are not defined by IFRS, they may not be directly comparable with other companies' APMs, including those in the Group's industry. The Group believes that these APMs, which are not considered to be a substitute for or superior to IFRS measures, provide stakeholders with additional useful information on the performance of the business. These APMs are consistent with how the business performance is planned, reported and analysed between reporting periods within the internal management reporting to the Board. Some of these measures are also used for the purpose of setting remuneration targets and covenant calculations. The key APMs that the Group uses include: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit before tax, like-for-like sales (LFL), net debt and adjusted earnings per share. Each of the APMs, and others used by the Group, are set out in the Glossary including explanations of how they are calculated and how they can be reconciled to a statutory measure where relevant. These measures have remained consistent with the prior year. The Group makes certain adjustments to the statutory profit measures in order to derive many of these APMs. The Group's policy is to exclude items that are considered to be significant in nature and/or quantum. Treatment as an adjusting items provides stakeholders with additional useful information to assess the annual trading performance of the Group. McColl's Retail Group Notes to the Financial Statements for the 52 week Period from 27 November 2017 to 25 November 2018 1 Accounting policies (continued) Adjusting items Adjusting items relate to costs or incomes that derive from events or transactions that fall within the normal activities of the Group, but are excluded from the Group's adjusted profit before tax measure, individually or, if of a similar type in aggregate, due to their size and nature in order to better reflect management's view of the performance of the Group. The adjusted profit before tax measure (profit before adjusting items) is not a recognised profit measure under IFRS and may not be directly comparable with adjusted profit measures used by other companies. Details of adjusting items are set out in note 3. 2 Revenue and other income In accordance with IFRS 8 'Operating segments' an operating segment is defined as a business activity whose operating results are reviewed by the chief operating decision-maker and for which discrete information is available. The chief operating decision-maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Board of Directors. The principal activities of the Group are currently managed as one segment. Consequently all activities relate to this segment, being the operation of convenience and newsagent stores in the UK. The analysis of the Group's revenue for the period from continuing operations is as follows: 2018

£ 000 2017

£ 000

restated Revenue Sale of goods 1,241,539 1,148,747 Other operating income 1 Property rental income 3,249 3,224 Other income 3,562 4,563 6,811 7,787 Finance income Finance income 93 1,248,350 1,156,627 1During the year management performed a review of all revenue streams. As a result of the review all income from Post Office will now be classified as revenue. The reclassification of £16.7m from other income to revenue is the net income received as an agent in the transaction with the Post Office. This has increased gross profit by 1% from 25% to 26%. The prior year's revenue has also been restated on the same basis and the value of this restatement is £16.9m. Attachments Original document

