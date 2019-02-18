Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  McColl's Retail Group PLC    MCLS   GB00BJ3VW957

MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC

(MCLS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/18 03:04:25 am
55.6 GBp   +9.88%
02:38aMCCOLL RETAIL : warns of 11 percent sales fall in April, May in case of no-deal Brexit
RE
02:13aMCCOLL RETAIL : Final Results
PU
02/13MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McColl Retail : warns of 11 percent sales fall in April, May in case of no-deal Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 02:38am EST

(Reuters) - British convenience retailer McColl's warned of an 11 percent fall in sales in April and May if Britain leaves the European union without a deal, as customers migrate to new products and supply chains are disrupted.

However, the company said it does not expect Brexit to have a material impact on the business if the country manages to strike a divorce deal with the bloc.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
02:38aMCCOLL RETAIL : warns of 11 percent sales fall in April, May in case of no-deal ..
RE
02:13aMCCOLL RETAIL : Final Results
PU
02/13MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
01/04MCCOLL RETAIL : Directorate Change
PU
2018GSK slows down UK stocks after China-U.S. trade truce
RE
2018WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Retailer McColl's hit after switching to Morrisons su..
RE
2018MCCOLL RETAIL : Q4 and Full Year Trading Update
PU
2018MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC : annual sales release
2018Morrisons' run of sales growth hits three years
RE
2018MCCOLL RETAIL : Disclosure under Code provision E.2.2
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 232 M
EBIT 2018 28,8 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 101 M
Yield 2018 20,3%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 58,3 M
Chart MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
McColl's Retail Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 124%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jonathan Miller CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Angus James Porter Non-Executive Chairman
David Thomas Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Robbie Ian Bell Chief Financial Officer
Neil Hodge Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCOLL'S RETAIL GROUP PLC-8.83%75
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.99%39 113
SYSCO CORPORATION7.79%34 679
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.05%30 709
TESCO17.94%28 310
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.07%28 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.