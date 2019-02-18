McColl Retail : warns of 11 percent sales fall in April, May in case of no-deal Brexit
02/18/2019 | 02:38am EST
(Reuters) - British convenience retailer McColl's warned of an 11 percent fall in sales in April and May if Britain leaves the European union without a deal, as customers migrate to new products and supply chains are disrupted.
However, the company said it does not expect Brexit to have a material impact on the business if the country manages to strike a divorce deal with the bloc.
